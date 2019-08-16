Suburban Propane: Attractive 10.4%-Yielding Dividend, But Structural Decline In Its Business Will Continue

The company also has an elevated debt that will prevent it from pursuing large acquisitions to grow its business.

Investment Thesis

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) delivered a poor Q3 F2019 due to warmer weather conditions in its service territory. Looking forward, we do not have a positive view about the company's business due to 1) structural decline in the propane market, 2) elevated debt level, and 3) unfavorable demographic trend in its rural markets. Hence, we think investors should seek opportunities elsewhere.

Recent Development: Q3 F2019 Highlights

Suburban Propane delivered a poor Q3 F2019 due to unusually warm weather in its service territory. The quarter was 12% warmer than normal and 8% warmer than last year. As can be seen from the table below, its propane gallons sold declined to 73.8 million in Q3 F2019. This was 8.3% lower than last year's 80.5 million gallons. As a result, the company saw its revenue declined by 11.5% to $214.2 million. Its adjusted EBITDA declined even further by 34.1% to $20.1 million.

Q3 F2019 Q3 F2018 Change (%) Revenue ($ Million) 214.2 241.9 (11.5)% Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) 20.1 30.5 (34.1)% Propane Volume (million gallons) 73.8 80.5 (8.3)%

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Although it is possible that conditions may improve in future quarters if weather conditions become more favorable in Suburban Propane's service territory, we do not have a positive view of the company's long-term growth outlook for the following reasons:

Slow volume decline

One of the biggest challenges for Suburban Propane and other propane marketers is that they are facing structural headwinds of declining propane usage in residential homes. Below is the chart that shows the heating market share in new residential construction in the United States. As can be seen, electricity and natural gas have been gradually taking market share away from all other sources of heating. On the other hand, propane and heating oil's market shares have gradually declined in the past two decades. As ICF principal states: "The largest threat comes from electricity, with consumers in certain markets switching their heating systems to electric heat pumps." On the other hand, the low natural gas prices coupled with the gradual construction of natural gas infrastructure to many rural areas have also resulted in market share gain for natural gas as well. We believe this poses a threat to Suburban Propane's markets as most of its businesses are located in rural areas where there are no natural gas infrastructures. Therefore we do not think Suburban Propane can achieve significant organic growth (if at all).

2017 Propane Market Outlook (Source: ICF Research)

Unfavorable demographic trend

Most of Suburban Propane's customers are located in rural areas where there is limited access to natural gas. As the chart below shows, population growth rates in rural areas of the U.S. have been on a declining trend since 2010. If this trend continues, it will be challenging for Suburban Propane to defend its current shipping volume from falling further. We think this is another reason behind its declining volumes. This is evident in the first three months of 2019 where the average temperatures were 5% lower than last year in Suburban Propane's service territory. Yet, its volumes still declined 2.6% year over year.

The industry is fragmented, but a solid balance sheet is needed to pursue acquisition

Having a good balance sheet is important for Suburban Propane. This is because one way for the company to overcome the challenge of structural decline in propane volumes is to seek growth through acquisitions. In fact, there are a lot of opportunities for consolidation in the propane delivery market. As the pie chart below shows, the top three propane marketers account only about 25% of the propane market share in the United States. On the other hand, small and medium players (about 4,000 small or medium players) account for the remaining 75% of the total propane market. This means that there are still a lot of opportunities for consolidation.

Unfortunately, following the acquisition of Inergy Propane in 2012, Suburban Propane's total debt has increased significantly from $348 million in 2011 to $1.245 billion in 2013. Although the company has improved its debt coverage through cost-saving synergies (e.g. route optimizations, purchasing power, etc.) and renewed its debts with lower interest rates, its debt still remained quite elevated. The two mild winters in 2016 and 2017 did not provide much help. Therefore, its total debt to EBITDA ratio has only improved from 5.5x in 2015 to 4.4x in Q2 2019. This ratio was the same half a year ago as well. Therefore, we think Suburban Propane is not in a good position to pursue large acquisitions to quickly grow its business.

Valuation Analysis

Suburban Propane currently trades at a trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.11x. This is slightly higher than its five-year average of 11.41x. Its current valuation is also higher than AmeriGas' (APU) 10.75x and Superior Plus' (OTCPK:SUUIF) 9.80x. Therefore, we think its shares are not cheap at all.

Attractive 10.4%-yielding dividend

Suburban Propane currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $2.4 per share. At today's share price, its dividend yield is 10.4%. Its distribution coverage has improved in the past few years from 0.61x in 2016 to 1.33x in 2018, thanks to a dividend cut in 2017. However, unless the company can gradually reverse the declining trend of its propane delivery business, we do not see any future dividend hikes. There is also a possibility of a future dividend cut if its propane business continues to fall.

Risks and Challenges

Adverse Weather Conditions

Suburban Propane's business can be impacted by climate conditions. A warmer-than-expected winter can negatively impact its revenue. In fact, the company's business has been impacted negatively in 2016 and 2017 due to warmer-than-usual weather patterns.

Commodity price risk

Although Suburban Propane can benefit from higher propane prices, the higher price can also result in its customers switching to other heating options such as electricity or even natural gas if natural gas infrastructure exists.

Investor Takeaway

It is our view that Suburban Propane's business will continue to face long-term structural headwinds. The only way to grow its business is through acquisitions and achieving synergies after the acquisitions. However, this can still be a challenge because the company's debt level remains quite elevated. Therefore, we do not recommend this company to investors with a long-term investment horizon.

