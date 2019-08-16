GLD's Bull Run May Be Done

Gold's bull run may be done. The Gold ETF (GLD) has seen a big move higher in 2019 as investors bet that a weaker dollar and flight to safety push the price of gold higher. However, over the past five days, there has been a growing amount of bearish options activity, bets that the ETF falls in the future. Meanwhile, the technical chart also suggests that the GLD is nearing a significant inflection point as it nears technical resistance, which suggests the ETF could fall by as much as 10%.

Risk Aversion Trade

GLD's recent rise has been mainly due to the volatility in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past year. That volatility has resulted in a flight to safety in assets such as the GLD ETF along with the 20-Year bond ETF (TLT). However, I recently noted similarly bearish betting in the TLT ETF. When combined it may be suggesting that a reversal in the safe-haven trade may be taking place: The TLT Rally Is Running On Fumes.

The Weaker Dollar?

The one thing that gold and GLD may have working in their favor, and a big risk to my assumptions and the what I have been seeing in the options market, is the easing of monetary policy from the Fed. That easing will reduce rates on the short end of the yield curve and could potentially help to weaken the dollar. Should that happen, the price of gold may continue to rise, pushing up GLD too. Since gold is a commodity priced in dollars, as the value of the dollar falls, it takes more dollars to buy the same unit of gold, pushing prices higher.

Not so fast

However, to this point, the dollar has remained strong vs. other currency around the world based on the dollar index (UUP). That's because central banks all around the globe are cutting interest rates, not just the Fed. It could even result in the dollar strengthening further, and that could push gold prices and the GLD significantly lower.

Put Activity Rising

The put options for expiration on Oct. 18 have seen a surge of activity at the $142 strike price. The open interest during that time has increased by around 10,000. For a buyer of the puts to earn a profit the ETF would need to fall to roughly $139 by the expiration, a decline of about 3% from the ETF's current price of $142.75 on Aug. 16.

But that's not all. The put options for expiration on Sept. 20 at the $138 and $142 strike prices also have seen their open interest rise by about 10,000 contracts, each. According to data from Trade Alert, the $138 puts were traded on the ASK, indicating the trader is betting that ETF's price will drop. The contracts trade at a price of roughly $0.80 per contract on Aug. 16, and that means the GLD would need to decline by about 4% to around $137.20.

Technical Breakdown

If that wasn't bad enough, the technical chart also is flashing a warning sign. The ETF is now approaching an extreme level of technical resistance between $143 and $148. This zone of resistance may prove to be very challenging for the ETF to rise above. It could result in the ETF pulling back to a price of around $129.50, a drop of about 10% from the current price.

Additionally, the relative strength index is suggesting the ETF is now overbought after rising above 70. But even worse, the RSI has started to trend lower, as the ETF's price has continued to reach a new height. That's known as a bearish divergence and indicates that the ETF is about to reverse lower.

If the dollar doesn't weaken and there's a reversion to a risk-on trade, then gold prices may only be heading lower from here, and not higher.

