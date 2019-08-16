Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 8/15/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/15/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Symantec (SYMC),

PBF Energy (PBF),

Mylan (MYL),

GTT Communications (GTT),

General Electric (GE), and

Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Tenet Healthcare (THC),

Safehold (SAFE), and

Capri Holdings (CPRI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH),

Walker & Dunlop (WD),

Silk Road Medical (SILK),

RealPage (RP),

Principia Biopharma (PRNB),

Paylocity Holding (PCTY),

Carvana (CVNA), and

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Sunrun (RUN), and

NVR (NVR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Feld Peter A DIR Symantec SYMC JB*,B $120,834,228 2 Glenview Capital BO Tenet Healthcare THC JB* $12,351,536 3 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN JB* $11,312,575 4 Idol John D CB,CEO Capri Holdings CPRI B $9,976,685 5 Spruce House Partnership BO GTT Communications GTT B $9,597,208 6 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF JB* $7,524,239 7 Culp H Lawrence CB,CEO General Electric GE B $1,999,946 8 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $1,140,903 9 Clarkston Ventures BO Conifer CNFR B $724,759 10 Vollebregt Sjoerd S DIR Mylan MYL B,JB* $642,539

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warburg Pincus BO Silk Road Medical SILK JS* $24,885,000 2 Sarowitz Steven I DIR,BO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $14,242,922 3 Seren Capital BO RealPage RP AS $11,963,659 4 New Leaf Ventures BO Principia Biopharma PRNB JS* $10,500,000 5 Beauchamp Steven R CEO,DIR Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $6,427,857 6 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX S,JS* $5,887,677 7 Walker William M CB,CEO Walker & Dunlop WD S $5,075,614 8 Phipps Chad F VP,GC,SEC Zimmer Biomet ZBH JS* $4,592,000 9 Malzahn Daniel D CFO NVR NVR JS* $3,387,928 10 Huston Benjamin E COO Carvana CVNA AS $3,202,400

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

