Sears Holdings: Documentation Beats Conversation

The Deloitte Billing statements show that a tax reorganization is in the process and possibly some type of transaction involving Sears Reinsurance.

Case Study: WHIH Corp. uses it's Six Billion in NOL's to merge with Nationstar to form Mr. Cooper Inc.

The Six Billion in NOL's and tax credits are valuable enough to repurchase Seritage Growth Properties and Lands End and settle the litigation.

This is a follow-up article to my last article entitled: Sears Holdings: Different Opinions make a market but the facts can make you a fortune.

The common stock has dropped to roughly .30 cents a share and the unsecured bonds are selling between one and five cents on the dollar, the second lien debt is selling for roughly six cents on the dollar, Keep in mind that investing is ultimately about valuation and probability, the price does not always reflect the actual value. I look for drastic differences in price to value and the best places to find those are companies that have filed Chapter 11.

It is also important to note, the very best opportunities are always missed by the masses. However, It is very difficult for average people to invest against the popular opinion of the crowd, but documentation beats conversation.

In all of my articles I always show documentation, case law and/or case studies to prove my thesis, be sure to require the same for the detractors, don't accept the standard default responses that only reference the price of the securities, the price is easy to discover but the actual value is another thing. How are NOL's valued? What happens to non-debtor entities like Kenmore and Diehard?

The best opportunities usually require a lot of specialized expertise, extensive reading and/or research. It's also a plus that the mainstream media doesn't follow companies that have filed Chapter 11. Investors that bought at much higher prices usually sell off and assume they just made a horrible mistake and chose a lemon. Very rarely do they invest in the professionals that can actually value the company, most feel like this is throwing good money after bad.

ESL and Cyrus control the Bankruptcy

It's important to note that Sears Holdings's equity, bonds and warrants are controlled by two parties (ESL and Cyrus Investments) I only seek to invest in Chapter 11 opportunities with controlling shareholders and/or debt holders and then only after extensive valuation and research. I essentially bet with the house. (the controlling shareholders and debt holders). If you own the securities that Cyrus and ESL own, the probability of a permanent loss of capital is close to zero. (Especially since the PBGC has agreed to an 800 Million Dollar unsecured claim on par with other unsecured claims, after they receive the first $97.5 Million from any settlement.) Although it is very rare to find value in the bonds, stock and warrants of a company that has filed Chapter 11, when you do the return is substantial.

* General Growth Properties (BPY) returned more than 30X for me (including dividends and spin-offs) Sears Holdings has the potential to be much more profitable.

It is very likely that ESL and Cyrus Investments will file a competing plan including a Disclosure statement/notice that will treat all stakeholders much better than the current plan being proposed by Sears Holdings.

The Second Lien Bond Holders

Let's start by talking about the 2nd Lien Debt Holders which include the 10/15/2018 2nd Lien Bonds paying 6.625%.

In my last article, I assumed that the 2nd Lien collateral holders would easily prevail in the litigation against Sears Holdings. Although the 2nd Lien Bonds were found to be over secured at the petition date, the court still did not rule in their favor and therefore denied their administration claim.

This adverse ruling (See Doc 4740) is likely the reason for the sharp decline in the price of the 2nd Lien Bonds from roughly twenty cents on the dollar to five to ten cents on the dollar. I was surprised at this ruling especially since the 271.1 Million Stand-Alone L/C facility was found to be unused as of the petition date. On a positive note, The Wilmington Trust, National Association as indenture trustee and collateral agent for the October 15, 2018 2nd Lien 6.625% notes filed a notice of appeal on August 14th 2019 seeking to have the order denying our administration claim reversed on appeal. (Doc 4839)

The Disclosure of the 382(i)(5) Plan or Notice

In my last article, I wrote that the Chapter 11 plan proposed by Sears holdings did not the value the more than Six Billion in net operating losses and tax credits but when their value was factored in, shareholders would not be wiped out. In the amended plan (Doc 3895 on page 108), it reads in part:

The Debtors estimate that, as of the commencement Date, the SHC Tax Group had consolidated net operating losses ("NOL's") of approximately $6 billion, among other tax attributes (including tax basis in assets) However, in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement, a substantial portion of such NOLs and certain other tax attributes are expected to be transferred to Transform as a result of the Sale transaction (in combination with a subsequent liquidation of the Debtors) qualifying as one or more reorganizations for U.S. federal income tax purposes, subject to reduction with respect to any item of cancellation of debt ("COD") incurred by such debtors in the taxable year of the Sale Transaction or afterwards. The Debtors expect to incur certain additional losses in connection with implementation of the Plan

It is very clear by the statement above that Transform Holdco intends to acquire the NOL's. Also, for months the lawyers and accountants have been researching the amount of go-forward net operating losses that can be generated upon Sears Holdings emergence from Bankruptcy for months (See Doc 4228 Page 103)

Sears Holdings is clearly embarking on a tax reorganization, exactly what type or how many tax reorganizations remains to be seen, however we know that under Section 368 G, ESL would be required to distribute stock to creditors and shareholders of old Sears. Doc 4848 page 44-47 and many other pages of this document show billing for treatment of Net Operating Losses and the implications of a transaction with non-debtor Sears Reinsurance, discussions about ESL paying out stock to creditors.

The next catalyst for stakeholders to look for is the filing of the 382(I)(5) Disclosure Statement or notice that must be filed by a proponent of a plan that intends to use the NOL's.

These two controlling stock and debt holders are not going to leave Billions of dollars in NOL's at Sears Holdings, the Disclosure statement, Asset Purchase Agreement, legal and accounting bills show otherwise. Documentation beats conversation.

According to Document 20 filed on the petition date, the following information must be included in the 382 Disclosure/Notice:

(NYSE:A) Disclosure of 382(l)(5) Plan. If the proponent of a Plan (a "Plan Proponent") determines that the reorganized Debtors likely will benefit from the application of section 382(l)(5) of the Tax Code and reasonably anticipates that the reorganized Debtors (or any successors thereto) (the "Post-Emergence SHC") will invoke such section (a "382(l)(5) Plan"), then the Plan Proponent shall disclose the following in its proposed disclosure statement or, in the case of items (NASDAQ:III) through (NYSE:V) described below, a later, separate notice (collectively, the "Proposed 382(l)(5) Disclosure Statement"): (NYSE:I) Adequate information about the incremental tax benefits anticipated to be realized through the use of section 382(l)(5) of the Tax Code that, taking into account the Debtors' anticipated net unrealized built-in gains or net unrealized built-in losses, would not otherwise be available; (II) A summary of any restrictions expected to be imposed on the transfer ability of securities issued under the Plan in order to preserve such incremental tax benefits; (III) The (A) dollar amount of Claims (by class or other applicable classification) expected to result in a one-percent (1%) interest in the equity of Post-Emergence SHC (the "New SHC Stock") and (NYSE:B) number of any of the specified interests (the "Owned Interests") in the Debtors expected to result in a one-percent (1%) interest in the New SHC Stock, in each case based upon then-available information;

Investors should be on the look out for a competing plan and a Notice/Disclosure Statement with the above information, essentially this notice values the NOL's and/or shows how they are being proposed to be used.

Case Study: The Merger of WMIH and Nationstar Mortgage

In most of my articles I like to show some type of case study and/or case law to demonstrate that the thesis I am presenting is not only feasible but it has occurred before in the past. Several contributors and many in the comment section have simply alleged that the NOL's are not valuable or and/or have ZERO value, when in fact companies that emerge from bankruptcy with NOL's are used to make acquisitions of profitable companies. It may seem counter intuitive that Billions of "losses" could be valuable "assets" but they are. Let me make the case:

In 2012 WMIH Corp, emerged from Bankruptcy as the successor to Washington Mutual Bank, which was seized by the FDIC during the financial crisis and subsequently sold to JP Morgan Chase. The only asset of significance was their NOL's and tax credits, and the Mortgage Reinsurance business they was in run-off mode since 2008.

Like Sears Holdings, WMIH Corp had Six Billion in NOL's. With the help of private equity firm KKR, In July of this year WMIH Corp successfully merged with Nationstar to form Mr. Cooper Inc. (COOP). Nationstar had a market cap of $1.6 Billion dollars and WMIH shareholders received 47% of the merged entity, so it is clear that the NOL's had significant value (see image below produced by WMIH Corp)

If we think about what companies could be acquired with the NOL's owned by Sears Holdings, the first companies that come to mind are Seritage Growth Properties and Lands End.

If we take into consideration the lawsuit by Sears Holdings against ESL and others for the separation of Seritage Growth Properties and Lands End, the easiest way to resolve the lawsuit is to use the NOL's is to repurchase Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Lands End (LE) This would make the current shareholders and unsecured bondholders whole.

The Billion Dollar Question is: If WMIH corp can use their Six Billion in NOL's to buy a company with a $1.6 Billion dollar market cap, why can't Sears Holdings use their Six Billion in NOL's to buy back Seritage Growth Properties and Lands End?

ESL has controlling interest in both of these entities, so it makes perfect sense to put them back together. Collectively these two entities have a market cap of less than $1.7 Billion. (Less than the estimated net value of the Sears Holdings NOL's.) If Sears Holdings were to reacquire these entities, along with a subsequent merger of Transform Holdco, the old Sears would be back together minus:

1) One Billion less in pension debt

2) 400 or so unprofitable stores and/or leases

3) Over 80 Million a year in interest payments (assuming debt is converted to equity or PIK (Paid in Kind)

4) Plus more than Two Billion in Liquidity (from Seritage via the loan from Warren Buffett)

5) Plus 400 Million in liquidity at Transform Holdco and roughly $1.1 Billion in debt instead of $5.5 Billion in debt (Doc 2335-1 Page 627)

6) Plus Warren Buffett as a lender and equity holder of New Sears and possibly Re-insurer of the Pension (if the pension is transferred to Sears Reinsurance as I suggested in this article). This is a great idea for Sears Holdings.

Sears Reinsurance Owns Kenmore and Diehard

Non-debtor Sears Reinsurance still owns the Brands Kenmore and Diehard and they could be spun off as a separate company (even though the KCD notes are were purchased by Transform Holdco for $900 Million dollars). According to Document 4390 Kenmore and Diehard received minimum royalty payments of about $30,000,000 Million monthly from Sears and Kmart or about $360,000,000 annually. (See image from Doc 4390 below.)

If we put a 10X on this royalty revenue we get a valuation of $3.6 Billion for Kenmore and Diehard. If we consider that about half the stores were closed and we cut the royalty amount in half we get to a value of $1.8 Billion Dollars. Once we deduct the KCD note debt of $900 Million dollars (purchased by Transform Holdco). We still have $900 Million dollars in equity in Kenmore and Diehard. These Brands could be spun off to shareholders and/or creditors, or ESL could merge with Sears Reinsurance.

Conclusion

As I stated in my last article, the most valuable assets left at Sears Holdings are the NOL's and tax credits, those assets are worth at least $2.2 Billion dollars. If we add that amount to the debtors bankruptcy estate, plus $900 Million for non-debtors Kenmore and Diehard (not counting any reserves run-off by Sears Reinsurance) we get $3.1 Billion dollars. If Transform has equity value of roughly $4 Billion dollars if they were to merge the transaction would look be similar to the WMIH corp and Nationstar Mortgage Merger.

Under this valuation scenario, the unsecured creditors and shareholders are made whole, with little or no dilution. I have found no cases studies in which Six Billion of NOL's were valued at Zero or given a nominal value. The WMIH corp case study proves the NOL's are valuable enough to buy back Seritage Growth Properties and Lands End and resolve the litigation.

Documentation beats conversation. I am still long Sears Holdings' Bonds, Warrants and Common stock. Invest at your own risk and do your own research.

