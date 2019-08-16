Aphria: The Turnaround Is Missing Some Key Pieces

Aphria (APHA) reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results which were strong and indicated that the company is back on track after a disappointing Q3. However, as we dive deep into its fiscal 2020 guidance, we think there remain several question marks that make us cautious on the stock. The guidance implies a profitability level that is unlikely to be achieved in our view.

(Amounts in C$)

F2020 Guidance

Besides a significant improvement in its operating performance, Aphria provided guidance for the fiscal year 2020:

Net revenue of ~$650-$700 million, roughly evenly split between the distribution and cannabis business

Adjusted EBITDA of ~$88-$95 million

Assuming the mid-point of the guidance, Aphria is assuming cannabis revenue of ~$340 million or average quarterly revenue of $85 million. Given the $29 million of net revenue reported in Q4, this implies growth of almost 200% on net revenue. In order to understand the magnitude of this guidance, it is important to take a look at the current state of the Canadian market. Based on official data collected by Statistics Canada, the country reported an annualized recreational sales of just over $1 billion. Aphria's guidance of $340 million implies a market share of ~35% based on May's sales data. However, it is most likely that Aphria is forecasting significant growth within the Canadian market after legalizing edibles and beverages. We think the Canadian market will likely continue to grow due to the second wave of legalization and more retail outlets being open throughout the country. However, Aphria's guidance still implies a meaningful share of the Canadian market.

(Source: Author/Public Filings)

The guidance also implies that the distribution business will essentially stagnant or slightly decline depending on the exchange rate used by Aphria in this guidance. This is no surprise and confirms our view that the distribution business should be valued at costs which are around €42 or $62 million.

(Source: Author/Public Filings)

Moving on to the EBITDA guidance. We assume most of the EBITDA will come from the cannabis business as the other two businesses (businesses under development and distribution) are barely profitable together. With sales of $340 million, this guidance implies an EBITDA margin of 27%. Assuming an average selling price of $7.50, Aphria needs to sell 45,000 kg during the next 12 months in order to generate this much revenue, excluding the impact of excise tax. Assuming an all-in cash cost of $2.0 per gram and F2019 Q4 annualized SG&A of $255 million, we are starting to see cracks in this guidance as math doesn't work out based on these assumptions. With a gross margin per gram of $5.50 ($7.50 selling price less all-in cash cost of $2.0) and 45,000 kg of annual sales volume, we arrive at a clean gross profit figure of $248 million. Given that SG&A was already at $255 million based on F2019 Q4 figures as the tables show below, where we removed $20 million of one-time transaction costs and $4.5 million of amortization, it's needless to say that we struggle to see how Aphria could achieve its EBITDA margin target based on its current cost structure.

(Source: Company Filings)

What Does All This Mean?

While the market reacted overwhelmingly positive to Aphria's latest quarterly results and its guidance, we think the company will have an extremely hard time achieving its targets. We showed that the company would not be able to achieve meaningful EBITDA unless it dramatically improves its cost structure and profit margin. There are two main ways for Aphria to achieve its 27% EBITDA margin guidance. First of all, the company might be expecting higher average selling prices by incorporating sales of more profitable product forms such as edibles, beverages, extracts, etc. While we think the expectation is reasonable, it is impossible to quantify any potential upside at this point. Secondly, Aphria could further improve its cost structure by reducing its production costs and SG&A. We assumed $2.0 per gram of all-in production costs but we think it could potentially reach as low as $1.50 per gram, which would result in $22.5 million of additional EBITDA based on volumes of 45,000 kg. In that case, Aphria needs to cut down its SG&A significantly in order to meet its EBITDA target of $88-$95 million.

(Source: TSX)

In summary, we think Aphria is unlikely to achieve its stated fiscal 2020 guidance unless the company achieves significantly lower all-in production costs and make deep cuts in its SG&A expenses. The company also needs to sell more than 3x the amount of cannabis it sold last year which implies a meaningful share of the Canadian market.

Looking Ahead

While the market cheered the latest quarter reported by Aphria as the company achieved a quick win by reversing Q3's mishaps, we think the fiscal 2020 guidance appears ambitious and subject to several unknowns. We could certainly see a scenario where Aphria achieves these targets but that requires a continued expansion of the Canadian legal market and significant cost reduction at the company level. As a result, we would not assume fiscal 2020 as the base case scenario for Aphria and would view it more as an aspiration. Aphria currently has a market cap of $2.4 billion and an enterprise value of $1.9 billion, which still implies a hefty 21x EBITDA. At the end of fiscal 2020, Aphria might not be viewed as a high-growth stock anymore as the Canadian market matures and its valuation should reflect more CPG-type of EBITDA multiples (10x-15x forward EBITDA). It is also worth noting that Aphria currently trades in-line with its peers such as HEXO (OTC:HEXO) and OrganiGram (OTC:OGI). Given the fair valuation and uncertainty of achieving these targets, we think the stock has limited upside in the near term. The rally post-Q4 earnings do not solve the fundamental challenges facing Aphria and other Canadian LPs as they seek profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.