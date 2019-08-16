Natural Gas Prices To Remain Range-Bound, But Downside Risk Applied After Cooler Shift In Weather Outlook

Forecast outlook turns cooler in the 6-15 day as southeast moving cold fronts/mid-upper level disturbances weaken upper ridging and interrupt warmth across the central and eastern U.S.

Investment Thesis

After cooler forecast dampens the bulls' catalyst, expect for prices to hold within a range, but with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Natural gas prices seen trading lower on Friday after forecast models turned cooler on Thursday

On Friday, the natural gas prices were trading lower, with the front-month September natural gas futures contract down 2.02%, or 4.2 cents ($0.042), to $2.187, the October contract lower 4.2 cents ($0.042) to $2.195, and the November contract 4 cents ($0.040) lower to $2.264. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.45% to $19.00.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower Friday 4.98% and 2.77% at $13.15 and $12.27, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 4.86% and 3.02% at $168.38 and $32.43, respectively.

EIA inventory data comes in bullish, lower than consensus

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 49 BCF for the week ending August 9, which fell on the lower end of the trading range of 45 BCF to 65 BCF, and lower than consensus estimates of 58 BCF. The build of 49 BCF for the week ending August 9 is compared to the 35 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 49 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,738 BCF vs. 2,381 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,849 BCF. That's 357 BCF higher than last year, but 111 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of August 5-9.

Weather outlook shifts cooler in the 6-15 day time frame as a series of southeastward moving cold fronts weaken upper ridging over the central and eastern U.S.; scorching heat confined mostly to western U.S.

The main development on the weather front is the cooler shift amongst the forecast models from Thursday. Initially, it appeared as if the warm to hot weather will persist uninterrupted through the two-week period across the central and eastern U.S. However, updated computer models from Thursday have ultimately trended cooler with stronger signals of occasional cool breaks in the pattern coming across the central and eastern U.S. This is largely due to the fact that forecast models have placed more emphasis on numerous mid- to upper-level perturbations ejecting from the parent upper-level low established over the Gulf of Alaska/North Pacific/northwest Canada that will crest the associated ridge axis and drop southeastward.

One of these cool interruptions will come mid to late next week across the central and eastern U.S. This cool break will come in the form of a strong southeastward moving cold front associated with a piece of upper level trough that will break away/eject from the aforementioned parent upper low established over the Gulf of Alaska early in the week. A second cool break could come in the August 25-20 time frame in a similar manner as the first, but with more focus on the central U.S. Figure 4 below is a 850 mb temperature anomaly map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the cold front pushing into the central and eastern U.S. in the 6-7 day (August 22-23).

So we will see very warm to hot and humid conditions develop this weekend and persist through mid next week across the central and eastern U.S. In the 6-11 day time frame, temperatures will average out normal to cooler than normal across the central and eastern U.S. courtesy of a strong cold front that will sweep through beginning late next week. Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (August 22-27) temperature pattern.

Temperatures in the 11-16 day look to average hotter than normal across the western U.S., warmer than normal across the eastern U.S. as temperatures try to recover, and near normal levels across the central U.S. with the potential for another cool shot to impact the region. Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (August 26-31) temperature pattern.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (August 27-September 1) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

The cooler trend in the weather outlook in the 6-16 day time frame weakens the support that the bulls were relying on. As a result, prices will be tempered, but remain range-bound for now.

My price range will remain at $2.00-2.25 over the next week for the front-month September futures contract, with UNG trading between $17.00 and $19.50.

Figure 8 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 9 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 10 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

