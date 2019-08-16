Agriculture Commodities' Prices To Trade Within A Range With Weather And Trade In Focus

Weather outlook trends cooler over next two weeks, with intervals of cool shots breaking into the warmth across the central and eastern U.S.; dryness concerns growing.

Investment Thesis

Developing dryness and cool shots over the central U.S. over the next couple of weeks are weather variables that will help to push agriculture commodities' prices higher. However, trade war concerns with China will provide downside risk to prices. Therefore, expect for prices to hold within a range in the near term.

Grain markets finished Thursday mixed; soybeans trade lower after China cancels 423,000 metric tons of the 2018/19 crop deliveries

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished up 0.59% to $3.6112, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.81% to $8.7088 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 0.66% to $4.6988. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished unchanged on Thursday 0% ($0.00) to $14.82, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.66% ($0.10) to $15.00 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.97% ($0.05) to $5.11. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 4.6 cents to $4.690, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 5 cents to $3.896. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.026 to $5.026. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Export sales report mostly in line with expectations; old corn crop well below traders' range; China cancels 423,000 metric tons of old soybean crop; new soybean crop well above trade range mostly to unknown destinations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending August 8, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending August 8, 2019, came in at 462,200 metric tons. This came in line with traders' expected range of 191,000-490,000 metric tons. The 462,200 metric tons were down 5% from the prior week and 2% from the four-week average. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending August 8, 2019, of 56,100 metric tons exported came in well below traders' expectation range of 102,000-305,000 metric tons. The 56,100 metric tons were up 32% from the prior week, but down 56% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were from Japan and Mexico. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending August 8, 2019, of 307,600 metric tons came within traders' range of 102,000-406,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, unknown destinations, China and Japan.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending August 8, 2019, of 109,900 metric tons exported were in line with traders' expected range of 54,000-299,000 metric tons. The 109,900 metric tons were noticeably down from the prior week and from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old soybean crop last week were from the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Japan. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending August 8, 2019, of 817,400 metric tons were well above traders' range of 109,000-408,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations and Mexico.

Weather pattern turns cooler over next two weeks; precipitation increases in general, but remains variable/scattered; dryness beginning to crop up across the central U.S.

On the weather front, dryness is starting to become a concern for producers across portions of the grain belt (central/eastern Iowa, central Illinois, much of Indiana). The latest U.S. Drought Monitor reveals that 25% of the Lower 48 is experiencing dryness. Figure 5 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor of the U.S. depicting areas of abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

Temperature and humidity levels are expected to increase into this weekend and persist through early next week as upper level ridging builds from the southern U.S. northward. With the increased temperature and humidity levels will come increased periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Right now, the bulk of the precipitation through early next week looks to fall across the Kansas City area (just to the southwest areas that most need the precipitation). While there will be increased chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop, it will be variable (isolated to scattered). Figure 6 is a map of forecast precipitation amounts from the corn belt into the southern U.S. by Monday morning.

Source: NOAA

Figure 7 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (August 16-21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Initially, it appeared as if the warm to hot weather will persist uninterrupted through the two-week period. However, updated computer models from Thursday have ultimately trended cooler with stronger signals of occasional cool breaks in the pattern coming across the central and eastern U.S. This is largely due to the fact that forecast models have placed more emphasis on numerous mid to upper level perturbations ejecting from the parent upper level low established over the Gulf of Alaska/North Pacific/northwest Canada that will crest the associated ridge axis and drop southeastward.

One of these cool interruptions will come mid to late next week across the central and eastern U.S. This cool break will come in the form of a strong southeastward moving cold front associated with a piece of upper level trough that will break away/eject from the aforementioned parent upper low established over the Gulf of Alaska early in the week. A second cool break could come in the August 25-20 time frame, in a similar manner as the first, but with more focus on the central U.S. Figure 9 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-7 day (August 22-23) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 10 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (August 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

As for precipitation beyond the next seven days, a wet bias exists across the east-central U.S., but with a greater confidence over the southern U.S./Gulf Coast states. Areas that need the rain the most have lesser confidence of the pattern being wet in the 8-14 day time frame. Figure 11 is a map depicting a dry bias over the interior West U.S./Rockies and a wet bias over the east central U.S. in the 8-14 day time frame.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts

Crop quality and progress are highly variable right now across the grain belt with some farms faring well and others not. Right now, corn and soybeans are between 50% and 60% in good to excellent condition. Producers were hit with incessant rains/wet pattern during the fall 2018 through spring 2019. That left many farmers having to plant late, putting the corn and soybean crops at risk of being impacted by frost potentially later in the fall season.

The optimal weather setup for these late planted crops will be for warmth to prevail through the rest of the summer season and deep into the fall season. This will enhance growing degree days for the crops as well as prevent any risk for early season cold/frost to damage the crop. Precipitation also needs to pick up after an extended period of dryness the prior weeks.

Looking at the weather situation over the next couple of weeks, the next five days will feature warming temperatures favorable for the crops in terms of enhancing the growing degree days. However, cooler shots that's to come late next week and again in the August 25-30 time period will cut into the growing degree days.

Precipitation chances and wetness over the next 5-7 days increase some as temperature and humidity levels increase. However, the pattern will be variable/scattered and the likelihood of dryness concerns being addressed is unlikely. In the 8-14 day period, a wet bias exists, but confidence is highest across the southern U.S./Gulf Coast states with precipitation pattern remaining scattered and light over the grain belt.

Weather is not a major concern right now, but is something that is starting to become and thus will provide some upside potential for prices in the near term with dryness and cool shots to come being the driving variables. Trade concerns will continue to linger and will provide downside risk to prices.

That said, I expect for prices to stay within a range in the near term with both of these variables in play.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

