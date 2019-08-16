Energy Transfer: Distributions Passed 9%, And I Am Buying More

It's no secret that I love pipeline companies for many reasons. The reality is that the pipeline industry has a deadly combination in its favor. The negative press and stigma on fossil fuels are making the barriers to entry increasingly hard to enter the space, minimizing the competition. The amount of energy needed to sustain day-to-day operations domestically and globally continues to increase, which correlates to more fuel moving through major pipeline systems. I am very bullish on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) as its numbers get better and better, while the amount of products moving through its system continues to increase.

As major export facilities come into full swing over the next few years, the amount of fuel moving through ET's system should continue to increase. This should keep the large distributions to its shareholders flowing through the pipes with room for distribution increases. I have been a shareholder of ET and other pipelines for some time now, and I am looking to increase my stake in ET as the global energy demand rises and ET's metrics continue to shine. I believe that ET will probably increase its distributions next fiscal year and the share price will trade around the $17-20 in the foreseeable future.

(Source: Energy Transfer June Investor Presentation)

Financial metrics are getting stronger

ET missed on both EPS and revenue in Q2, yet all the major areas including net income attributable to partners, EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage were great. Higher operating income helped the company generate $878 million in net income attributable to partners, which was an increase year over year in Q2. The distributable cash flow attributable to partners was up 23% over the same time period as it came in at $1.6 billion. Shareholders and potential investors should pay attention to the coverage ratio ET generates as the distribution coverage is 2x as the company generated $800 million in distributable cash flow which was in excess of distributions. The amount of cash ET is generating leaves a lot of room for it to start increases to the distributions, which I believe will occur the next fiscal year and wouldn't be surprised if there is an announcement in the Q4 presentation for Q1 of 2020. ET also generated record adjusted EBITDA of $2.82 billion, which was an increase of 25% FROM Q2 2018. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted EBITDA for 2019 by roughly $200 million due to reductions in CAPEX.

Business segments are generating positive results

The NGL and refined product segment saw an adjusted EBITDA increase of 40% from the same period last year as it increased from $461 million to $644 million. The startup of Mariner East 2 and record frack volumes helped ET see record transport and terminal volumes in this segment. The volumes of NGL transported on ET's pipelines increased from 967,000 to 1.3 million bpd in Q2 2019 while the daily fractionated volumes increased from 473,000 to 701,000 bpd. ET owns approximately 4,770 miles of NGL pipelines with an aggregate transportation capacity of approximately 2,053 MBbls/d. The company also has storage capacity of approximately 56 million barrels.

On the crude oil side, EBITDA grew from $548 million to $751 million, increasing more than 35% year over year. The amount of crude transported through ET's system grew to a record 4.7 million bpd from 4.2 million in Q2 2018. The Bakken pipeline averaged approximately 560,000 bpd, which was up 20% year over year, helping to drive the growth in EBITDA. ET operates approximately 9,500 miles of crude oil trunk and gathering pipeline, and crude oil terminals with storage capacity of approximately 38 million barrels.

The midstream business saw higher midstream throughput volumes, but this was offset by lower natural gas liquid and gas prices. This caused a $50 million impact to the segment's adjusted EBITDA of $412 million, which was $2 million less than the prior year. The Permian, North Texas and Ohio River regions contributed to an increase in gas volumes from 11.6 MMBtus to 13.1 MMBtus.

The Interstate and Intrastate segments both grew adding to ET's increased EBITDA. The Interstate segment grew significantly as the adjusted EBITDA increased by roughly 40% from $208 million to $290 million year over year. The Red Bluff Express came online in May of 2018 and attributed $14 million of the added EBITDA. The Intrastate segment increased more than 20% as it grew from $375 million to $460 million. This jump primarily came from Rover and additional gas processing revenues on the Panhandle system. ET's Interstate system currently consists of approximately 12,200 miles of natural gas pipelines with 10.3 Bcf per day of transportation capacity with another 6,750 miles and 10.5 Bcf/d of transportation capacity through joint venture interests. On the Intrastate side, ET operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines with approximately 21.1 Bcf/d of transportation capacity and three natural gas storage facilities.

(Source: Energy Transfer June Investor Presentation)

ET is bringing more projects online

The company is doing everything right to generate value for its shareholders even if the share price is volatile. Its efforts have increased the distributable cash flow attributable to partners by 23% and generated distribution coverage of 2x. ET had an additional $800 million distributable cash flow in excess of distributions. This is exactly what shareholders should want to see because this excess capital can be invested in growth projects in addition to raising distributions. ET's growth pipeline is incredibly strong and should keep the dividends flowing for a long time.

ET announced its eighth natural gas liquid fractionation facility at Mont Belvieu, Texas. This will be a 150,000 barrel per day fractionator that is scheduled to be in service in the second quarter of 2021. This will increase the fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu to more than one million barrels per day. This facility also has storage capacity of over 46 million barrels in 25 underground salt domes. Approximately 163 miles of pipelines from ET connect this facility to over 35 petrochemical plants, refineries, fractionators and third-party pipelines.

(Source: ET Mont Belvieu Facility)

While the Mont Belvieu project is more long term, in the next quarter of 2019, ET plans on adding 120,000 bpd of capacity to be in service from the Permian Express 4 expansion. This is a joint venture between ET and Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is comprised of crude oil trunk pipelines and crude oil gathering pipelines in Texas and Oklahoma, which provide takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin. The Permian has countless bottlenecks, and there is a great need for additional capacity, so this system should fetch long-term contracts quite easily.

Exporting is going to be a critical aspect to ET's future growth. As it continues to bring more capacity online to store and transport different fuels, ET is also becoming one of the strongest players in the exporting arena. ET is the only logistics provider with export facilities on both the East and Gulf Coast. The Marcus Hook Industrial Complex situated on the East Coast is an 800-acre site which is expected to have 280 thousand bbls/d of natural gas liquids export capacity and 65 thousand bbls/d ethane export capacity with room for expansion in both categories. ET is building an underground storage facility for natural gas liquids which can hold 2 million bbls and above ground storage for another 3 million bbls.

ET will also construct a crude storage facility which can store 1 million bbls, which will make this export facility very sought after. This facility will be home to four seaborne export docks to accommodate VLGC sized vessels. The Netherland Terminal sits on a 1,200-acre site in the Gulf Coast. This terminal has an export capacity of 1.5 million bbls/d crude and 200 thousand bbls propane/butane with storage for 28 million bbls crude and 1.2 million bbls refrigerated propane/butane. This site has five ship docks and four barge docks which can accommodate Suez Max sized ships. As the U.S. expands its capabilities in exporting energy, ET's transportation system and export terminals should generate more revenue and net income for years to come.

(Source: ET Marcus Hook Industrial Complex)

The distributions are too large to ignore

ET currently pays a distribution to shareholders of $1.22 a share annually; $0.305 per quarter. The current yield exceeds 9%, and it has a coverage ratio of 2x. There aren't many companies that have this type of coverage and pay their shareholders this large of a distribution. Yes, the share price has been declining and the energy sector is beaten down, but at these levels, ET looks like a solid income play. The reality is that the U.S. is not going to transition away from fossil fuels tomorrow or next year, and neither is the rest of the world. The amount of energy needed will continue to increase. Renewable energy such as wind, solar and bioenergy will continue to rapidly increase their position in the global energy mix, but oil and gas aren't going anywhere for a long time. ET's infrastructure is second to none, and the distribution level is too high to ignore.

Conclusion

If you believe fossil fuels are a thing of the past, then energy stocks simply aren't for you. If you believe that the future energy mix over the next 20 years will be comprised of oil, gas and renewables with a declining dependence on coal, then seriously look at ET as an investment. The fact is if fossil fuels are in demand, they need to be transported to their destination. ET will continue to be a dominant player in the transportation arena, and it is in a great position to add additional revenue through exporting. With a strong distribution coverage and strong distributable cash flow, ET has enough firepower to keep growing organically while increasing distributions to shareholders. I am putting a buy order in and grabbing more shares at these prices, and this order may be active or executed by the time this article gets published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.