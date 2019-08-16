Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 8/15/19

|
Includes: CNFR, CPRI, GE, GTT, MYL, PBF, SAFE, SYMC, THC
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/15/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Symantec (SYMC),
  • PBF Energy (PBF),
  • Mylan (MYL),
  • GTT Communications (GTT),
  • General Electric (GE), and
  • Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Tenet Healthcare (THC),
  • Safehold (SAFE), and
  • Capri Holdings (CPRI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zimmer Biomet (ZBH),
  • Walker & Dunlop (WD),
  • Silk Road Medical (SILK),
  • RealPage (RP),
  • Principia Biopharma (PRNB),
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY),
  • Carvana (CVNA), and
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Sunrun (RUN), and
  • NVR (NVR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Feld Peter A

DIR

Symantec

SYMC

JB*,B

$120,834,228

2

Glenview Capital

BO

Tenet Healthcare

THC

JB*

$12,351,536

3

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

JB*

$11,312,575

4

Idol John D

CB,CEO

Capri Holdings

CPRI

B

$9,976,685

5

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$9,597,208

6

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

JB*

$7,524,239

7

Culp H Lawrence

CB,CEO

General Electric

GE

B

$1,999,946

8

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$1,140,903

9

Clarkston Ventures

BO

Conifer

CNFR

B

$724,759

10

Vollebregt Sjoerd S

DIR

Mylan

MYL

B,JB*

$642,539

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus

BO

Silk Road Medical

SILK

JS*

$24,885,000

2

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR,BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$14,242,922

3

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$11,963,659

4

New Leaf Ventures

BO

Principia Biopharma

PRNB

JS*

$10,500,000

5

Beauchamp Steven R

CEO,DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$6,427,857

6

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S,JS*

$5,887,677

7

Walker William M

CB,CEO

Walker & Dunlop

WD

S

$5,075,614

8

Phipps Chad F

VP,GC,SEC

Zimmer Biomet

ZBH

JS*

$4,592,000

9

Malzahn Daniel D

CFO

NVR

NVR

JS*

$3,387,928

10

Huston Benjamin E

COO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$3,202,400

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.