OneSoft: Looking Beyond Short-Term Profitability

OneSoft is an SaaS disruptor for O & G pipeline monitoring. The company uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to prevent pipeline failure on a more efficient basis, much quicker timeframe and at much lower cost than existing practices. OneSoft is the only provider of machine learning solutions for pipeline safety. The main product is Cognitive Integrity Management (CIM) software sold through the Microsoft (MSFT) reseller channel.

This is a follow up to OneSoft-SaaS For O&G Pipeline Safety which was an introductory article. I won't repeat the company history and explain the terminology here. This article contains information I learned from an interview with the company CEO I thought would be of value to others evaluating the stock. SA contributor Christopher Hampton introduced me to this stock and participated in the interview. Hopefully he will chime in on the comments section at the bottom of the page.

I learned that the company has established a clear path to short term profitability but its aspiration are to capture a much larger market opportunity than it currently competes in. This company is shooting for billions! Investors looking for a company to play the long game with will find this an attractive opportunity.

Business Plan

OneSoft uses a consumption economics model to obtain revenue. The company enters data provided by their respective client into their system and charges the client a set up fee based upon total pipeline mileage. The customer is then offered a menu of services such as crack fatigue analyses and is charged according to what services are selected on a recurring basis, such as monthly or yearly. It has worked out that the company has brought in revenue averaging about $100 per pipeline mile per year, although this is not how clients are charged.

CEO, Dwayne Kushniruk told me that the company is working at full capacity to meet customer requests, has been hiring and will be hiring software developers for the foreseeable future in order to continue to meet demand, add functionality and to ready for commercialization a non-piggable solution. Additional customer options will propel the average cost per pipeline mile beyond $100 per pipeline mile. I remember reading in earlier MD&As how the company strategy was to low ball in order to attract customer interest. This has changed as the proof of concept stage is at the company's back.

How fast OneSoft grows is only limited by how many people they can hire. The company is structured with very limited office space. This is an advantage in attracting difficult to find software professionals as it allows employees to work from home and not have to relocate if they live in other cities.

Road To Profitability

In 2018, the company had two clients with an aggregate total of 13,000 pipeline miles as opposed to currently having six clients with 51,000 miles. New customer pipeline data hasn't completed the set up phase. Information on how many pipeline miles have gone into the service stage will come out with each future quarterly earnings report. There is no way to forecast how long it will take for each customer's pipeline mileage to become fully managed by OneSoft as each company's needs and abilities are different.

Looking at the potential, I see that profitability is already baked in. I assume that the company will have the current customer's aggregate 51,000 miles of pipeline beyond the set up stage in the near future. Applying the prior metrics of $100 per pipeline mile per year to 51,000 miles results in revenue of $5.1 million would result in profitability, which I confirmed with Mr. Kushniruk.

There's likely to be new customers as the product is being validated by cost cutting benefits customers are enjoying as well as reduction of pipeline leaks and accidents. Mr. Kushniruk said that he was not aware of any leaks having ever occurred in any pipeline under contract.

A new Pilot Program was recently announced where a Fortune 500 energy company is testing out OneSoft's services. Microsoft (MSFT) carries all of OneSoft's Pilot Program costs as it stands to gain more traffic on its Azure Network as OneSoft wins new business. This a potential new client. More should be announced soon as companies work out their fiscal year budgets in September and October.

OneSoft has barely penetrated the 660,000 piggable pipeline miles in the U.S. Multiplying the piggable miles by $100 per pipeline miles per year results in an addressable U.S. market of $66 Million. The company is actively pursuing international sales as well.

Road To Billions

OneSoft is well on its way to transforming from a research and development start-up to a commercially viable vehicle but management's eyes are on much bigger prizes. The total addressable market opportunity is worth billions. The U.S. non piggable O&G pipeline opportunity is worth over $200 million. OneSoft can also expand internationally and into adjacent pipeline opportunities, such as waste.

Conclusion

The company is keenly operating on expanding a market is has barely penetrated. Management chose to test the water by offering a solution to U.S. piggable O&G pipeline safety. It has been successful and on the cusp of profitability on this endeavor.

The validation of OneSoft's technology by the first customers will attract others. I have no doubt OneSoft will capture market share leadership in O&G piggable pipeline safety. There's plenty of profit in just that market, but management has steered the company well by reaching profitability readiness in conjunction with an all effort to capture much larger opportunities. This is a smartly run company attracting top shelf Fortune 500 customers and well aligned with the support of Microsoft.

I skipped a lot of background in this article as it is a follow up and urge readers to look at my previous article and company information prior to making an investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSSIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.