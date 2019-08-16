ADO Properties - Upside Potential Of 68% On Attractive Risk-Return Profile

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Truth Finder Investment as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

ADO Properties (ADJ ETR) is a Berlin residential landlord with 22.1k units in which around 1.4k commercial units are integrated. The company had its initial public offering at 20 EUR in 2015 with around 14k units and grew inorganically through acquisitions.

Over the past years Berlin experienced an unprecedented real estate boom fueled by an influx additional net growth of citizens. With low construction activity, a strong supply-demand imbalance fueled capital values and rental growth. Asking rents increased around 100% within 10 years. Even though the affordability within Berlin is lower than in other German cities, the rental levels in Berlin are still low in comparison to other European capitals.

With refinancing issues in the last year, a rating downgrade to Baa3 and cost inflation issues due to labor shortages the shares have been trading at a discount to NAV. While a certain discount to NAV is justified due to capital cost, I think the current discount is overdone. With the new rental regulation being introduced, intending to freeze rents for a period of 5 years, the equity value massively depreciated over the past weeks.

Currently share price implies capital values per sqm of 1991 EUR (at share price of 35.70EUR) while the portfolio value psqm is conservative at 2650 EUR (including latest revaluation indication of CBRE of 260m) with the privatization program crystalizing premia of around 33% ("LTM") at selling prices in the last quarter of 4100 EUR psqm. Given average replacement values of 4500 EUR psqm ADO’s implied valuation is only at 44% of newly build. Assuming land values only, and approximating ADO’s portfolio to market land values of beginning of 2018, the range would be between 1845 EUR psqm and 2985 EUR psqm, depending on application of quality. Therefore the implied capital value of the current share price is valued at around land value in Berlin.

In regard to rental values, ADO has a current net in place rent of 6.75 EUR and discloses an average reversionary potential of 10 EUR psqm market rent. The average Berlin asking rent according to CBRE is at 10.34EUR as of Q119.

Besides a large discount to market capital values, and being under-rented it is possible that ADO could be bought either by another listed player, Private Equity or a bid of the largest shareholder that is a consortium called ADO Group and owns around 38%. The low leverage of 38% LTV (Q219) as well as recent cost inflation could be potential reasons for such an event. A back of the envelope calculation about a potential buy-out at a premium of 20% to share price, equal financing cost and a privatization of apartments at 30% over 4 years would get me to an IRR of 16%.

Public transactions in recent years have been at a premium to NAV, however, with 40% discount an offer at NAV could show upside of 68%.

ADO is not well covered by the sell-side analysts and one of the analysts with superior knowledge changed to a buy-side firm. The larger peer of Deutsche Wohnen is 7x the size of ADO in market capitalization and has broader sell-side coverage.

Even if a buy-out will not take place, the depressed share price and bad sentiment is overdone in my view. Implied capital values psqm at around the land values, privatization values at around 100% higher and the strategic optionality of management to increase the dividend from currently 50% or buy back stock makes ADO an attractive investment with limited downside. With time I believe the weighing machine will do its job and the equity value should be closer to ADO´s fair market value. During the time one gets a dividend that potentially could be increased. I see it as a bond at 80 cents on the dollar with a yearly coupon of 2% and the potential for it to increase.

The float of the company is around 62k shares traded on with a daily volume of around 2.5m EUR.

Company Overview

ADO Properties holds around 22.1k residential units in Berlin of which all are within the city borders. The portfolio comprises of a mix of inner city “Altbau” as well as pre-furbished apartments built between 1960 and 1990. The remainder of the portfolio is ground floor commercial real estate space with a total of 1.4k units. The whole portfolio value is at 4.37bn EUR with an NAV of 2.67bn EUR (Q219).

Cash Flow

The company grows cash flows through the following organic measures:

Regular rental increases: those are based on the rent index which is issued around every 2 years. However, those rental increases are highly regulated through the rental cap that allows a maximum of 10% above the comparable rental index in the respective regulated area. Additionally, the rent can only increase around 15% within 3 years. ADO crystalized rental increases of 2.3% and 2.6% in FY2018 and FY2017 by those regular rental increases.

Modernisation Capital Expenditure: ADO allocates capital for modernizing empty apartments for the purpose of releasing them at a higher rent. There are various forms of capital expenditure: Usual modernization of the apartment. Energetic modernization Capitalized maintenance

Fluctuation Reversion: Churn within the portfolio usually leads to releasing an apartment at a higher rent.

Privatization: ADO privatizes around 20 units per quarter and crystalizes a fair value margin on book values of on average 33% during the last 12 months, in the last quarter (Q119) at a price of EUR 4100 psqm.

Inorganically, the company grows through acquisitions in the market. However, multiple requirements are higher than what the market can offer and external growth has been lower than in previous years.

Portfolio

ADO does not disclose precise Portfolio locations, however driving through Berlin one can perceive ADO signs at houses they own. Those assets are good quality inner city location apartments within the section of “Other” Central and within S-Bahn Circle. The renting website of the company also shows some vacant flats that are spread across the city and consist of a mix of high and average quality. Additionally, ADO offered asset tours that gave a partial view of units they own.

The current valuation of the portfolio in capital values is at 2450 EUR psqm ranging from City Ring (1960 – 1990) 1978 EUR psqm to Central location 3015 EUR psqm. Similarly, there is a range of net-in place rent with respective reversionary potential of between 5.96 EUR psqm to 7.34 EUR psqm and 7.60 EUR psqm to 12.29 EUR psqm respectively. This implies an average reversionary potential of almost 50%.

Ownership

The major shareholder is ADO Group which is listed on the Israel stock exchange and amounts to 38.2%. The remainder is mainly held by institutional shareholders. Within the ADO Group, Apollo Management and the Dayan Family is a large owner.

Management

The CFO and COO have announced not to prolong their contracts and will leave the company in 2019. The CEO’s contract runs until September 2019 and with this date he will resign, too. As this does not fully come as a surprise, this is a negative since the management has been in place since the IPO in 2015. Only the CFO changed in 2017. Not mitigating the merit of the team, there has been issues with a refinancing in the last year that induced volatility to the share price. The refinancing eventually was undertaken through the issuance of a Convertible Bond. Thinking about the management change, another reason could be a strategic change – this was also confirmed during the Q1 19 mgmt. call, that all options are considered by the board.

Market Overview

The Berlin real estate market experienced an unprecedented boom with capital values and rental values increasing, fueled by growing demographics and a severe supply demand imbalance.

Over the past years the city experienced a high influx of additional citizens as in 10 years it grew from around 3,362k inhabitants in 2008 to 3,748k citizens in 2018. In 2018 alone, there has been an increase of around 50k citizen. The increase coupled with low construction activity, consequently resulted in a high supply-demand imbalance, leading to a gap of 77k apartments as of now and widening to 194k in 2030.

However, only 17k units were newly permitted until 9M18, 15.6k were actually finished in 2017 and there are ongoing projects and projects in planning of 43k units. This situation led to a strong increase in capital values and rents accordingly and in 2018 rents psqm increased at 5.6% while in 2017 rents increased at a rate of 8.8%. In contrast to other European capitals the average asking rents of around 10.34 EUR psqm is still relatively low. ADO showed top line rental growth of around 5% in the past 4 years through a mix of organic as well as inorganic growth.

Investment Thesis

With the new rental freeze regulation introduced on June 18th 2019, shares sold off sharply. Currently, the share price implies a worst case scenario of falling capital values and no rental growth over the next years. However, the final introduction and up keeping of the rental freeze is far from secure and even if it were the case, the implied capital values and the optionality of management to return additional capital to shareholders makes an attractive investment even though short term market sentiment could not be worse.

Capital Values of ADO

Current Portfolio Valuation

Capital Values psqm of the current share price imply a sqm value of 1991 EUR whereas the latest portfolio valuation by the appraiser is at 2647 EUR psqm as of H1 2019. As there was rental growth with a new rental index disclosure in Berlin, it was mentioned in conference calls that there is another revaluation in H119. ADO is therefore valued around 34% below the current portfolio value.

Since ADO is not disclosing a precise location of the properties, an approximation of districts with help of the disclosed map in the ADO reports gives a better sense of the location. Part of ADO’s portfolio is clearly in very good locations such as Mitte, Moabit, Charlottenburg, Prenzlauerberg, Neukoelln, Schoeneberg or Tempelhof. As ADO has signs of ownership on their apartments, this was partly witnessed by multiple trips to Berlin.

Taking this information into account and comparing it with the latest sqm values disclosed by CBRE, the approximate sqm value ranges from 2500 EUR psqm up to 4277 EUR psqm – depending on the range of quality applied. This makes sense in regard to the current book value of the portfolio as well as the upper range that is around the privatization value of last twelve months.

Land Value:

Similarly to the approximation of the fair market values of the portfolio, one could take the most recent land values and would come to an implied sqm value for a bottom range weighted average at 1844.9 EUR psqm, while bottom range and average middle market range would result in a 2402.2 EUR psqm valuation. Therefore, ADO’s implied values at current share price valuation of 35.70 EUR are in range of land values – put differently, one buys land and gets the cash flow and the building for free.

Surely there is the potential that land values could decrease. However, I think the opposite is rather likely given that the rental freeze restriction would exclude newly build non rented apartments from the regulation. This means that the pressure on land values will even increase, setting a floor to ADO’s values. Moreover, the break-even price for developers to build profitable is at 13EUR, while ADO’s in-place rent is at 6.75EUR.

Privatisation Values:

Additionally, the lagging valuation of ADO’s portfolio can also be derived by the high premia to the balance sheet book value. Over the last four quarters ADO sold around 70 units at a premium to book of between 30 – 37% at a sqm value of between 3722 EUR to 4100 EUR psqm. (See presentation here) The premium is calculated on their Central Berlin sqm values which management says is the most accurate and best reference. This makes sense, considering rental levels in Central locations reaching 12.3 EUR psqm, implying a book valuation yield of 4.7% and on sales prices 3.7% (net in place rent) and most likely having limited further upside compared to lower rental levels. Monetizing units with limited upside seems as the right approach.

Replacement Values:

Besides higher resale values, one metric that can be considered as well is the replacement value of the assets which ranges at around 4500 EUR psqm. With the continuing supply-demand imbalance, further increase in citizens and a slow process for additional construction permits, the construction cost psqm should rather further appreciate.

2. Cash Flow Usage

Dividend Payout

Before the regulatory proposal the usage of cash flow was mainly for dividend payout, new acquisitions and the capital expenditure program. However, the capex program was implicitly financed through keeping leverage at an equal level with increasing asset values. Given a payout ratio of FFO I (=Fund from Operations excluding sales) of around 50% and AFFO of around 63%, ADO has capacity to increase the dividend from the current 75 cents and yield of 2%. Especially, as during the regulatory rental freeze there will be no particular need for capital expenditure targeting increased rental values. The recent cost inflation driven by additional hiring as well as a shortage of craftsmen for maintenance and modernization of the portfolio could be reversed given a scenario of lower maintenance, and therefore could set free additional cash flow.

Share Buy-Back

Another even more reasonable approach to return capital to shareholder while waiting for capital values reflecting the fair market value could be a share buy back program. ADO has enough capacity to not only make use of FCF but to increase leverage from a current level of 39.6% LTV. Would values decrease by 20% the implied LTV would come to 50% - far from the 60% LTV covenant for unsecured debt.

3. Regulation

Uncertain Legality

On June 18th the rental freeze was introduced in Berlin – taking effect on that date but a precise law will only be presented in Oct. 2019 with being issued in Jan. 2020. However, there are contrary opinions about the legality of the law given it is being issued on a federal state level.

My background is not law, however, the situation is that with the German federalism reform of 2006 the competence of housing was taken away from the German Bund, which is the State level institution of issuing laws. If you are interested it was Art. 74, Abs.1 Nr. 18 GG. This housing law competence has been used before from the state of Berlin but none of those laws did directly affect rental levels, which is not a competency of a federal state. This legal competence is perceived by one side of the legal opinion clearly with the Bund.

Another point is the opinion that the law would violate the constitutional guarantee of property, since no compensation at all such as inflation will be provided. The rent price freeze would therefore breach the prohibition of financial losses, which is an element of the guarantee of property under the German constitution.

Within the legal environment it is unclear what the outcome will be and it certainly will take some time to receive a clear decision. Nevertheless the worst outcome is already priced in the equity valuation of ADO and market sentiment could not be worse. But there are different outcomes in regard to legal procedure that could influence ADO´s business model.

Given a decision of legality takes place that would conclude the Berlin senate issued the law against the constitution, ADO should immediately rerate to previous levels, implying rental reversionary of 40% with turnover at 7% per annum and setting free additional cash flows. Timing of such a decision is at this stage unclear, and could take time.

A legal decision that does not conclude any illegal action would obviously not lead to an immediate rerating, but would leave the question open what will happen during the 5 years and after the 5 years or rental freeze.

During 5 years and no introduction of the rental freeze German/European wide, the construction of new apartments will continue, setting a construction price per sqm that leaves some profit to the developer at 13 EUR psqm. This will not only ensure a reversionary potential for ADO´s units but should also commence a pull effect into Berlin due to low, attractive rental levels and generally low living cost. Even more as other cities will experience rental growth over that time, pushing Berlin´s implied non-freeze net-in place rents further up.

Assuming the rental freeze is rolled out German wide, it would be a slight negative for ADO since the case for the pull effect or further rental growth is diminished. However, a European pull effect could still be there. Overall the impact should not be too severe for ADO since with 1991 EUR psqm – around land values of the portfolio – a further depreciation appears to be limited and already priced in.

After the 5 years of rental freeze, given there has not been any legal decision, it will be interesting what will happen with the status of rental freeze. It could be that it will stay in place, which would make a strong case for a full privatization of the portfolio. Would the rental freeze be phased out, the equity value should rerate with the decision of the phase out and set free expected rental values. However, with or without rental growth during the time, the reversionary potential is attractive. Moreover, the trend of cities growing further is unbroken and Berlin is a very attractive city with a lot of development potential in every regard.

Risk

Regulation

Since the rental freeze has been implemented this week, there should be limited risk to additional, more severe regulation. Currently the German State government is comprised of the great coalition which includes the parties SPD and CDU/CSU. This coalition shields new regulation such as rental freeze, as the CDU/CSU are opposing such measures. However, given latest developments of leadership resigning on the SPD coalition side, there is the potential of new elections in Germany. This could result in a new coalition between far left party (Die Linke), left party (SPD), and green party (Die Gruenen). Given such a coalition, the risk of further housing regulation on the German State level is likely.

However, even the case of a German wide rental freeze would not be adverse for ADO Properties since this is largely priced in. But as previously described, a German wide rental freeze could decrease the implicit rental growth pressure on Berlin by other German cities.

A tail-risk of expropriation should be considered as risk, however, with the current level of regulation the discussion is likely to be muted. Implicit to that would then the question arise of the level of compensation – for which I assume a compensation at below market value is less likely.

2. Management

In June part of the long term management of ADO Properties has declared not to prolong their contracts. The reasons for the change are unclear and without comment by the company. However, this leaves the company without leadership or leadership transition in a difficult environment and is a clear risk until the new management will start their job and is introduced. However, it also has the implication of the introduction of a new strategic view – positive or negative.

3. Interest Rates

Another rather unlikely occurrence could be the increase of interest rates as this could impact the cash flow of ADO. But given the situation of the world economy, trade deal threat and depressed economic growth in the Euro Zone, this is rather unlikely. On the contrary has the ECB a further round of additional easing communicated were it necessary. The 10 year Bund yield is currently at -68 bps.

4. Corporate Governance

With a majority shareholder of 38%, the ADO Group could materially influence ADO Properties decision making and already does so through board seats. But it seems that shareholders in ADO sail with the same boat.

Company Metrics

Cash Flow

Top Line rent Is created through regular rental increases, capex programs, privatization of units and inorganic growth.

Current Cash Flow Yield (FFO I) is at 3.8% with a Dividend Payout of 50% yielding 2.1% - payout 2020. However, net-place rent is at an average of 6.75 EUR psqm with a reversionary potential of 40% to the average releasing market rent at around 10 EUR psqm. Interestingly, the social housing rent is around the same level even though ADO’s portfolio includes mainly non-restricted units.

Adding in the privatization of around 80 units per annum at an average book value premium of 33% ("LTM"), the FFO II (Funds from Operations including sales of apartments) yield comes to 4%.

In regard to cost inflation and margins, ADO experienced sharp increases in cost but mgmt. mentioned during the last conference call that the current level is the “new normal” with no further increases expected. However, increases were in the magnitude of around 45% yoy for SG&A FY17/18 and around 30% for property related salaries and maintenance over the same period. Reasons for this cost inflation is a huge labor shortage for housing related craftsmen. Construction cost inflation runs at around 5.5% during 2018.

2. Balance Sheet Value

Current NAV H119 is around 60.63 EUR and NNNAV at 53.3 EUR implying a 40% and 32% discount to the current share price.

Gross Yield on the Portfolio is currently at 3.2%, while the implied yield on current share price runs at 4% on in-place rent and 6% on reversionary potential.

3. Leverage

ADO’s leverage is with 38% LTV, relatively low. Covenants are on unsecured basis at 60% LTV and on secured basis at 45%. With a potential portfolio decline of around 20%, the implied LTV on an unsecured level will reach 50% - far from breaching any covenant.

Fixed interest is at 4.4 years with smaller parts of refinancing coming up. Current cash cost of debt is at 1.7% and swap curve implies minor refinancing gains. There is a convertible bond outstanding with a coupon of 125bps and strike of 60 – the bond does not price in any option value but as equity should have a similar risk profile but pays 2% dividend, I prefer the shares. They refinanced recently at around 1%, which could also positively impact financing cost going forward - even though in small increments.

Catalyst

1. Lower regulatory impact/ Court decision

Given the new rental regulatory situation in Berlin and the recent share price movement, any positive outcome or variance in regulatory proposal should help the company valuation to rerate. Given the eventuality of a legal decision in favor of an abolishment, this would be equally positive for ADO.

2. Strategic Optionality

With the strategic optionality of increasing the dividend payout ratio, introducing a share buy-back or increasing the privatization rate of apartments, the return to shareholders could be increased. I also think that a general new strategic evaluation is imminent as the management is changing and evaluating options. It is difficult to estimate but there are also opinions that the ADO portfolio has around 10% of additional space creation potential. The capital expenditure could therefore be rechanneled even with the rental freeze regulation.

3. Buy-out of the company

With low leverage and an attractive implied valuation, a take-out offer could happen by potentially three different parties.

1) The Dayan family is already very active in the German real estate market and owns through ADO a material share. It could either happen through a share offer via TLG Immobilien AG, another listed entity specialized in commercial real estate with headquarters in Berlin or an outright all cash offer.

2) Another listed player such as Deutsche Wohnen or Vonovia.

3) Private Equity or a pension fund that is interested in long term cash flow creation through the portfolio. Apollo management for example is already represented on the board of ADO Properties and owns a share of the ADO Group that is listed in Israel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.