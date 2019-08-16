Flotek Industries: Drilling Down To Value

Investors clearly expressed dissatisfaction with results reported by Flotek Industries (FTK) for Q2 2019 with reported revenue of $34.7 million and loss from operations of $13.9 million. Beyond quarterly results, the response from investors was also likely influenced by management commentary on the Q2 earnings conference call that the company plans to utilize its strong cash position to potentially make accretive acquisitions. The announcement followed a comprehensive study of the business by a board-appointed Strategic Capital Committee as well as research provided by Citi’s energy team located in Houston.

The Strategic Capital Committee was tasked with recommending the best use of cash provided from the sale of its Florida Chemical Division, which could have included a special cash dividend and/or share buybacks. The Q2 announcement likely disappointed some investors who may have anticipated a quick payback with a special cash dividend. The announcement was made in a firm statement by Board Chairman David Nierenberg (independent director), who also has chaired the Strategic Capital Committee.

Mr. Nierenberg affirmed the value of the company’s CnF (Complex Nano Fluid) platform stating that “And we examined many, many data points form large customers, not our data but their data, which was extensively analyzed. And it gave solid proof to all of us that CnF has compelling value, and is profitable and it has a strong patent portfolio protecting it…” Clearly, Mr. Nierenberg believes in the opportunity ahead for Flotek and in the current valuation after purchasing over 40,000 shares in June at market prices in the $3.50 range.

Beyond organic growth prospects, Mr. Nierenberg emphasized that, due to the current downturn in oil services, EBITDA accretive businesses can be purchased attractively in a buyers’ market, stating that “Our evaluation of these with Citi has already considered approximately 40 possibilities. Our acquisition criteria include these goals; buying immediate positive EBITDA in a buyers’ market.” Coupled with a solid CnF platform and prospects for a profit-generating acquisition, the combination appears to offer the most value to shareholders compared to merely paying a one-time dividend that would not be reinvested.

Current valuation metrics

Meanwhile, the current valuation of Flotek offers a compelling opportunity for investors. With no debt, a current ratio of 7.6 and a market cap of $118 million, the company is positioned well for execution of future growth in the business, which will be discussed more fully below.

With current TTM revenue of $175.1 million, and $34.7 million in Q2, revenue could be near bottoming, which is expected to weaken in Q3 before strengthening in Q4.

While the revenue shortfall in Q2 noted above was a big disappointment, it should be realized that, in addition to an ongoing downturn in the oil services industry, the company is currently undertaking a comprehensive remake of its marketing and distribution system, which will take time to fully implement, impacting revenue near term.

Market strategy

Previously Flotek marketed its products largely through third-party operators that also provided logistics in supplying products to end users at the well site. As discussed by CEO John Chisholm on the Q2 earnings call, Flotek has transitioned “… the majority of our business from an FOB docs seller through traditional channels into a full service provider of reservoir-centric fluid systems directly to our clients at the well site.” Below is an illustration of the business model transition which indicates approximately 75% of the business is now being served on a direct basis.

As part of the transition, the company announced the addition of a new Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development, Mark Lewis, who is responsible for the company’s domestic and international sales and business development, as well as overseeing the delivery of products and services to clients. Mr. Lewis, who came from Baker-Hughes, has over 35 years of experience in the oil services industry that spanned the Americas, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Quoting from the news release “Mark is a strong global leader with a well-established history of driving revenue growth across business units, geographies and product lines. He brings a unique combination of skills that will advance Flotek’s domestic and international market opportunities, including business development and strategic planning, technical understanding and operational execution. Additionally, Mark’s experience in developing creative and customized strategic partnerships with E&Ps makes him ideally suited for this role.” In the short time in the new position, Mr. Lewis has assembled a technically-orientated sales team to focus on the new strategy.

The new strategy presents both opportunities and challenges. Marketing directly to end users provides an opportunity to have much more control of the Flotek brand as the sales team deals directly with customers, especially technical support personnel responsible for E & P operations. A direct sales team will enable a better opportunity to communicate the benefits of Floteks brands with clients and also provide valuable feedback from the field. From the author’s own experience, the direct strategy is much harder and requires much more work to implement but offers huge paybacks in building brands and relationships.

One obvious challenge of the direct-to-market approach is in logistics of getting product directly to the well site. The company has engaged consultants to assist in the process of improving the logistics system to provide maximum efficiency at the lowest cost. Even though management has offered guidance of potentially weaker revenue in Q3 before improving in Q4, cost reductions in logistics are expected to improve margins throughout the remainder of 2019 and beyond.

In addition, the company continues to progress in reducing operating costs which decreased from $43.3 million in Q1 2019 to $38.3 million in Q2 2019. The company ended Q2 with $97.5 million in cash which, as stated by CFO Elizabeth Wilkinson “I would note that the third quarter we currently expect to see a similar level of cash at the end of the period... [and] we have implemented initiatives that reduced our annual cash cost by more than $25 million.” Although cash burn from operations is expected in Q3, collection of escrow funds set aside in the Florida Chemical sale is anticipated to add cash and maintain the balance near current levels. In spite of the negative news reported in Q2 earnings, beginning Q4 with current cash levels, along with the prospect of improving revenue, bodes well for future results.

Product strengths

As illustrated in the graphic below, Flotek’s customized fluid design offers clients significant performance and cost benefits. As has been repeatedly emphasized by management, Flotek’s Prescriptive Chemistry offers measurable benefits to clients in drilling and well completion. The company has supplied over 500 prescriptive chemistry formulations to its clients and, importantly, has accumulated data on thousands of wells. An updated overview of the company’s product strengths and opportunities is provided in a recent presentation delivered by CEO John Chisholm.

As stated by Mr. Chisholm, the company maintains a portfolio of 70 issued and 70 pending patents, evidencing the strongest IP in the company’s history. A crucial point made in the presentation is that mechanical applications of maximizing well performance, including well spacing, has reached a point of diminishing returns, which provides a runway for growth in performance chemistry.

Further, as reported on the Q2 conference call, CnF offers an opportunity to improve performance beyond drilling and completion - into production. As stated by Chairman David Nierenberg “In the production side, focusing on what’s either called EOR (enhanced oil recovery) or IOR (increased oil recovery), and we already have dozens of proof points in the United States and Canada about its impact in that context.”

In view of the foregoing, Flotek is uniquely positioned for growth in taking the American shale revolution to the next level. The opportunity is illustrated in the graphic below which indicates a current addressable market of approximately $4 billion, while the current revenue run rate is under $200 million. In addition, the company has the unique advantage of potential strategic acquisitions that could expand the market further.

Risks

Flotek Industries currently operates as a small microcap company with a history of losses and, in the absence of proven growth in revenue and profits, represents a speculative investment that may not be suitable for some investors. While the author believes the company offers competitive advantages that will enable its success, short-term risks remain substantial due to the current state of the E & P sector. In addition, market volatility for the stock has been extreme, which should be considered by all investors. Readers should not invest in the company based solely on the content of this article, and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in the Form 10-K beginning on page 8.

Conclusion

Due to volatility in the oil and gas industry, low investor sentiment on the sector has pushed stocks to extreme lows, which is particularly the case for Flotek. With the stock trading in a range near $1.90 and $1.69 in cash, FTK offers exceptional value that will be realized in the future. Of course, human nature dictates that most investors will not take advantage of exceptional opportunities and prefer to buy at higher prices. The company is positioned well to benefit from the current trend in the oil and gas industry to decouple services. The company continues to amass a trove on data that will benefit future performance and, of itself, offers significant value. The new focus on direct-to-customer service will provide opportunities to communicate Flotek advantages and receive valuable feedback, which should facilitate further opportunities in problem-solving and ultimate benefit to the industry.

A deep-dive study of the business completed by the Strategic Capital Committee, coupled with the respected consulting services of the Citi Energy Team, provides confidence that the right approach is being undertaken. Further, the company has engaged consultants to help maximize efficiencies in logistics to reduce costs and improve delivery, all which evidences a professional approach. The foregoing approach is seldom seen in troubled companies with limited future prospects. Having followed Flotek over a period of years, the author can visualize the stock trading at $20 again in the future and, although it will take time to get there, its greatest days appear to be before it.

