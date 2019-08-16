HubSpot: Biggest Product Expansion In Company's History

Stock price is overvalued and this is a high beta stock. It is a bad time to buy.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is a high-growth multi-purpose SaaS company dedicated to business transformation. Targeting companies with 2 to 2,000 employees, HubSpot has more than 60,000 customers in 100+ countries that use their platform, which includes a marketing hub, sales hub, service hub, and free CRM.

(Source: HubSpot)

While HubSpot has historically been a very successful investment story, I have some concerns going forward. First of all, the company completed a major product development initiative in the last year. But the result has been a deceleration of revenue growth. Second, despite multiple products and hundreds of third-party apps, HubSpot has a total subscription dollar retention rate of less than 101%. In my research of SaaS companies, I have discovered many companies with greater than 120% total subscription dollar retention rate. I consider 101% to be substandard. Either HubSpot doesn’t have sticky products or there isn’t much cross-selling going on, or a combination of both.

My third issue is that, by management’s own admission, they haven’t been staffing up as fast as they wanted to, but they are taking corrective action. It has been my observation from analyzing other SaaS firms that it takes up to a year for a ramp-up in sales and marketing to have an effect. Therefore, I believe that understaffing has likely impacted sales and will continue to impact sales for the next few quarters.

In addition to the concerns mentioned above, I find that HubSpot's stock price is overvalued relative to its SaaS peers. Given that this is a high-beta stock and that market conditions are quite volatile at present, I have given HubSpot a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, HubSpot is sitting above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that HubSpot is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

HubSpot's revenue grew by 33.9% for the most recent twelve months, falling from a high of 57% revenue growth in 2016. I will discuss the significance of the decelerating revenue growth later in this article.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

HubSpot had a free cash flow margin of 13.7% for the most recent twelve-month period. The free cash flow margin has been steadily rising since at least 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To HubSpot

HubSpot's YoY revenue growth was 33.9%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 13.7%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33.9% + 13.7% = 47.6%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. HubSpot is burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of HubSpot, the SG&A expense is 89% of the total revenues. This means that HubSpot is almost spending as much on SG&A as its revenue intake. Another way to look at this is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The operating margin is slightly above the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is in line with its peers.

Biggest Product Expansion in History?

In the words of the CEO during the most recent earnings call:

“ver the last year, we've rolled out the biggest expansion to our product footprint in the history with the introduction of a slew of new products and tiers that have filled in the gaps across our entire HubSpot suite. As we've done so, we've seen terrific cross-platform adoption. We reached nearly 25,000 multiproduct customers this quarter and our youngest product the Service Hub has surpassed 5,000 paying customers, great stuff.”

(Source: HubSpot)

But the aftermath of this major effort has resulted in sales growth deceleration. Don’t get me wrong. 33.9% revenue growth is pretty good, but nowhere near the 57% growth from three years ago. Slowing revenue growth hasn't been due to the company getting large. HubSpot sales are less than $600 million per year. Compare this to competitor salesforce.com (CRM) which has 26% revenue growth and $14 billion in sales.

Total Subscription Dollar Retention Rate

From the HubSpot annual report:

We believe that our ability to retain and expand a customer relationship is an indicator of the stability of our revenue base and the long-term value of our customers. We assess our performance in this area using a metric we refer to as our Total Subscription Dollar Retention Rate. We compare the aggregate Total Contractual Monthly Subscription Revenue of our Total Customer base as of the beginning of each month, which we refer to as Total Retention Base Revenue, to the aggregate Total Contractual Monthly Subscription Revenue of the same group of Total Customers at the end of that month, which we refer to as Total Retained Subscription Revenue. We define Total Contractual Monthly Subscription Revenue as the total amount of subscription fees contractually committed to be paid for a full month under all of our Total Customer agreements, excluding any commissions owed to our Partners. Our Total Subscription Dollar Retention Rate for a given period is calculated by first dividing Total Retained Subscription Revenue by Total Retention Base Revenue for each month in the period, calculating the weighted average of these rates using the Total Retention Base Revenue for each month in the period, and then annualizing the resulting rates.”

(Source: HubSpot annual report)

The total subscription dollar retention rate is 100.7%. It is calculated based on monthly dollar retention then annualized. This figure implies that HubSpot is losing a fair number of customers and barely compensating via cross-selling to its remaining customers. In short, growth is occurring by bringing in new customers, not by retaining and cross-selling existing customers.

In the competitive environment that HubSpot operates in, the inability to grow revenue from existing customers could become a significant problem.

Stock Beta

I am introducing a new scatter plot that examines a stock's 1-year beta versus forward revenue growth. It turns out that beta is more-or-less linearly correlated to revenue growth as shown below.

HubSpot scatterplot of beta versus forward sales growth

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

HubSpot has a beta of 1.96, meaning that the stock's volatility is much higher than the S&P 500 index. In the current market environment, with the ongoing China trade issues and seasonality, August-October, a period that tends to be the worst period of time for stock markets, I don't feel that it is wise to invest in HubSpot as losses could be substantial if there is a significant market correction. It is better to wait until the November time frame and re-evaluate the situation.

Summary

HubSpot is a high growth SaaS company that I should like, but I don't like due to some issues that I have with the company. They have completed a major product expansion but the result has been decelerating revenue growth. The SaaS metric total subscription dollar retention rate is a paltry 100.7%, meaning they are barely holding onto customers. The revenue growth is a result of bringing in new customers and this could be a problem considering the considerable competition in the markets that HubSpot operates in. In addition, HubSpot has not been ramping up staff as per their plan to grow the employee base at the same pace as sales. This will likely impact growth for the next few quarters.

While the company easily fulfills the SaaS Rule of 40, I consider HubSpot to be somewhat overvalued. The stock has a high beta of almost 2 and could suffer if there is a significant market correction. This is quite a possibility, given the current volatile stock market conditions. I have to give HubSpot a neutral rating for the above reasons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.