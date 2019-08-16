Rubber Gloves Produce High Cash Flows For Ansell

Australian rubber glove manufacturer Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLF, OTCPK:ANSLY) just released FY 2019 numbers. Sales are up slightly but earnings are off with higher rubber costs and higher corporate taxes. Based upon valuations, we think the stock is a buy. Management has been very good about paying out cash as a dividend and share buybacks.

I’m going to convert the stock price in Australian dollars to $18.5, which is about what the thinly traded ADR trades for. There are 132.14 million shares and the market cap is $2.44 billion. Earnings per share for the latest fiscal year were ¢82.6 and the price to earnings ratio is 22.4. The dividend is ¢46.5 and the dividend yield is 2.5%. Not a bad valuation.

Continuing sales grew a modest 60 basis points to $1.499 billion. Ebit margins were a healthy 10.5%. Very profitable company. Organic sales were up 1.9% Earnings per share were down 14.4% due to higher material costs and higher taxes.

The two major divisions are Healthcare and Industrial. As one might imagine, healthcare is the rubber gloves used in hospitals. Industrial are the rubber gloves used by mechanics, mining, farming, etc. Organic sales were up 4% in Healthcare but Ebit shrank 2.4% with higher costs such as rubber. Sales in the Industrial division were down 40 basis points with a slowdown in Europe.

Guidance for 2019 is $1.12 to $1.22. On the low end, the stock trades at a PE of 16.5. That’s cheap for a company that generates such high cash flows.

The Healthcare division grew 4% with 3.4% in the Surgical division and 3.4% in Exam/Single Use. Higher material costs weighted upon Ebit margins. I looked at rubber prices. Rubber cost $1.91 in June of this year and only $1.56 in June of 2018. Sure enough, that will cut into profits at a rubber glove manufacturer. I don't follow the rubber markets but the trend has been increasing since November of last year.

As mentioned above, the Industrial Divisions sales shrank by 40 basis points but Ebit margins were up 190 basis points. It seems that Industrial is not so dependent upon rubber. Looking at some of their products, such as Hazmat suits, it appears that Industrial uses less rubber than the Healthcare division. The Hazmat suit in the link costs $715. Not cheap!

In Industrial, emerging markets grew 4.3% in F’19 H2 with strong results in China and Brazil and a recovery in Russia. Emerging markets are notoriously difficult to predict. This can either be a headwind or tailwind from year to year.

As for trade issues with China, “… we are less dependent on China than virtually all of our competitors also indicates that even if it scales up to a full-blown trade war, we are not going to be directly impacted although, of course, everybody will be indirectly impacted.” We know what a big deal this is with all of the trade issues were are facing here in the States.

Ansell sold off its condom division a few years ago and that was one of the reasons that we bought the stock. With the cash from the proceeds, management bought back $170 million shares (10.1 million shares) last year and has increased the dividend 16 years in a row. Of course, Ansell is looking at growth through M&A. The balance sheet is strong with net debt of $150.7 million. Moody’s upgraded the debt to Baa2. There is almost $400 million in cash.

Looking at the Alpha Tec line of gloves, you’ll see prices from about $13 all the way up to $55. These are high-end rubber gloves used for industrial applications. The Microflex brand is single-use sold in boxes. A box starts of at about $5.

In a recent research report from Morgan Stanley, the firm states that it sees value in Ansell. Morgan Stanley updated its price target from AU $29.44 ($20.02) to AU $31.61 ($21.50). The firm thinks that there will be an improvement in costs and organic growth and that Ansell should trade at a PE of 18.5.

Shares in the U.S. are thinly traded. Keep this in mind. Other headwinds could be emerging markets (and currencies) and the price of rubber. Commodities and currencies are tough to predict.

As for profit margins, I expect that eventually they will improve. Ansell can pass on prices in many of its industries. As the global population grows older, more people will need healthcare. Doctors and nurses use rubber gloves. Industrial could be tricky. When this long bull market economy comes to its end, many industries will be affected. Ansell probably won't be immune. Still, we want to own a company with high cash flows and a nice dividend.

We’ve owned Ansell for about a year and a half and have made a small profit. We like the stock because the company is easy to understand, profit margins are high, management is very good about paying about dividends and buying back stock, and there is some growth in sales. We continue to be holders. At this valuation, it might be a good time to buy.

