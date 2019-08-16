One Word About SemGroup: Avoid

Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) is in a terrible financial position. The company cannot cover the interest expense from the operating income. In recent quarters, SEMG has funded the dividends by taking on debt and issuing equity. Also, in the latest earnings call, Bob Fitzgerald may have hinted at what I believe will be a cut in the dividend. It would be best if you avoid a long position in SEMG at all costs.

The macro picture looks bullish for natural gas and crude oil

Semgroup is a midstream company in the crude oil and natural gas industry. I think that the demand for crude oil and natural gas will remain high in the coming years. On the crude oil side, the EIA is expecting global crude oil consumption to increase by an average of 1.0 million barrels per day in 2019. On the same note, the agency is expecting an average increase in consumption of 1.4 million barrels per day in 2020.

On the natural gas side, I think that the demand for the commodity will remain high. The primary driver will the continuing conversion of electricity production from coal to natural gas due to pollution concerns. In 2018, the U.S. consumed almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, up 10% YOY. This has been the most significant rise in consumption since 2000. Moreover, the U.S. hit record consumption in July after a heatwave caused a spike in electricity demand.

Source: Image created by the author. Data gathered from the EIA.

Although SEMG operates in an industry that I believe will continue to have high demand, SEMG is not a good stock to own.

SEMG's Future

According to Carlin Conner, CEO, a top priority of the company is to implement a deleveraging strategy, and he set the longer-term target for consolidated leverage at 4.5x or lower. Unfortunately, he does not provide any further information on how the company plans to achieve it. Carlin mentions that he expects to give more details when appropriate, but before year-end. I think that Carlin was very ambiguous in his statement. Given the recent stock price action, I feel that Carlin should have taken the opportunity to provide clarity on the company's strategy and give certainty to investors. I can only think of an asset sale, but it is not clear if the company will sell assets and which assets they may be. This is something that investors should look forward to.

SEMG's second goal is to maintain growth optionality. I am skeptical of the management's ability to execute. The evidence for my statement is in slide 9 of the earnings presentation deck. Taking into consideration that the U.S. saw a 10% in natural gas usage, the SMEG's U.S. gas segment saw a decline in profit from $15.4 million in 2Q 2018 to $11 million in 2Q 2019. Also, the U.S. gas average processing volumes declined sharply from a year ago from $367 mmcf/d to $312 mmcf/d. I am worried about SEMG because the company cannot take advantage of the high demand in natural gas.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck.

SEMG's Past

SEMG's operational performance is worrisome

You need to pay close attention to the DuPont ROE analysis because you get an idea about how the company is doing in several aspects. Some of the metrics revealed by the DuPont ROE summary are the tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing you the inputs and the results in the following tables. The figures are in 1000s unless otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

SEMG has several issues. The first issue is the interest burden. Ideally, you want to see an interest burden ratio close to 1.0, which means that the interest expense represents a small portion of the operating income. In SEMG's case, the company could not cover the interest expense in five out of the past six quarters. This is a major warning flag.

The next issue that I have with SEMG is the low operating income margin. The operating income margin has oscillated between 1.15% and 4.61%. SEMG must reduce costs immediately.

Regarding the equity multiplier, the metric was 2.28 in 2Q 2019. Although the leverage is not high, it is a recipe for disaster when the operating income margin is near 0%.

Finally, the company is not generating any income from each dollar of shareholders' equity as the six-quarter ROE average is (0.44%). This is one huge reason why I could not sleep if I had a long position in SEMG.

The company cannot cover the interest expense

I believe that companies should generate enough operating income to cover the interest expense. In the past six quarters, SEMG has not covered the interest expense once from the operating profit. Please notice that the interest coverage ratio (ICR) has been below 1.0 since 1Q 2018. In 4Q 218, the ICR was as low as 0.2. This is a major red flag in my investment system.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Another metric that I pay close attention to is the debt-to-equity ratio. Although it may seem that the D/E ratio has been improving over the past six quarters, I want you to realize that it was not for the right reason. Ideally, you want to see rising equity as companies post net income. The driver for the improving D/E ratio in SEMG's case has been the issuance of $462 million in stock to noncontrolling interest.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

The dividend is not sustainable

My preferred metrics to study dividend sustainability are the dividend coverage ratios (DCR) calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations adjusted for capital expenses. When looking at the DCR from the net income side, it is clear that SEMG has not generated enough net income to cover the dividends in the past six quarters. It is challenging to sustain dividends when a company posts net losses in four out of the past six quarters.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

When looking at the DCR from the CFO perspective, dividend sustainability looks even worse. For dividends to be sustainable, the company must generate enough cash flow from operations to cover the capital expenditures and the distributions. In SEMG's case, the company has covered the dividend only once. Over the past six quarters, SEMG has generated $328 million in CFO. Conversely, it has spent $574 million on capital expenses and distributed $224 million to shareholders. To pay the dividends, SEMG borrowed cash and issued equity.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

It is interesting to note that SEMG has not cut the dividends ever. However, I think that the streak will come to an end soon, or at least that is the hint that I got from Carlin.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

My takeaway

Although SEMG operates in a sector that I believe has a bullish outlook, the company's operational performance is meager. It is worrisome that even though the U.S. is consuming more natural gas than ever before, SEMG's processing volumes are lower than a year ago.

Delving into the past, I saw that SEMG could not cover the interest expense from the operating income, and it cannot cover the dividend from the net income nor the cash flow from operations. What is more, is that there are no signs of the situation reversing anytime soon.

Therefore, I believe that the best route is to avoid any long exposure in the company.

