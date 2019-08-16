Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/14/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/14/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI);

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP);

W. R. Grace (GRA);

General Electric (GE);

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF);

Care.com (CRCM); and

AES (AES).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Cott (COT); and

National Vision (EYE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Aerie Pharm (AERI);

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG);

SI-BONE (SIBN);

Royal Gold (RGLD);

Public Storage (PSA);

Okta (OKTA);

ServiceNow (NOW);

Garmin (GRMN);

Facebook (FB); and

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Avalara (AVLR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 40 North Latitude Fund BO W. R. Grace GRA B $18,450,102 2 Foresite Capital Mgt II BO Aerie Pharm AERI JB* $13,341,170 3 Ubben Jeffrey W DIR AES AES B $3,050,000 4 Valueact DIR Unifi UFI B $2,162,000 5 Lampert Edward S TT Seritage Growth Properties SRG B $1,516,705 6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund EFF B $1,385,647 7 Kapoor Chet DIR Care.com CRCM B $1,107,468 8 Cox L Kevin VP General Electric GE B $994,752 9 Rosenfeld Eric DIR Cott COT B $990,400 10 Loucks Brian Andrew PR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP B $525,355

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kkr Fund BO National Vision EYE JS* $279,255,200 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $206,870,323 3 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin GRMN AS $35,162,836 4 Grady Patrick W DIR Okta OKTA AS $26,306,326 5 McFarlane Scott M DIR Avalara AVLR AS $14,361,029 6 Hughes B Wayne Et Al CB, BO Public Storage PSA S $9,799,827 7 Scarpelli Michael CFO ServiceNow NOW S $8,114,369 8 Skyline Venture BO SI-BONE SIBN JS* $7,300,000 9 Balen John V DIR Cardlytics CDLX S $5,991,633 10 Jensen Tony A CEO, PR, DIR Royal Gold RGLD JS* $5,802,157

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.