InterActiveCorp: Taking Match Group And ANGI Homeservices Out For A Spin

A recent InterActiveCorp (IAC) announcement suggests the potential spin-offs of Match Group (MTCH) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) are close to materializing. At the current share prices of MTCH and ANGI, the stub is trading at an EV of -$2 billion. Spinning off either or both subsidiaries should close the NAV gap. The focus should turn to management’s excellent track record of increasing shareholder value. With a hard catalyst now in play, I'd favor going long the "stub" (long IAC/short ANGI), as the NAV gap for IAC is set to narrow.

Taking MTCH and ANGI out for a spin?

Second quarter results for IAC was largely in line with Street estimates. However, the talk of the town was the announcement that IAC is considering spinning off its two large publicly traded subsidiaries, MTCH and ANGI. The Company did reiterate that the process is still in preliminary stages and all options (spin-off both, one or neither) are still on the table.

I personally think that a spin-off event is close to happening just by the mere fact that IAC is discussing it publicly. The timing of the announcement cannot be arbitrary, especially given that voting control resides almost entirely with Chairman Barry Diller. The announcement also somewhat explains the thinking behind MTCH’s $2.00 per share special dividend that was announced last year.

What I find interesting is that IAC is considering spinning off both MTCH and ANGI, considering the disparity the two subsidiaries’ year-to-date performances (MTCH +88.5% vs. ANGI -44.2%). Although the MTCH story seems attractive, with recent share price performance, the stock is closer to its full value compared to ANGI. IAC CEO Joey Levin seems to think so too, going as far as saying that MTCH can “stand on its own” in a recent interview.

So how much value can be unlocked from the spin-offs? At current prices of MTCH and ANGI, investors are getting the stub, which includes Vimeo, College Humor, The Daily Beast and Dotdash (to name a few) at an astonishing -$2.1 billion or -$24.80 per share. Yep, those figures come with negative signs.

Current share price IAC share ownership Value of IAC stake ($'mn) Value per IAC share MTCH 80.60 226 18,215 209.37 ANGI 8.97 422 3,785 43.51 Value of listed subsidiaries 252.88 Current IAC share price 239.58 Net cash 1,000 11.49 Implied stub value per share (24.80) Implied stub value ($'mn) (2,157)

Sources: Bloomberg, Company Data

There are issues which IAC must overcome if it decides to distribute MTCH and/or ANGI shares. Firstly, gross leverage post-distribution would be extremely high. IAC currently has $1.7 billion of debt on its balance sheet and generates ~$50 million in EBITDA. The solution to this could be to transfer some (if not all) of this debt to MTCH and/or ANGI prior to the spin-off. With 97% voting rights at MTCH, the only roadblock for IAC to do so would be regulatory. The second issue is whether the distribution can be done without a tax penalty. Clearly, this is something that management needs to figure out, but as a reminder, in the past five stock distributions that IAC has done, four were non-taxable.

In my view, the spin-offs are the catalyst that IAC needs to close the NAV gap, which now stands at a staggering 20%. I already stated above that I believe the announcement indicates that this is close to happening, especially for MTCH.

What’s left? Don’t forget IAC’s track record in delivering value to shareholders.

If the spin-offs do happen, this would be the biggest change in IAC’s structure since the 2008 mega event, which saw the Company distributing shares of 4 subsidiaries to shareholders. Since then, IAC has only gone about and outperformed the market by approximately 2.5x. No doubt, MTCH, and ANGI had been the major reasons for IAC’s outperformance in recent years. However, a lot of credit has to be given to management as well.

The Company’s business model is relatively straightforward. IAC buys growing companies – businesses where scale improves the product. It then incubates these companies using various management tools at their disposal, which includes sharing resources such as simultaneous ad campaigns and optimizing balance sheet. MTCH and ANGI fit this description perfectly. So does Vimeo with its 90 million users and Turo, IAC’s latest $250 million investment. I have no doubt that there will be more to come. After all, the holding company is sitting on $2.7 billion in gross cash, which I’m sure will be allocated shrewdly by management, either to grow the current portfolio businesses and/or to buy new businesses which fits these criteria.

What truly separates IAC from many other conglomerates is the Company’s consistent track record of value realization through spinning off its shares in subsidiaries. The 2008 spin-offs comes to mind here. Management is also keen to emphasize this in the latest letter to shareholders: “Over our nearly 25-year history, we’ve consistently separated out our businesses as they’ve grown in scale and maturity – and today IAC and its progeny have grown into nine publicly-traded companies, several of which have joined with other companies to pursue even bigger strategic opportunities.”

With this track record in mind, I am reasonably comfortable to let management get on with the job. Barry Diller’s vision is ingrained within the Company, and their execution must be applauded. The portfolio companies may change, but as long as management remains disciplined with its approach, there will be much happy returns to come.

Conclusion

With an eye on the potential spin-off, I believe the NAV gap for IAC should narrow significantly. At the same time, the distribution of MTCH and/or ANGI shares could drag on the share prices for each subsidiary. A stub trade where investors long IAC and short MTCH could be in order. I am less inclined to short ANGI given recent share price weakness that leads me to believe the timing is not right for a spin-off. Over time, investors should focus on IAC management’s execution and keep an eye on the performances of IAC’s other businesses such as Vimeo and Turo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.