Investing In 'Best Of Breed' With Julian Lin (Podcast)

The strategy focuses on achieving high median returns over time, which requires a focus on increasing the probability of an investment's potential.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Julian Lin joins the Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his "best of breed" approach to investing high probability operators, as plays out on his Marketplace service, High Probability Investments.

Lin aims for high median returns, which require a focus on increasing the probability of an investment's potential. "What that basically means is I'm not going to choose the cheapest operator in the space," he says. "I'm probably going to pay up for the best of breed operator, even though they might trade at a premium valuation to peers."

One common mistake investors make is to rely on valuation metrics for a margin of safety. A complete investment thesis focuses on the bigger picture, says Lin. "It's not the valuation that tends to ruin an investment thesis, it's really everything else -- bad management, high debt, bad financial results." Focusing on the best of breed operators is a good place to start.

Right now a lot of these stocks are trading at rich valuations, making selection paramount. "The biggest thing for investors to think about in a rich market is to make sure you're not buying low quality at these prices." Red flags include leveraged balance sheets and management teams that over-promise and under-deliver.

That doesn't mean there aren't opportunities. Lin's favorite ideas include Simon Property Group (SPG), "the best of breed in the mall space." Investors have become bearish on this space due to concerns over the secular retailpocalypse trend. But there are high quality malls, even though cash flows might be depressed in the near term. "In the long term you're talking about increasing cash flows and improving the property quality for the rest of the tenants in that mall."

A lot of large cap technology companies have very strong balance sheets at present. One example is Facebook (FB), which has over $40 billion of net cash. "These large cash balances will prove to be long-term catalysts for probably the next decade," says Lin. "I assume that is going to take them awhile to use all that cash on their balance sheet."

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is another favorite, which Lin suspects a lot have been avoiding due to valuation concerns. "But because of the way Amazon has operated traditionally, it has always looked expensive," he says. The company has a lot of opportunities to reinvest cash flows, making it "the perfect opportunity."

Topics Covered

2:00 minute mark - Description of investment strategy

3:15 - How do you choose investments?

5:00 - Current view of the market

6:00 - Other than valuation, what separates low from high quality?

9:30 - Concerns about market/portfolio

14:30 - What gives you confidence about your approach?

16:00 - Favorite idea (SPG)

29:30 - Probably of a Facebook breakup (FB)

30:00 - Bullish on Amazon (AMZN)

35:00 - Change of heart on Alibaba (BABA)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Julian Lin is long SPG. Nathaniel E. Baker is long BABA. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.