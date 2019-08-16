ZROZ: This Is Getting Out Of Hand

The PIMCO ETF ZROZ has skyrocketed 20% since the beginning of the month and appears to be in a speculative "blow-off top"

The PIMCO 25 Yr+ Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) has been on a tear, seeing nearly a 20% rise since August 1st with few negative days. This has occurred as the U.S 30-year Treasury rate has declined from 2.6% on July 31st to an all-time low of 1.98% on Thursday.

The interest rate narrative has taken a complete U-turn from last year. In 2018, sovereign bonds were believed to be entering a phase of long-term secular decline. Today, "lower for longer" or perhaps "lower forever" is all the rage. While I agree that the global economy will likely continue to weaken, I am very skeptical of the current voracious rally in bonds.

The rapid rise in bonds may continue. It seems fitting that the nearly 40-year bull market in sovereign bonds ends in a blow-off top rather than a slow and calm end as was expected last year. Think about Switzerland as a more extreme example of 25+ year Treasury bonds. The Swiss 50-year interest rate was zero two weeks ago; today it is -0.50%. In other words, the Swiss 50-year bond investors are guaranteed to lose money for a half-century.

Taking it back to the United States, if a 30-year bond is trading at a current yield of less than 1.98% and the long-run inflation target is 2%, you are expected to earn slightly negative real profits for 30 years. So much for "time value of money", now it is the "time cost of money". Something does not seem sustainable about this rally.

Just look at ZROZ's price chart over the past year. It looks exactly how I'd expect a speculative "blow-off top" to look:

Data by YCharts

Note the smooth exponential trend in the fund's AUM. This is a sign that a lot of the money flowing into the long end of the curve is not from institutional investors but from retail and speculative investors.

The PIMCO ZROZ ETF

ZROZ is actually one of my favorite ways to trade, and previously to invest in, government bonds. The fund is certainly less well known than other Treasury bonds ETFs. It offers more volatility than its 20-year counterpart (TLT) that makes it comparable to the S&P 500 from a long-run, risk-reward perspective.

Despite its lower popularity, the fund is highly liquid as it has been trading since October 2009 and currently has $330M in AUM. The weighted average maturity of the Treasury bonds it holds is 27.35 years and is rolled over every quarter to maintain that target. In general, it pays a dividend around that of the 30-year Treasury rate and as of July 31st paid a 2.1% post-expense dividend yield. If you buy today, you are likely to get a 1.5-1.7% dividend yield, reflecting the recent 60 basis point decline in rates.

In my opinion, ZROZ is one of the best ways to play long-term rates whether you are long or short. It represents the longest end of the Treasury yield curve and, accordingly, has the most action with a high average 20% annualized standard deviation. That said, I am concerned that its high volatility may increase beyond a reasonable level due to its high convexity following its recent rally.

Putting it In Perspective

Remember, if you own ZROZ, your bond holdings never mature and are simply rolled over to keep the average maturity around 27.5 years. This means that your principal is highly exposed to changes in interest rates, as witnessed over the last two weeks.

Let's say you buy the ETF and hold it for 30 years and the interest rate does not change. At a generous estimate of a current 1.7% post expense dividend yield, you will make a compounded 66% return on your investment. You will also experience higher volatility than the S&P 500 with an annualized standard deviation of 20% compared to 14% for the S&P 500.

Funny enough, the current 30-day rate in the U.S. is equal to the 30-year rate with both being just about 2%. In other words, your expected Sharpe ratio is negative.

To put the 66% return in perspective, if you bought and hold the S&P 500, you would have gotten an estimated 15X return with dividends included. Further, if you bought the 30-year bond in August 1989 and rolled daily, I calculate that you would have achieved a continuously compounded return of 17X (2002-2006 no 30-year bond period is interpolated).

So what would happen to your principal in ZROZ if this 2% (or less) interest rate today rose to its level of 9% 30 years ago? I modeled it using the current price of $150 and an underlying average current yield of 2.00%:

Self Sourced

So if interest rates rose to 9.00%, then ZROZ would likely be trading at $26. This implies an 82.5% loss of principal. Of course, this does not account for the dividend payments you would receive along the way. But I think it still proves the point that ZROZ is probably the single worst long-term ETF investment available on the market today that is not a derivative or a leveraged product.

A Historical Perspective on Inflation

Of course, there are likely many who are thinking "Global Central Banks have been unable to create inflation over the past ten years so interest rates will just go lower". Situations like this are nothing new and have occurred in the past. Take a look at the U.S. year-over-year inflation rate vs. the 10-year interest rate since 1900:

Data Source: Multpl

Of course, everyone does not expect inflation and interest rates to rise because most investors today have not seen inflation this low. Interest rates were about this low right around the turn of the century and in the 1940s.

We are living in a textbook "General Glut" where there is consistently more supply than demand in the market. This is seen most notably in extremely low commodity prices and in (up until recently) stagnant labor cost growth. Every time this has occurred in the past inflation has risen. If you owned a ZROZ type product in 1950 in similar conditions to today, you would have likely lost most of your money by 1980.

Wage inflation is already starting to creep up. Today wage inflation, which helps cause real inflation, is about 40 basis points higher than core inflation compared to being equal a year ago. Commodity prices have begun to creep higher as seen most notably in precious metals. It seems that "cost-push" inflation is finally starting to pick up steam right when everyone decided it was dead.

Take a look below:

Source: Federal Reserve

The upward trend in income costs clearly indicates that underlying inflation pressures are rising. Most likely currency and commodity movements, as well as the decline in manufacturing, have pushed inflation expectations down, but they all feed back to wages. As wages rise above inflation, so too does spending power and that feeds into demand inflation and the cycle repeats. The opposite cycle was in play from 1980 to 2010 as the labor share of income and income inequality expanded. I expect that trend to continue to reverse.

The Bottom Line

This is not to say ZROZ should be short sold immediately. With these speculative inflows, that opportunity may be months or even a year or two away. That said, I expect cost pressure to rise going into the next recession (be it soon or a year from now). Demand may fall, but the underlying inflationary trend will remain intact. Because since it has the longest maturity, ZROZ should be hit hardest by higher inflation and interest rates.

My year-end price target for ZROZ is at or below $150. I would not be surprised if it goes high because bubbles are known to rise far beyond reasonable levels, but my base-case scenario is long-term rates will crater soon. By the end of 2020, I expect ZROZ falls back to $120, and by 2025, I expect it to be around $80, reflecting a 4% 30-year interest rate in line with my wage inflation forecast. I'll be keeping a close eye on its technicals to see if a good short opportunity opens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ZROZ, TLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.