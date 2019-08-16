Catching The World Wrestling Entertainment Falling Knife

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has had a noticeable selloff from recent highs as the company is not putting up the revenue numbers this year that investors were hoping for. That could soon be changing as key partnerships with companies like Fox Corporation (FOX) (FOXA) could lead to increased viewership and awareness of the company's products moving forward. WWE's subscription model has been a resounding success in the past, but it is struggling mightily so far this year. A brand new WWE Network platform and upgrades across the board could help mitigate the current decline in subscriber numbers as WWE has the cash firepower to buy back a significant amount of the company's shares if it wants to at these depressed levels.

WWE's stock has fallen off a small cliff over this last few months as revenue numbers and expectations are dropping for the entertainment company.

Data by YCharts

Some of WWE's main events have shown some noticeable declines in year-over-year numbers. However, these declines appear to be moderating as the company heads into the back half of the year.

WWE Q1/19 Q2/19 First 4 Weeks Q3 Raw (14%) (11%) +1% SmackDown (13%) (7%) (2%)

Table by Trent Welsh

Some of the explanations for these drops in numbers in 2019 from 2018 numbers include instances where some of the company's main stars were injured earlier in the year and at the end of 2018 and the fact that Raw had to compete with game 5 of the NBA Championship on June 10. However, it looks like there is a clear indication that the falling knife that is WWE is turning around as its numbers finally seem to be heading in the right direction. Management has also reiterated its full-year guidance in its latest earnings call for revenues of ~$1 billion along with an adjusted OIBDA of at least $200 million instead of lowering numbers as investors might have expected after the company's first half results. OIBDA is basically operating income excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation that WWE believes is a primary measure of comparison for media companies.

Slide from World Wrestling Entertainment's Q2, 2019 Presentation

Another area of concern for investors is the uncertainty of whether WWE can pull off a second large scale event and media rights deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority in the fourth quarter for the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region. WWE has an agreement in principle in place with an official deal being a potential great upcoming catalyst for the company's stock while a failure to close a deal would result in a projected $10M-20M downside risk to the company's full-year OIBDA guidance.

WWE's recent 30% drop in stock price from its recent highs looks to be overdone for investors who can look ahead to catalysts in the back half of the year besides the upcoming MENA event in Saudi Arabia. WWE's partnerships with Fox Corporation, BT Sport in the UK, and PP Sports in China show that the company is not standing still in expanding its global footprint. Engagement should also be enhanced by the return of key talent for the second half of the year along with new storylines and superstars following WrestleMania.

WWE makes its debut on Fox this October and features a prime spot on Friday nights from 8-10pm. Fox's television lineup has a total addressable market of ~120 million homes which is ~33% more potential exposure than it currently has on the USA Network with its Monday Night Raw franchise. Smackdown Live, which started out on UPN and CW, will premiere Oct. 4 on Fox and air 52 weeks a year. WWE signed a five-year, $200 million-plus deal with Fox for the franchise which could radically expand viewership and engagement for the company over the coming years.

WWE's Network results have been less than impressive this year with a 6% drop in paid subscribers in Q2 and an expected 8% drop coming in Q3, which should help kill any expectations of record subscriber numbers in 2019. However, the company has just finished switching over its WWE Network on July 24, 2019, to a new platform with free and premium subscriber tiers in multiple local languages. With 1.69 million paid subscribers at the end of Q2, there is a tremendous upside for additional subscriber growth if the new WWE Network platform can improve the overall user experience and give a better value proposition for its subscribers. The return of key talent and the upcoming fall launch on Fox could also help propel awareness of the product to a consumer base that it wasn't reaching before.

Finally, WWE has an ace in its pocket that it could choose to play at these depressed stock levels if the company senses a turnaround in the coming months. That would be the company's $500 million stock buyback authorization that WWE has sparingly used so far. With a cash stockpile of ~$296M along with a debt capacity of ~$200M under its revolving credit agreement, WWE has the firepower to do an impressive round of stock buybacks as the market cap of the company currently sits at ~$5.3B.

WWE has had an ugly first half of the year marked by reduced revenues across the board as the company suffered a loss of talent at the end of 2018 and into the first half of 2019 along with how its events have been spaced out compared to previous years. However, WWE's falling knife could be landing soon as the back half of 2019 looks to have a lot better prospects than the first half of the year. A massive new deal with Fox starting in October could help drive significant new user engagement for the company across its offerings including potentially helping to turn around the struggling WWE Network. A successful MENA event in Saudi Arabia in the fourth quarter could be the cherry on top as a full turnaround of the company could be a signal for WWE to start fully utilizing its share repurchase authorization. I have started a tiny position in WWE as a falling knife is easier to catch with multiple small buys over a period of months instead of one large purchase as predicting a stock's bottom is usually a foolish endeavor. I like WWE's prospects over the back half of the year, and I think that it has a great potential for a significant bounce back to highs seen just a few months ago. My price target for WWE is $90 a share over the next 12 months. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WWE, FOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.