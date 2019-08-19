Boeing Books $4.6B Worth Of Orders In July

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of July. You can read the June report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial airplanes business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also have started putting a value on the cancellations and closely track cancellations and order reveals per customer.

Orders in July

Figure 1: Orders Boeing July 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month, Boeing received a total of 31 orders valued at $4.6B after discounts:

Paris Airshow 2019 order - China Airlines finalized an order for three out of six Boeing 777Fs. Commitments for the other three freighters already were turned into firm orders a month earlier.

Paris Airshow 2019 order - Qatar Airways finalized an order for five Boeing 777Fs.

Paris Airshow 2019 order - Korean Air finalized an order for 10 Boeing 787-9s and 10 Boeing 787-10s.

An unidentified customer ordered two Boeing 777-300ERs.

A second unidentified customer ordered one Boeing 787-8.

During the month, there were no cancellations but the following changes in the order book took place:

China Eastern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 787-9.

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) swapped orders for six Boeing 787-9s to six aircraft of the -10 variant.

One order for the P-8A Poseidon previously listed with the US Navy (BDS US Navy) is now listed with the UK Navy.

During the month we saw appreciable order inflow for the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. Boeing needs the order inflow for the Boeing 787 to continue to maintain a comfortable backlog cushion while the Boeing 777 program increasingly relies on freighter orders.

Year-over-year gross order inflow increased by one unit to 31 units. The three- and five-year averages for July are 39 and 108 net sales, respectively. For June, the net order inflow was 31 units. What we are seeing is that the order inflow was slightly below the three-year average, while the five-year average figure is significantly boosted by 200 Boeing 777X orders that were finalized in July 2014. All with all, the order inflow was below average. We are seeing that Boeing’s ability to book orders has been dented, because at this point booking sales is not the company’s utmost priority, and for airlines, there's no reason to finalize orders at this stage. Cancellations including ASC606 adjustments remained constant during the month.

If we look at the data for the first seven months of 2019 and compare it to the previous year, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -88 units, up from -119 in the previous month, indicating that were more cancellations than orders while last year Boeing still had 487 net orders. This significant decline in net orders and order activity is driven by Boeing customer Jet Airways ceasing operations and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Deliveries in July

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing July 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In June, the company delivered 19 aircraft, a decrease of 18 units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered two Boeing 737 aircraft. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 42 aircraft per month impacted by the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 747-8F aircraft during the month, which is in line with expectations.

Boeing delivered 3 Boeing 767 aircraft, which includes two Boeing 767-300 Freighters and one intra-company deliveries of the base aircraft for the KC-46A.

Boeing delivered 2 Boeing 777-300Fs, falling well short of the delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered 12 Boeing 787 aircraft, falling short of the production rate of 14 aircraft per month after it fell short a couple of units last month.

Deliveries in July were up down by 18 units, but that's about it. The delivery numbers continue to be impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and that's to continue well into late 2019 and probably early 2020. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expected book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. With the recent problems with the MAX, we no longer are expecting a strong order year for Boeing.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In July, Boeing booked 31 gross orders while delivering 19 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6. In terms of value, this ratio was 1.8.

For the first seven months, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.54 and .69 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.3 when looking at the units and 0.21 when looking at the value. This indicates that the negative order inflow was around 30% of the number of aircraft delivered and on net basis the value additions to the order book are small relative to the delivery value of the aircraft.

Conclusion

July was a slow month for Boeing, which is the “new normal” for Boeing. For good reason, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted in March and this has been visible in the delivery profile since March.

At the start of the year, expectations were high for Boeing regarding order inflow and deliveries. All of that is gone now and Boeing is in crisis mode, where orders and deliveries only matter to a certain degree and rebuilding trust in Boeing, its people and products has the highest priority.

We’re expecting that this type of order overviews with a low order inflow and delivery profile will continue as long as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded. With that in mind, we can already conclude that even Boeing starts deliveries later this year, 2019 will be a bad year for Boeing… a self-inflicted bad year.

