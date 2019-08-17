Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. When the global economy expands, demand for energy rises, and when it contracts, crude oil often moves to the downside. Perhaps the most dramatic example of how recessionary forces on a global scale impact the price of crude oil futures came during the 2008 global financial crisis. In July 2008, the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose to an all-time high at $147.27 per barrel. The housing crisis in the US and sovereign debt debacle in Europe caused the global economy to grind to a halt. Demand for energy plunged taking the price of oil futures on NYMEX to a low at $32.48 per barrel in December of the very same year. The decline of 77.9% in six months is a warning when it comes to the response of the oil market to economic distress.

Today, many issues face the world that could trigger another global slowdown. The trade and currency war between the US and China is a leading factor weighing on global markets. However, other trade disputes around the world are brewing. When it comes to China, the nation faces its most serious challenge since Tiananmen Square. Protestors in Hong Kong could face the strong arm of the Chinese army in the coming days. India and Pakistan are at each other's throats once again in the never-ending faceoff over Kashmir. Europe is preparing for the fallout over a hard Brexit, and Italy is fast becoming a political nightmare. Iran continues to pose a threat to the already turbulent Middle East. In South America, the Argentine economy is falling apart, and Venezuela remains a basket case. Those are just some of the problems facing the world these days. The 2020 Presidential election in the US is setting up to be the most contentious in history.

Any one of the issues could trigger a risk-off event in markets, together they threaten an economic crisis that could be worse than in 2008. However, while 2008 was a nightmare, it created some of the most incredible bargains of all-time for investors. While the price of crude oil could plunge from its current level, the price of the ETF product that holds oil services stocks is already at a lower level than the lows from 2008. The VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) is trading at almost half the value it hit at the lows eleven years ago.

A choppy market in oil

Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures have been moving back and forth between $50 and $60 per barrel since late May, but the market has been trending lower.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the September futures contract highlights the bearish price action in the crude oil future market that has made a series of lower highs since it traded at just under the $66 per barrel level in late April. The price action has caused both price momentum and relative strength indicators to move into neutral conditions. At 2.023 million contracts on August 15, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market has been stable since mid-July. Daily historical volatility at 35% is slightly elevated because of the wide daily trading ranges as the market has chopped higher and lower but continues to trend towards the downside.

Brent-WTI narrows as global demand falls

The Brent-WTI spread tells us about both political risk in the Middle East and the global demand for crude oil. Two-thirds of the world use the Brent benchmark that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange rather than the WTI benchmark to price production and consumption. The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China that has evolved into a trade and currency war has weighed on Chinese economic growth. At the same time, a continuation of sluggish growth in Europe is causing the European Central Bank to prepare to pump more monetary stimulus into the EU's economy.

As global recessionary concerns mount, demand for crude oil has suffered, and the price of the energy commodity has trended lower. In a sign of slackening demand, the Brent versus WTI spread has been steadily declining over the recent weeks.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the price of nearby WTI minus nearby Brent futures shows that the Brent premium shrunk from $11.59 during the final week of May to under $4 last week. While the decline in Brent's premium is a sign of falling demand for the energy commodity around the world, it also reflects declining supply concerns in the Middle East.

Iran remains a potential problem

Brent crude oil is a benchmark for oil production from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Since the Middle East is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves, the Brent-WTI also serves as a political risk monitor for the world's most turbulent political region.

The premium for Brent rose to a high at $11.59 in late May when supply fears rose over the tensions between Iran and the United States. The US slapped Iran with economic sanctions that also prevented the oil-producing nation from exporting its oil to customers around the world. Iranian retaliation has included attempts to hijack and sabotage oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on a US drone and US interests in the region. The increased US military presence along critical shipping routes from the Middle East at first caused supply concerns over the rising potential for military engagement and hostilities. However, after several weeks of relative calm in the area, the spread has decreased.

Since the Arab Spring in 2010, when the Brent premium versus WTI expands, the price of crude oil tends to rise, and when it declines the price of oil tends to move lower. The Brent premium traded to over $27 per barrel in October 2011 when nearby NYMEX futures were at over the $90 per barrel level. In February 2016, when NYMEX futures fell to a low at $26.05 per barrel, the Brent oil futures traded around the same price as WTI futures. There are many other examples over the past years, where the price of oil rises and falls with the Brent premium. The recent move from $11.59 to under $4 on the Brent premium is a bearish sign for the price of the energy commodity.

Meanwhile, the Brent premium has the potential to come storming back in the blink of an eye. Iran and the US continue to be at odds in the Middle East. Any action by the theocracy in Teheran that causes supply concerns in the oil market would likely cause the Brent premium, and the price of crude oil to rise. At the same time, if OPEC decides to cut production further if the price falls because of global economic weakness, we could see the Brent premium over WTI move to the upside.

Given the problems in the Middle East and the long-standing conflict between the US and Iran, I view the current level of the Brent-WTI premium as cheap and would be a scale-down buyer of Brent versus WTI on spread at the current level at under $4 per barrel. The new pipelines in the Permian Basin have relieved the crude oil bottleneck in the US which has weighed on the spread. However, I continue to view the differential between Brent and WTI as a political risk spread that has the potential to spike higher along with oil on the back of any hostilities in the Middle East that impact production, refining, or logistical routes.

Inventories rose last week

For seven consecutive weeks from mid-June through late July, crude oil inventories in the US fell according to both the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration. The declines in stockpiles likely supported the price of crude oil and prevented a deeper slump. Last week, the API reported that inventories rose by 3.7 million barrels for the week ending on August 9. The EIA said stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels for the same period. At the same time, the EIA reported record daily output at 12.3 million barrels in the US for the week.

The rise in the level of stockpiles and US production were factors that contributed to price weakness in the energy commodity. Crude oil settled last week at under the $55 per barrel level on the nearby September NYMEX futures contract and looks like it could head for a test of the $50 per barrel level over the coming sessions. Barring any sudden problems in the Middle East from Iran, concerns over the global economy could be enough to send the price of oil to the $50 level or lower on WTI and towards $50 on the active month Brent futures contract over the coming weeks.

OIH is too low and offers value

With oil at between $54 and $55 per barrel on Friday, August 16, the VanEck Oil Services ETF is trading at a lower price than in 2008 when the price was just over $32, and in 2016 then it was five cents above $26 per barrel. Oil services companies have been the Rodney Dangerfield of the stock market as these days; they get absolutely no respect. The top holdings of the OIH ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

OIH has net assets of $738.60 million, trades an average of around 9.3 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.35%. The ETF pays a yield of 2.07% based on its share price at $11.25 on Friday, August 16. This ETF is a bargain at its current price level compared to the price of crude oil.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that at a low at $10.76 last week, OIH was at a historical low dating back to 2001. In 2008, when oil traded to $32 per barrel, OIH moved to a low at $20.32 per share. In 2016, with oil at $26.05 per barrel, OIH traded to a bottom at $20.46 per share,

At the same time, the stock market is appreciably higher than it was in the years when OIH and oil services stocks were at lows in the past.

Crude oil may be heading lower to test the $50 per barrel level once again on nearby NYMEX futures, but the oil services sector has been a bearish beast compared to the action in both oil and stock markets. OIH is a deep value play as the oil services business is bound to experience a bounce from historic lows. For those looking and waiting for bargains in the stock market, the OIH is a product that looks highly attractive at its current price level from a risk-reward perspective.