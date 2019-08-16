Natural Gas Market Weekly Overview: Technicals Are Bullish, But Supply-Demand Balance Is Mostly Bearish

Over the next 40 days, the relative total demand curve is expected to remain mostly within the relative total supply curve.

This report covers the week ending August 16, 2019.

Technicals

Technically, the short-term trading bias is still bullish, but the bears are not giving up and seem prepared to short any rally. September contract has broken above the short-term symmetrical triangle (see the chart below) but bounced off the upper bound of a long-term descending wedge/descending channel. A re-test of 2.200-2.180 is now increasingly likely.

Source: CME Group

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 635 bcf for the week ending August 16 (down 1.3% w-o-w but up 6.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but edged down from +21.30% to +20.00%. We calculate that total natural gas demand in the U.S. has been expanding in annual terms for 17 consecutive weeks now (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down slightly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) dropped by 2.7% w-o-w in the week ending August 16. Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was 0.5% above last year's level. Total demand for natural gas is growing in annual terms due to bullish non-degree day factors and stronger exports as well as because of structural factors.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were below the norm (1.5 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

Despite a 10.1% y-o-y drop in the price of Central Appalachian coal, average NG/Coal spreads remain very low, allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 9.0 bcf/d (no less than 3.0 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds and hydro flows were mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, these two factors probably displaced some 300 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector in the week ending August 16.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, however, the net cumulative effect from non-degree day factors this week was very bullish, at +5.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Total exports were down 2.7% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, and Cameron) served seven LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 24.5 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 4.1 bcf/d.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 115 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 92.2 bcf/d in August, 92.1 bcf/d in September, and 92.7 bcf/d in October. In the week ending August 16, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 99.10 bcf per day (down 0.2% w-o-w but up 6.7% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total supply-demand balance for the week ending August 16 should be around 8.3 bcf/d, which is 0.7 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018. However, next week (ending August 23), we expect the balance to get significantly tighter (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 64 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +64 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -111 bcf today to -92 bcf for the week ending August 30.

Over the next 40 days, the relative total demand curve is expected to remain mostly within the relative total supply curve (see the chart below). A near-term high in forward demand trend is expected on August 19. A near-term bottom in forward demand trend is expected on August 23.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations; Notes: "Total Demand (av. + fw.)" = 5-day average demand brought forward by five days.

