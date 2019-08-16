Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/14/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/14/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi (UFI);
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP);
  • W. R. Grace (GRA);
  • General Electric (GE);
  • Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF);
  • Care.com (CRCM); and
  • AES (AES).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Cott (COT); and
  • National Vision (EYE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Aerie Pharm (AERI);
  • Seritage Growth Properties (SRG);
  • SI-BONE (SIBN);
  • Royal Gold (RGLD);
  • Public Storage (PSA);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Facebook (FB); and
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

40 North Latitude Fund

BO

W. R. Grace

GRA

B

$18,450,102

2

Foresite Capital Mgt II

BO

Aerie Pharm

AERI

JB*

$13,341,170

3

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

AES

AES

B

$3,050,000

4

Valueact

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$2,162,000

5

Lampert Edward S

TT

Seritage Growth Properties

SRG

B

$1,516,705

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$1,385,647

7

Kapoor Chet

DIR

Care.com

CRCM

B

$1,107,468

8

Cox L Kevin

VP

General Electric

GE

B

$994,752

9

Rosenfeld Eric

DIR

Cott

COT

B

$990,400

10

Loucks Brian Andrew

PR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$525,355

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kkr Fund

BO

National Vision

EYE

JS*

$279,255,200

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$206,870,323

3

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$35,162,836

4

Grady Patrick W

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$26,306,326

5

McFarlane Scott M

DIR

Avalara

AVLR

AS

$14,361,029

6

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

CB, BO

Public Storage

PSA

S

$9,799,827

7

Scarpelli Michael

CFO

ServiceNow

NOW

S

$8,114,369

8

Skyline Venture

BO

SI-BONE

SIBN

JS*

$7,300,000

9

Balen John V

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$5,991,633

10

Jensen Tony A

CEO, PR, DIR

Royal Gold

RGLD

JS*

$5,802,157

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

