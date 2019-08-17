2 REITs Beating The Latest Market Pullbacks, With 4%-Plus Yields

We also detail three options trades with 10% yields and tax deferral potential.

The yields are 4.35% to 4.7% with good FFO coverage.

They've also outperformed in the last three market pullbacks.

These two REIT's outperformed during the Wednesday 8/14/19 market bloodbath.

Back on the pullback trail, looking for more dividend-paying stalwarts bucking the latest market madness. We came across these two well-known REITs, both of which have done a good job of shielding investors from the latest downdrafts over the past year.

Similar to our article from yesterday, which also covered effective defensive income vehicles, we have a big cheese, Ventas (VTR), with a $26.7B market cap, and a smaller player, LTC Properties (LTC), with a $1.9B market cap:

Market-Beating Performance:

Both VTR and LTC have outperformed the major indexes during the three most recent pullbacks. VTR had the best performance, excepting Wednesday's market massacre, when it was flat, vs. -3% losses for the S&P, Dow, and the Nasdaq:

LTC has had the best performance over the past trading week, whereas VTR outperformed LTC and the S&P over the past month, quarter, year, and year to date:

Profiles:

Ventas has a diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the US, Canada and the UK, which consists of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly-rated hospitals and health systems throughout the US.

LTC is a REIT investing in seniors housing and healthcare properties primarily through sale leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Earnings:

VTR's revenue is split between 55% senior housing, 22% offices, 21% triple net leases, and 2% loans. Within those segments, there are various types of facilities, such as medical office buildings, research/innovation centers, skilled nursing centers, and international hospitals.

VTR's net operating income, NOI, is dominated by seniors housing, at 53%, followed by medical office buildings, at 20%, and research and innovation, at 8%:

LTC's revenue primarily comes from a simpler mix of lease income from skilled nursing, 58.2%, and assisted living, 41.2%:

As REITs, both companies use Funds from Operations as one of their main cash flow and dividend sustainability metrics. Growth was a bit of a flip flop for them for the first half of 2019 - LTC had ~10% revenue growth, but flat FFO/share growth, whereas VTR had flat revenue growth, but 8.76% FFO/share growth:

Distributions:

At a $72.88 price level, VTR yields 4.35%, with an FFO payout ratio of ~80%%, and five-year distribution growth of ~3%.

LTC is a monthly payer, with a slightly higher 4.68% yield, a slightly lower payout ratio of 74.51%, and a better five-year distribution growth rate of 3.69%.

They both should go ex-dividend next in the second half of September:

Financials:

LTC has better financial metrics than VTR for ROA, ROE, and operating margin, in addition to having less debt leverage.

Valuations:

LTC has lower price/FFO and EV/EBITDA valuations than VTR, with the same price/book of 2.45, but a higher price/sales ratio.

Analysts' Price Targets:

With all of their outperformance, both VTR and LTC are currently priced above analysts' average price targets. VTR is ~4% below its highest price target, whereas LTC is less than 1% its highest target.

So, it's that age old conundrum, momentum vs. overbought. VTR and LTC have the two highest relative strengths in the healthcare REIT sub-sector, but would a value investor want to buy them at these heights? What price do you pay for pullback protection?

Covered Calls:

If you're lucky enough to already own VTR or LTC, and you want to lock in some profit, a short-term solution would be to sell covered calls. Or, if you're considering buying them at these prices, this strategy would help you to hedge your bet. You'll know the exact amount of your potential gains, but the downside is that you'll be limited to this amount by whatever call strike price you choose.

VTR has a January 2020 $75.00 call strike, which pays $1.80, effectively allowing you to double your dividends, during the next five months. The static yield is 11.08%.

The $75 call strike is $2.12 above VTR's $72.88 price/share, which would more than cover you if your shares were to be assigned before both ex-dividend dates.

LTC has a February 2020 $50.00 call strike which pays $1.35, a bit more than its $1.14 in monthly dividends during this six-month period, so you'd once again be doubling your dividend amount on a short-term basis. The static yield is ~10%.

Cash Secured Puts:

With VTR near its 52-week high, you may want to nibble at the edges, via selling cash secured put options.

VTR has an interesting put option trade, which expires in January 2020.

This $70.00 put strike pays $3.20, over 2X VTR's dividends during this time, and gives you a $66.80 breakeven, which is 2.6% below VTR's average $68.59 target price:

Tax Deferral Feature:

All three of these trades also have a potential tax deferral advantage: Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on the gain until mid-April 2021.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

