CES Energy Solutions: Expect Strong Free Cash Flow Generation In H2 2019 And 2020

Investment Thesis

CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF) (TSX:CEU.TO) delivered an impressive Q2 2019 despite a weak energy market. The company is well-positioned to capture an energy recovery as it has completed all its expansion infrastructures. Therefore, it will have excessive capacity to grow its top and bottom lines when the next cycle comes. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to decline significantly due to the completion of many of its expansion projects. This should result in significant growth in its free cash flow even in this challenging time. We think investors may want to take advantage of the current share price weakness and earn a 3%-yielding dividend while waiting for a rebound in the energy market.





Q2 2019 Highlights

CES delivered a strong Q2 2019 despite challenging situation in the energy market. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue in Canada declined by 8% year over year due to limited takeaway capacity. Fortunately, its revenue in the U.S. increased by 17% year over year. This has resulted in an increase of 10% year over year in its total revenue. In the past quarter, its adjusted EBITDAC increased by 11% to C$41.5 million.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite a challenging environment, we think CES can continue to perform well in the near-term. Its long-term growth outlook is still intact as well. We outline our reasons below:

Strong free cash flow generation expected for H2 2019 and 2020

With most of its expansion projects reaching completion, CES is in a good position to grow its business. While we recognize that the current energy market is quite weak, we think CES will be able to take advantage of the market recovery as it has excessive capacity to quickly meet the demand. This puts the company in a good advantage over its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has completed its Permian infrastructure and Canadian chemical infrastructure expansion projects and are three quarters into its Permian debottlenecking and US Drilling fluids vertical integration projects. Therefore, capital expenditure is expected to fall significantly in the second half of 2019. In fact, it has fallen by 56% year over year in Q2 2019. For the first half of 2019, its total capex has declined by over 50%.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

The declining in capital expenditure is advantageous, it means that the company will be able to generate excessive free cash flow. As can be seen from the table below, CES Energy Solution’s free cash flow in Q2 2019 increased by 252% primarily driven by a 56% decline in its total capex.

C$000s Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Change H1 2019 H1 2018 % Change Funds Flow From Operations 30,814 31,460 -2% 67,108 65,544 2% Total Capital Expenditure 11,543 25,989 -56% 20,945 41,831 -50% Free Cash Flow 19,271 5,471 252% 46,163 23,713 95%

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 MD&A

Looking forward, we expect its capex to stay at levels below 2017/2018 levels given management’s guidance. For reader’s information, its 2016 total capex was C$41.8 million. If we assume a total capex of about C$50 million and its funds flow from operations to be in the range of C$140 million, we have an annual free cash flow of C$90 million. This will be much higher than its FCF of C$56.1 million in 2018. This will be a growth of 60.4% year over year. The company currently has a market capitalization of C$543.4 million (based on its 273.1 million shares outstanding and the share price of C$1.99 per share). Therefore, its free cash flow yield is 16.6%. This makes its shares very attractive at this price.

Oil takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin expect to grow significantly starting in H2 2019

Permian Basin is one of the fastest growing shale production regions in the United States. For reader’s information, oil production in Permian Basin represents roughly a third of total U.S. oil production according to the U.S. Department of Energy. As can be seen from the chart below, crude oil production in Permian has increased rapidly in the past few years from 1.9 million barrels per day in 2014 to 3.3 million barrels per day in 2018. In the past few years, the region has become CES’ growth drivers in the United States.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

CES should continue to benefit from the increase of oil production in the Permian Basin in the long-term. With several pipeline projects reaching completion in the second half of 2019 (and more projects will reach completion in 2020), the growth potential will be unlocked and we expect oil production growth to continue in H2 2019 and into 2020. As can be seen from the chart below, oil production in Permian Basin is expected to surpass 5 million barrels per day in H2 2020. Therefore, we think CES Energy will continue to benefit from this trend.

Source: Oil & Gas Journal

In this environment, we expect CES Energy Solution’s treatment points in the U.S. to continue to grow thanks to the continual boom in the Permian Basin.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Oil pipeline capacity constraint continues in Canada but LNG projects will unlock potential

On the north side of the border, Canada’s energy industry is facing pipeline capacity constraint due to several setbacks in court rulings. As can be seen from the chart below, there are not enough pipeline capacity to ship Alberta’s crude oil out of the province. Since there are still ongoing lawsuits, some capacity expansion projects such as Line 3 Replacement project will likely not reach completion even in 2020.

Source: Fraser Institute

Limited takeaway capacity means that the excessive oils produced needs to be shipped by rail. However, it is not easy to significant ramp up the shipping capacity by rail. Therefore, CES may continue to experience challenges to grow its business in Canada in H2 2019 and even 2020 until Enbridge's Line 3 expansion project is completed (likely in 2020 or 2021).

While oil pipeline is difficult to build, liquid natural gas pipelines are not facing the same oppositions from local communities and environmental activists. As can be seen from the chart below, there are several proposed LNG infrastructure projects (export facilities, pipelines). Once these projects reached completion, it will unlock the potential for CES to grow its revenue in the area of natural gas. However, these projects may not be completed until a few years later. In the conference call, management indicated that the completion of the LNG projects will be a "Home Run" for CES.

Source: NGI’s 2018 Map of Shale/Resource Plays

Valuation Analysis

CES continues to trade at a discount to its historical valuation. Its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.6x is significantly below its historical average of 12.6x. The company is also trading at a price below its book value. For reader’s information, its price to book ratio of 0.77x is very low.





A 3%-yielding dividend

CES currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.005 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.02%. Its dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of only 15%.

Risks and Challenges

CES faces several risks and challenges:

1) Volatility in oil and natural gas commodity prices

Although prices of CES’ chemical solutions and fluids do not directly depend on oil and natural commodity prices, volatility in energy prices can impact demand for these fluids and solutions indirectly. When energy prices stay at a very low level (below breakeven level) for a lengthy period of time, the level of oil and natural gas industry activity will reduce. This will result in lower demand for CES’ chemical solutions and fluids.

2) Foreign exchange rates

Since about three quarters of CES’ revenues are derived in the United States, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar could negatively impact working capital balances and its net income reported in Canadian dollar.

3) Reliance on significant clients

CES’ top five customers represent approximately 29% of its revenue in 2017, with one larger customer accounting for about 14%. If there is a loss of any of its significant customer, it will be a challenge for CES to replace the lost revenue quickly.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

4) Seasonality

The level of activity in the oilfield services industry within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin is influenced by seasonal weather patterns. The spring thaw during Q2 leaves many secondary roads temporarily incapable of supporting the weight of heavy equipment, which results in severe restrictions in the level of oilfield services. The timing of spring thaw is dependent on weather patterns but generally occurs from mid-March to mid-May.

Investor Takeaway

While the energy industry continues to face challenges, we think CES is well-positioned to take advantage of an energy market recovery. The company’s capex is expected to decline significantly as it has completed most of its infrastructure projects. Therefore, we expect significant FCF growth even in this challenging time. The company also pays a 3%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think keen investors may want to take advantage of the current share price weakness and gradually build their position. Investors can earn an attractive 3%-yielding dividend and wait for the energy market to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.