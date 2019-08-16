Iamgold: Let's Forget About This Quarter

I see this period as an excellent opportunity to accumulate IAG, expecting much better Q3 and Q4 results.

IAMGOLD produced 198K Au oz during the second quarter of 2019, but sold only 187k oz.

Production guidance for 2019 has been revised lower this quarter due to the temporary suspension of its Rosebel mine.

The quarterly revenue came in at $246.5 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $14.4 million or a loss of $0.03 per share.

Image: Westwood mine - Source: IAG

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) is a mid-tier gold producer which owns, wholly or in part, five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The mine flagship is called Essakane in West Africa, which represents 44.44% of the total output of the company in 2Q'19.

The investment thesis has shifted to the positive again. On the one hand, the company is facing technical issues with its producing mines at the moment, which create uncertainty for the long-term outlook. However, we cannot ignore the extraordinary rise of the price of gold reaching multi-year high and the company's strong cash position and significant projects pipeline all self-funded.

Thus, I recommend accumulating on weakness, whenever possible, assuming that the second half of 2019 will show a better gold production and much higher price of gold. I see the present situation as an excellent opportunity for the midterm.

Source: IAG

The Rosebel complex (located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, 95% owned. The Essakane mine (located in Burkina Faso) 90%-owned. The Westwood mine (located in Quebec) 100% owned. And the Sadiola and Yatela mines (two joint ventures with Gold Ashanti in Mali).

In addition to its producing assets, the company also holds about eight near-term projects. The company also is developing ten significant projects. These projects offer great potential for growth mid-term and can be safely completed through cash flow and cash on hand.

Source: IAG Presentation

One critical financial advantage of the company is that it has excellent liquidity and has negative net debt, which is paramount, especially when the gold price is weakening.

Source: IAG Presentation modified by Fun Trading

Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We continue to enjoy a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of almost $610 million, short-term investments of over $50 million, and an unused credit facility of almost $500 million for a total of $1.2 billion of liquidity. This of course is prior to the receipt of the forward sale funds of $170 million slated for December this year.

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 2Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 291.1 314.5 277.4 244.8 274.3 251.0 246.5 Net Income in $ Million -17.7 42.3 -26.2 -9.5 -34.8 -41.3 -14.4 EBITDA $ Million 82.0 122.9 55.5 56.5 52.3 31.2 55.4 EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 0.09 -0.06 -0.02 -0.07 -0.09 -0.03 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 65.2 106.0 50.6 11.4 23.1 8.8 40.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 89.8 68.4 86.8 63.1 117.7 70.2 75.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -24.6 37.6 -36.2 -51.7 -94.6 -61.4 -34.6 Total Cash $ Million 791.3 831.9 775.3 715.9 734.6 673.7 661.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 391.6 392.5 393.7 396.2 398.5 394.5 408.8 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 469.9 470.9 466.5 466.6 466.8 467.6 468

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $246.5 million in 2Q'19

The quarterly revenue came in at $246.5 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $14.4 million or a loss of $0.03 per share. It was another disappointment, and the stock plunged on the news.

Ms. Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Although the second quarter was an improvement from the first quarter, we do expect a better second half of the year at Essakane and Westwood. We continue to hold a strong financial position with cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of $688.5 million at June 30, 2019. We experienced improved net cash from operating activities of $40.6 million in the second quarter compared to $8.8 million in the first quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $34.6 million in 2Q'19

Free cash flow is not impressive, to say the least, and has been negative in the last five quarters. IAG's FCF is now a loss of $242.3 million yearly and a loss of $34.6 million this quarter alone.

Free cash flow is negative because the company has invested heavily in its mine projects. Such expense is not a subject of concern because what has been spent will generate cash flow down the road even if it takes time. However, after the recent uninspiring two quarters, this thinking may present some vulnerability.

However, IAG is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 198K Au Oz in 2Q'19

IAMGOLD produced 198K Au oz during the second quarter of 2019. Production for 2Q' 2018 was 214K Au oz as you can see in the graph above. The second quarter was a weak production quarter below average, but up 7% sequentially.

All-in sustaining costs, or "AISC," were $1,132 per oz (including corporate G&A costs) in the second quarter of 2019, which is within new and higher 2019 guidance.

Of course, AISC increases when gold production sold decreases. AISC was $1,077 per ounce the same quarter last year. IAMGOLD has been struggling for years to reduce AISC to an adequate level, but unfortunately, the company has not been successful. Rosebel is the culprit.

At Saramacca, the company anticipates mining and stockpiling of ore in the third quarter with nominal production targeted for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Furthermore, Q2'19 gold production at Westwood was 24K Au ounces, which is a substantial improvement over Q1'19.

Finally, IAMGOLD expects Sadiola mine to continue producing to year-end, resulting in an upward revision on production from the joint venture to 50k to 55k ounces from an initial projection of 20k to 30k ounces.

Gord Stothart said in the conference call about Westwood mine:

gold production at Westwood is expected to continue improving progressively throughout the second half of 2019 compared to the first half and is expected to be strongest in the fourth quarter.

4 - Production guidance for 2019 has been revised lower this quarter due to the temporary suspension of its Rosebel mine.

Source: IAG presentation

For full-year 2019, the company reduced its production guidance to a range of 715k - 755k ounces of attributable gold at an all-in sustaining cost between $1,100 and $1,140 per ounce sold. It is due to a temporary suspension of its Rosebel mine.

The cost of sales was reiterated at $790 to $840 per ounce as well as total cash costs of $765 to $815 per ounce produced.

As a result of this massive spending, the company's proven and probable reserves of gold increased by 23% to 17.864 million ounces in 2018 from 14.514 million ounces in 2017.

IAMGOLD has reduced our 2019 capital expenditure guidance by $80 million to $275 million (±5%).

5 - IAMGOLD has no net debt and strong liquidity. IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.2 billion (not including restricted cash) as of the end of June 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAMGOLD has disappointed the market two quarters in a row now, and like clockwork, the stock sold off again significantly.

The disappointment came with a bigger-than-expected loss due to a combination of lower production and higher costs.

Moreover, gold sales were weaker than production at 187k ounces due to inventory timing issues at its Rosebel mine. This situation has the adverse effect of inflating the AISC to $1,132 per ounce, which reduced the margin significantly this quarter.

Technical Analysis

IAG quickly dropped to its first support at $3.20 after its recent lackluster results. Assuming an intermediate descending channel pattern with line support at $3.20, I see a line resistance around $3.90.

The bullish price of gold may have limited the negative effect of these not-so-encouraging results, and it may take a while before IAG recovers the ground lost recently.

It is the price to pay when you disappoint the market and reduce expectation. However, I see this period as an excellent opportunity to accumulate IAG, expecting much better Q3 and Q4 results.

I recommend accumulating at or below $3.40. Also, selling about 20% of your position around $3.90 is advised. Of course, depending on the price of gold.

