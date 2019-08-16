Evofem To Bring A Unique Product To Growing Market

We have witnessed many innovations in biotechnology, but these innovations were insufficient in the field of contraception. In most cases, we still see only technical improvements to traditional products.

Evofem BioSciences (NASDAQ:EVFM), with its unique product, brings a novel approach to the traditional market.

I had long position in Evofem since the beginning of 2019. But the price jump in May pleased me so much that I could not resist selling all the shares during that spike.

Now, it's time to take a closer look again at this company with a unique potential product, especially at a difficult time for biotech market. It is important that the major shareholders now are strategic institutional investors PDL BioPharma and Woodford Investment. According to recent SEC filings, their combined ownership is 57.9% of the company (31.1% - PDL BioPharma and 26.8% Woodford, respectively).

Amphora

Amphora is a late-stage product candidate of Evofem. As per company's description, Amphora is a Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-RTM) - that is being developed for the prevention of pregnancy (Phase-3 topline data released in December 2018) and certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including chlamydia and gonorrhea (at Phase-2b stage).

It consists of citric acid, L-lactic acid, and potassium bitartrate. That makes Amphora a nontoxic spermicide which maintains pH within vagina at levels less than 4.5 for hours; very simple and, at the same time, elegant approach to provide non-hormonal contraception.

Another benefit of Amphora in comparison with Nonoxynol-9 derived contraceptive gels is potent prevention against certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The company conducts clinical trials for additional indications as well (AMPREVENCE, the Phase 2b Sexually Transmitted Infections Trial of Amphora).

Source

Positive Phase-3 results

In December 2018, Evofem released topline data of Phase 3 AMPOWER trial.

For the full press release, please click here.

That was the second Phase-3 study of Amphora. The first Phase-3 trial (Study of the Contraceptive Efficacy and Safety of Amphora Gel Compared to Conceptrol Vaginal Gel) also demonstrated contraceptive efficacy of Amphora in line with Conceptrol. And more importantly, a significantly higher percentage of women who used Amphora liked the method and indicated that they would use it again compared with women who used Conceptrol.

But FDA further in CRL had questions in connection with data from Russia and also requested additional studies in North America. FDA questioned 2 things: The Russian data showed a higher level of efficacy for Amphora than for the U.S. subjects, and the data from Russian participants (approximately 20% of the study population) was considered non-generalizable to the U.S. population. Evofem satisfied the questions regarding Russian sites and agreed to conduct additional AMPOWER Phase-3 trial, which later confirmed previous efficacy of Amphora for contraception. Evofem's CEO Saundra Pelletier insisted on 115 sites and broader patient population, than was requested by FDA. She made this decision to eliminate any possible questions in future and put more effort for the product approval. Previous Phase-3 trial started at the time when Saundra Pelletier had not joined Evofem yet, so in the next Phase-3 trial, she made her best to bring product to an approval stage.

Currently, Evofem is planning to resubmit NDA for Amphora in prevention of pregnancy in Q4 2019. And, if approved, the company intends to launch sales of Amphora in 2020.

Potential Market

Let's focus on contraceptive market first, as the second indication for Amphora (for the prevention of acquisition of urogenital chlamydia) is in Phase 2b with topline data expected in Q4 2019.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2015-2017, 64.9% of the 72.2 million women aged 15-49 in the United States were using contraception. The most common contraceptive methods used were female sterilization, oral contraceptive pill, long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs).

That means 46.85 million target US population. Here are some figures reflecting current and projected contraception market:

Source: Global Market Insights

The market size in US alone is more than $6 billion, while we can notice fast-growing global contraceptive market as well, which is projected to reach $38 billion by 2025.

Now, let's look at the major US and global players:

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGPF)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

It looks like a quite crowded market. But let's have a look at what they offer:

Contraceptive pills

Drospirenone containing pills (brand names: Gianvi, Loryna, Jasmiel, Nikki, Ocella, Syeda, Vestura, Yasmin, Yaz, Zarah).

Side effects

Source

Emergency contraceptive pills to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex (generally, they contain levonorgestrel or ulipristal):

Levonorgestrel emergency contraceptives (Brand names: EContra EZ, Fallback Solo, My Way, Next Choice, Opcicon One-Step, Plan B One-Step, React).

Side effects:

Source

Ulipristal containing pills (market leader - brand name Ella)

Side effects

Looking through the side effects of all these drugs, it is unfair not to provide a safer alternative especially when the science can provide it.

And all above medicines possess huge market share not only in US but globally. Other options are contraceptive devices. There is no need to go into the details more, I think the easiest ones among them are vaginal rings or vaginal meshes which are pretty uncomfortable for women and involve high risks as well. I agree with the thesis that women need more comfortable and safe contraception options and should have the opportunity to choose themselves.

There is still unmet need in this market where Evofem can bring its unique solution with much safer profile and more comfortable usage.

According to the company's investors presentation, Evofem projects Amphora peak US sales at $965 million (excluding STI indication) and peak global sales above $3 billion. These figures reflect 16% of US and about 10% of global market share.

I will try to be more negative and assume 5% of USA and 1% of global market share for Amphora, which makes more than $500 million annual peak sales. The company's capitalization now is only $255 million.

At the same time, if the FDA approves Amphora, Evofem can become a nice buyout target for the global players mentioned above.

Evofem's Senior Management

Chief Financial Officer: Jay File. He joined Evofem in 2015. Played a key role in fund raising of the company.

Chief Commercial Officer: Russ Barrans. Was responsible for Women Healthcare Marketing in Teva Pharmaceuticals. Joined Evofem in 2016. Will be key person in commercialization of Amphora.

Chief Medical Officer: Kelly Culwell, MD. Prior to joining Evofem Biosciences Dr. Culwell was the Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. Joined Evofem in 2015.

Head of Medical Affairs: Brandi Howard, PhD. Joined Evofem in 2016 from Women's Health Medical Affairs of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

And of course, CEO and the face of the company - Saundra Pelletier. I would like to emphasize her key role in attracting large investors to the company at favorable conditions for the current shareholders and the company itself. Prior to joining Evofem, Saundra Pelletier was CEO of WomanCare Global, a nonprofit that enables sustainable access to contraceptives in the developing world. She spent years working on that problem. She accepted new offer from Evofem only with the special demand to accept her parallel activity in providing women in a number of poorest countries with the contraception at no profit.

She put all her efforts into Amphora second Phase-3 trials so as not to leave a single question on trial design. It was at a time when she was fighting cancer. This strong woman reached both of her goals: defeated cancer and presented 98% efficacy of her company's product.

After successful Phase-3 results, a lot of retail shareholders were expecting normal to small biotech dilution. She managed to put strong leadership efforts to the table and negotiate the best options for the company. Her management style and target orientation in line with patience attracted large investors into the company. That can be a good example for a lot of CEOs in the industry, who fight for the bonus increases, while company has to raise funds through continuous dilutions and reverse splits. There are a lot of examples where the company has promising product but lack of personalities. Saundra proved to be a strong leader in tough times, and this is also important for the investors like me.

Financials

As per company's recent quarterly report, as of June 30, 2019, Evofem had around $51 million cash.

Source

During recent financial results conference call, the company announced that they will reduce spending on R&D while will increase spending on commercialization preparations. With recent six months' cash burn rate, it is obvious that company will need funding in the next 12 months. At the same time, they emphasized that priority cash source will be partnering or license agreement.

Risks

According to statistical calculations, the probability of FDA approval after submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) or Biologic License Application (BLA), taking into account re-submissions, in prior years was 85.3%.

So, statistically, there is 14.7% chance to get rejection from FDA.

Another risk is negative outcome in partnering or license deal and future dilution after the FDA approval. But in this scenario, dilution can take place from a much higher level of share price than now.

Conclusion

Evofem has promising product with great market opportunity at very low price at the moment. If FDA approves Amphora, the company can reach great revenues in a short time or become a buyout target.

And as usual, I would like to be open with my readers to disclose my own position at EVFM: I opened long position at $5.41 price on August 14.

I will be glad to read both bear and bull comments on EVFM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.