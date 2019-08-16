Major Negative Revision To Short-Term Forecast - NOT Due To The 10-2 Year Yield Curve

Most importantly, a major negative backward revision affected corporate profits adds to the intensity of the recession watch for this winter.

In inversion in the long bond vs. fed funds rate, however, is a negative over the next 6 - 18 months.

Three components of the long leading indicators have undergone significant changes this week, two negative and one positive.

Introduction

Yesterday there was a very important backward revision to a component of a long leading indicator. While this doesn’t materially change the outlook for later in 2020, it does impact the negativity of the forecast over the next 6 to 9 months.

Additionally, I wanted to address the yield curve issue and this morning’s housing data, which also affect the outlook. No, the 10-2 year yield spread isn’t the biggest forecasting event of the past few days.

Here are three more important events.

1. 30 year minus fed funds inversion

There’s been a lot of discussion of the inversion of the 10-2 year Treasury spread. To put it bluntly, it’s overdone at this point. That’s because the inversion only happened twice, briefly, for a period of hours if not minutes, before that portion of the yield curve reverted to a normal, if very compressed, spread.

What 'is' of more important is that the fed fund vs. 30-year treasury spread did invert, and has stayed inverted:

As you can see from the above, this inversion is also a very powerful indicator — although it too has several false positives, most notably a 45-day inversion in 1998 that was alleviated by a rapid 75 basis-point reduction in the fed funds rate. Needless to say, the steeper the inversion, and the longer it goes on, the more negative the signal.

2. Housing permits and starts - a significant positive for H2 2020

This morning’s report on housing permits and starts doesn’t impact the near-term forecast, but does add incrementally to our knowledge about later in 2020. Here the news was good. FRED doesn’t have the info yet, so here is the Census Bureau’s graph:

Here is the important takeaway: single-family permits, the most forward-looking and least volatile of the components, made a 9-month high. Total permits rebounded strongly to an 8-month high. Among the more volatile starts, single-family starts made a 6-month high. Only total starts came in near their lows from earlier this year.

In short, low long-term interest rates are working their magic in the housing market. This is a positive sign for the consumer part of the economy in the latter part of next year.

3. A MAJOR negative revision to the last five years of unit labor costs

One of the four long leading indicators Prof. Geoffrey Moore studied for decades, and published in 1993 is corporate profits deflated by unit labor costs. While the corporate profits data remains the same, yesterday the BLS updated unit labor costs through Q2 of this year, and made some major backward revisions going all the way to 2014.

The chief result is that, especially in the past two years, until labor costs have increased at a significantly greater rate than had been published previously - and Q2 unit labor costs rose 0.6%.

This has two effects. The first is that adjusted proprietors’ income, which is my placeholder until corporate profits is reported in two weeks, actually declined in Q2 - the second straight quarter of slight decline. But more importantly, instead of going basically sideways, NIPA corporate profits have declined sharply since their peak in 2014 - by a total of about -16%:

Because they alter the long-term forecast from 2018, what’s important about these revisions is how significantly they impact the short-term forecast for the rest of this year into the beginning of 2020.

I went back and checked my long range forecast 12 months and 6 months ago. In both cases, corporate profits were listed as a positive. These revisions mean that corporate profits would have been a negative in both periods.

Twelve months ago, I wrote that there were 4 positives and 2 negatives. Six months ago, I wrote that there were 2 positives and 3 negatives. With these revisions, the results would have been 3+, 3- and 1+, 4- respectively.

As a result, I probably would have gone on recession watch last September when it became clear that housing had peaked, and the recession watch probably would have started in Q2 of this year rather than Q4 (Remember that for me a “recession watch” is like a “hurricane or tornado watch” from the NWS - conditions are favorable, but by no means a certainty).

Further, since by the end of last year, the conditions were more lopsidedly negative that we originally thought, this adds to the intensity of the recession watch for this winter.

In that regard, the below two graphs compare the four long leading indicators of Prof. Geoffrey Moore in two periods. The first is the present:

The second is the 1998-2001 period:

The declines among two of the four components are very close: BAA bond yields (inverted), and single-family housing permits. M2 has decelerated more now than it did in the late 1990s. Adjusted corporate profits, through Q1 of this year, are down about -14% vs. -25% in 2000.

There are two areas I want to address next, but not in this post. First, the direction of short leading indicators becomes vitally important. Second, I want to look at how a flat yield curve compares with profits and lending.

Conclusion

As a result of the big negative revisions to adjusted corporate profits, Q2 corporate profits becomes perhaps the most important report of the last 10 years. A producer-led recession similar to that of 2001 becomes a more significant possibility. This winter remains in the bull's eye of my recession watch.

On the other hand, this morning’s positive housing permits report incrementally adds to the more positive - or at least less negative - long-term forecast in the latter half of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.