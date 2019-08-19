Vicor Corporation: Secular Shift In Power Needs For Data Center And AI Processors Drives Future Growth

Introduction

Vicor Corporation (VICR) designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current. In 2019, the company changed the way it reported revenues, creating two operating segments, Legacy and Advanced Products. The Legacy segment is now comprised of the company’s Brick Business Unit, which equaled 64% of 2018 revenues. The Legacy Product segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular direct current-direct current converters and configurable products. The company’s Advanced Product segment combines the previous VI Chip and Picor product lines into one operating segment. During 2018, 36% of company revenues were generated by the Advanced Product segment. The Advanced Product segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets advanced power components, integrated circuits, and related products for use in power management and power system applications. Total revenues for Vicor Corporation during FY2018 were $291.2m, equaling a year-over-year gain of 28%.

Over the last 10 years, we estimate Vicor Corporation has invested ~$415m+ in research and development spending by year-end 2019, utilizing our forecast. Per the company, the significant investment spending was for the development of new technology and patents related to the technology. This decade of investment has depressed EBITDA margins, which were 15.7% in 2010, and have yet to surpass this level to date. While this type of technology development can often frustrate investors, and deliver weak stock investment returns, we see the decade long investment cycle nearing an end before, or by 2H20, and multiple revenue opportunities emerging.

One of the key products developed during the last decade of investment, Power-on-Package, provides an innovative way to support the growing power requirements within CPU/GPU/ASIC processors, allowing Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors to increase performance, save the customer board space, and reduce customer power pin count by >10x. The company’s Power-on-Package technology enables Vicor products to be placed on the motherboard, near the GPU/CPU/ASIC, which is a complete change compared to conventional technology, which placed a Voltage Regulator (VR) off the motherboard.

Today’s current global data centers, and server motherboards, have been built with power of 12 Volts, which has sufficed in the early years of artificial intelligence and increasing high-performance computing requirements. However, in 2016, after a presentation by Google on 48 Volt Data Center Power, which it provided to the Open Compute Platform, global data center companies were looking for solutions which would allow for use of current racks and server motherboards at 12 Volts while utilizing the benefits of 48 Volts. Future data centers, or refresh of currently deployed data centers, will need to increase power on the motherboard to 48V while saving costs by utilizing racks and server motherboards which may be only 12 Volts. Vicor’s ChiP (Converter Housed in Package) technology now offers a single component solution, replacing conventional designs which previously required multiple components. Vicor’s ChiP technology, first developed in early 2014, allows 12 Volt powered racks, and server motherboards, to deliver 48 Volts while utilizing the same design.

In support of projected future growth within its Advance Product segment, the company has begun expanding its available capacity. Based on company comments, we anticipate that the company’s production capacity 5yr CAGR will equal ~21%, roughly in-line with Grinder Capital’s estimated total 5yr revenue CAGR of ~21.6%. Based on our estimates, the increase of capacity to ~$500m in the second quarter of 2019, with another increase to ~$750m in annual revenue run rate in 2H20, will likely only support the company’s opportunities through 2022. We project capacity utilization will dip initially in 2020 with new capacity additions but exceed >70% by 2021. The company has discussed additional capacity in Asia, which may support up to annual revenues of ~$1B in 2022. We believe the significant increase in capacity suggests management believes the company’s current, and future product design wins, which many are not yet generating revenues, could produce significant future annual volumes and revenues relative to today’s level.

On the company’s earnings calls, Vicor management has been eager to discuss the potential future licensing opportunities which may be available from its decade long investment. We would note the topic of licensing is not discussed in such detail within the company’s SEC 10Q and 10K filings. According to Vicor management, the licensing opportunity would be a multi-phase engagement. Phase 1 would include Vicor providing its vertical and/or lateral Power-on-Package technology to the customer and work together on an initial product design. In future Phases, the customer would simply license the technology from Vicor and integrate into its own internal CPU/GPU/ASIC design. While this could create significant leverage in the operating model due to future potential royalty streams, we remain skeptical in the near-term.

Vicor Corporation is a story of future growth, within data center end markets, following a decade long investment cycle. These types of investment stories can take some time to gain momentum as investors will want to see execution in the company’s future results before warming up to the stock story again or changing their prior narrative. Investors who bought shares in the fourth quarter 2018, were likely disappointed by the significant slowdown in Asia-Pacific-based revenues sequentially, as it pointed to a pause in near-term revenues, and may not have been in line with their expectations. This potential slip in investor communications and management of investor expectations can also lead to an investor base who remains cautious due to the adage “once bitten twice shy.” Given the fact many investors may be unaware of the future growth opportunities or remain stuck in the adage which suggesting Vicor’s stock has essentially gone nowhere in the last year and a half, while spending significantly, with little revenue growth to merit investments, leads to the question what is going to change now. We believe this has created a valuation disconnect relative to future opportunities.

Our view is that shares remain undervalued at current levels, relative to future expectations, given the company’s anticipated high growth rate, with exposure to the data center, and potential future takeout, given historical trends in the semiconductor industry. While we see a path to higher valuations as an independent company in the coming years, we believe the investment story and future growth potential, suggest that future M&A interest is not out of the question.

Decade of Investment has Tempered Stock Returns; We Estimate the Company Will Begin to Harvest Benefits in 2020

Over the last 10 years, we estimate Vicor Corporation has invested ~$415m+ in research and development spending by year-end 2019, utilizing our forecast. Per the company, the significant investment spending was for the development of new technology and patents related to the technology. This 10yr+ investment has generated, per Vicor management 2Q19 commentary, ~100-105 patents, which now cover new disruptive technology enabling higher levels of performance within data centers, and GPU/CPU/ASIC devices. This decade of investment has depressed EBITDA margins, which were 15.7% in 2010, and have yet to surpass this level to date. While this type of technology development can often frustrate investors, and deliver weak stock investment returns, we see the decade long investment cycle nearing an end before, or by 2H20, and multiple revenue opportunities emerging. The company’s stock did see a significant increase in valuation during 2018, as growth, and EBITDA margins expanded, however, we believe it may have been due to a significant increase in buying by a concentrated customer for a two quarter span, then a few quarters to digest inventory, prior to looking for additional product inventory. However, with the recent slowdown in data center investment and the company’s customer concentration for its data center-based products, VICR has likely seen a higher level of volatility in its revenue base. We believe a more consistent, and higher levels of revenue growth can be obtained in the next two years and beyond. In our opinion, the emerging opportunities in AI processors, and the transition in data center server racks and boards moving to 48 volts is not reflected in the company’s shares. Also, we see a potential call option in the company’s future ability to generate material royalty revenue from the patents generated during its decade long investment.

AI Processor Opportunity Has Potential to Double Quarterly Revenues in Next Two Years

One of the key products developed during the last decade of investment, Power-on-Package, provides an innovative way to support the growing power requirements within CPU/GPU/ASIC processors, allowing Artificial Intelligence processors to increase performance, save the customer board space, and reduce customer power pin count by >10x. The company’s Power-on-Package technology enables Vicor products to be placed on the motherboard, near the GPU/CPU/ASIC, which is a complete change compared to conventional technology, which placed a Voltage Regulator off the motherboard.

The prior conventional architecture for power to the CPU/GPU allowed for energy loss up to ~30%, due to the last inch needed for power to reach the processor, given its position off the motherboard. Given the parabolic need in power performance requirements high-performance computing and artificial intelligence CPU/GPU/ASIC processors, we believe a new power architecture will be needed over the next decade. The need for an increasing amount of I/Os within a CPU/GPU processor, the amount of board space available to other technologies, such as power, is decreasing. With significant cost allocated to power in global data centers, potential lost CPU/GPU performance due to the ~30% energy loss from conventional solutions, we see the conventional power architecture supporting these processor technologies seems ripe for disruption.

With limited penetration, to date, in the custom-designed data-center GPU/CPU/ASIC for its Power-on-Package technology, we see the opportunity for the company to gain share versus prior conventional design. According to Vicor’s recent Annual Shareholders’ Meeting presentation, the serviceable available market (SAM) for AI Processors could equal ~$1.5B, equaling 10% of the $15B Data Center Deep Learning end marked, and 2.5% of total AI processor spending. By our estimate, by 2025, assuming ~30% of total AI processor spending allocated to Data Center Deep Learning, the SAM for Vicor within AI processors could equal ~$2.5-3B. This would suggest a 2yr SAM CAGR of ~35%, at the mid-point of our assumed 2025 SAM, providing significant end-market growth opportunities, in addition to the potential for market share gains. If the company was able to capture 10% market share by 2025, from minimal share levels today, the contribution from this end market could equal ~$250m/year. At 20% market share, it could be a half-billion revenue run rate product line, which by itself, would be worth more than the entire valuation assigned to the company’s shares today, assuming market multiples for price/sales (P/S).

The need for a power solution which can meet the parabolic increase in future GPU/CPU requirements, be packaged with the processor, providing as much as >50% free board space, is something we see the industry gravitating towards in future product designs. We believe a multi-year industry shift in power distribution, with data centers upgrading to 48 volts from 12 volts previously, and the power requirements needed in future GPU/CPU/ASIC designs provides, in our opinion, an underappreciated and undervalued opportunity.

Multi-Year Industry Transition in Direct Power to GPU/CPU/ASIC, Utilizing Hybrid Deployments of 12V to 48V, Provides Increasing Data Center Opportunities

Today’s current global data centers, and server motherboards, have been built with power of 12 Volts which has sufficed in the early years of artificial intelligence and increasing high-performance computing requirements. However, in 2016, after a presentation by Google on 48 Volt Data Center Power, which it provided to the Open Compute Platform, global data center companies were looking for solutions which would allow for use of current racks and server motherboards at 12 Volts, while utilizing the benefits of 48 Volts. Future data centers, or refresh of currently deployed data centers, will need to increase power on the motherboard to 48V while saving costs by utilizing racks and server motherboards which could be only 12 Volts.

Through its decade of investment, Vicor’s ChiP (Converter Housed in Package) technology now offers a single component solution, replacing conventional designs which previously required multiple components. Vicor’s ChiP technology, first developed in early 2014, allows 12 Volt powered racks, and server motherboards, to deliver 48 Volts while utilizing the same design. This provides direct 48V to CPU/GPU, while significantly freeing up board space. According to a Vicor White Paper, the company’s ChiP technology offers customers an increase of up to 4x in power density, packaged in a small form factor. The increase in power density lowers overall energy costs significantly. Vicor currently offers five package sizes, allowing for ease of design on customer’s server motherboards.

Through its ChiP technology Vicor can provide effective power solutions which can convert and distribute power sources from various voltages and deliver a direct path to the point-of-load (PoL), or place components thru its Power-on-Package technology around the GPU/CPU/ASIC, creating new opportunities within AI processors. The product diagram below highlights the company’s products which offer direct 48 Volt to CPU/GPU point-of-load (PoL) using a “hub” like implementation. From 48 Volt being converted on the motherboard from various other power sources (12V, 380V, and AC) Vicor technology then utilizes its lateral and vertical power solutions to provide CPU/GPU/ASIC processors with the power load needed to maximize performance.

Per Vicor, the opportunity for its 12 Volt to 48 Volt ChiP-based technology, across multiple data center end-markets, could offer a SAM in 2023 ~$5B. With some market share penetration to date in the 48 Volt direct to CPU/GPU opportunity, we believe the growth of end markets, and opportunities for increasing levels of product market share, allow Vicor the opportunity to capture a higher portion of the multi-year industry transition towards 48 Volt in future years. We believe Vicor’s market position could once again see a step-up in the future, as global data centers begin designing server racks to support direct AC levels of 48 Volt. With Vicor’s ChiP technology providing scalability to meet ever-changing power requirements and component form factor needed by future server motherboards. We view Vicor’s innovative ChiP technology as a multi-year revenue growth driver.

Capacity Additions Foreshadow Expectations for Future Growth; Annual Revenue Run Rate Available in 2020 ~$750 Million

In support of projected future growth within its Advance Product segment, the company has begun expanding its available capacity. Based on company comments, we anticipate that the company’s production capacity 5yr CAGR will equal ~21%, roughly in-line with Grinder Capital’s estimated total 5yr revenue CAGR of ~21.6%. Based on our estimates the increase of capacity to ~$500m in the second quarter of 2019, with another increase to ~$750m in annual revenue run rate in 2H20, will likely only support the company’s opportunities through 2022. We project capacity utilization will dip initially in 2020 with new capacity additions but exceed >70% by 2021. The company has discussed additional capacity in Asia, which may support up to annual revenues of ~$1B in 2022. We believe the significant increase in capacity suggests management believes the company’s current, and future product design wins, which many are not yet generating revenues, could produce significant future annual volumes and revenues relative to today’s level.

Licensing Opportunities Offer Potential Call Option, as Patent Portfolio Remains Untested

On the company’s earnings calls, Vicor management has been eager to discuss the potential future licensing opportunities which may be available from its decade long investment. We would note the topic of licensing is not discussed in such detail within the company’s SEC 10Q and 10K filings. According to Vicor management, the licensing opportunity would be a multi-phase engagement. Phase 1 would include Vicor providing its vertical and/or lateral Power-on-Package technology to the customer and work together on an initial product design. In future Phases, the customer would simply license the technology from Vicor and integrate into its own internal CPU/GPU/ASIC design. While this could create significant leverage in the operating model due to future potential royalty streams, we remain skeptical in the near-term. Per our estimate, if we were to assume the AI processor market was the most likely user of a license-based technology, one would have to assume royalty rates once demanded by Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) from the memory industry (~1-2.5% royalty depending on technology), which failed miserably, to recapture our estimated investment in the technology underlying the patents. In our opinion, the company would need to license its technology at rates >1% to the AI/Deep Learning processor market to recapture prior estimated investments. In addition to potential industry royalty rate headwinds, we have yet to see the company’s patents tested by a larger competitor, providing validation that its patents are in fact, disruptive and innovative, and may be required for power distribution on current and future server racks and motherboards. If the technology was licensed at 1% and had been validated by key licensees or court validation, based on our assumptions for the 2025 AI processor SAM, could equal high-margin royalty revenues of ~$27m per year. Assuming ~95% pass-thru rate on royalty revenue, it would suggest an additional ~$24m could be added to annual EBITDA, or ~$0.45-0.50 in diluted EPS, depending on share count.

Source: Vicor Corporation and Grinder Capital Estimates

Consensus Estimates Reasonable Near-Term; But May Underestimate Potential Growth Step-Up in 2021

Source: Vicor Corporation and Sentieo Data

Source: Vicor Corporation SEC Filings, and Grinder Capital Estimates

Current consensus estimates seem reasonable in the near-term, with the potential exception, that in our opinion, 2020 consensus revenue estimates may reflect a pull-in of growth, which we see more likely occurring in 2021. However, it’s quite possible our 2020 revenue estimates may prove conservative. It is our view, given prior management commentary, that we see 2021 as the breakout year for the company. Assuming our current forecasts, in either the 4Q 2019 or 1H20, we expect the company to break through the critical semiconductor ceiling of ~$100m in revenue per quarter.

Current consensus estimates, which suggest as a percentage of revenues operating expense will decline meaningfully from levels reported in 2016 and 2017, is in-line with our view. We see the decade long investment cycle nearing an end, with the ability to generate multiple new revenue opportunities, which we see driving revenue growth over the coming years. Both Grinder Capital and consensus estimates forecast an expected surge in future revenue growth, combined with a declining contribution of operating expenses, in the years ahead.

We anticipate there may be potential operating leverage in Vicor’s model, which has likely been subdued during 10yr period of investment, allowing the company an opportunity to expand EBITDA margins in future years. With roughly ~80%+ of its estimated 2023 SAM derived from data center/HPC/AI opportunities, and all key end markets offering strong forecasted future growth, if Vicor can execute on the opportunities in front of the company, we believe it will become a much more common name among investors, potentially leading to higher future valuation.

Exposure to High Growth Data Center Markets, Limited Penetration of End Markets, and Estimated Revenue Growth Suggest Shares are Undervalued Relative to Opportunities

Vicor Corporation is a story of future growth, within data center end markets, following a decade long investment cycle. These types of investment stories can take some time to gain momentum as investors will want to see execution in the company’s future results before warming up to the stock story again or changing their prior narrative. Investors who bought shares in the fourth quarter 2018, were likely disappointed by the significant slowdown in Asia-Pacific-based revenues sequentially, as it pointed to a pause in near-term revenues, and may not have been in line with their expectations. This potential slip in investor communications and management of investor expectations can also lead to an investor base who remains cautious due to the adage “once bitten twice shy.” Given the fact many investors may be unaware of the future growth opportunities or remain stuck in the adage which suggesting Vicor’s stock has essentially gone nowhere in the last year and a half, while spending significantly, with little revenue growth to merit investments, leads to the question what is going to change now. We believe this has created to a valuation disconnect relative to future opportunities.

In addition to the Rodney Dangerfield treatment of “no respect” amongst investors, we believe the current potential estimated revenue growth rates, and margin expansion, which may occur in the coming years, is also getting little to no respect. We forecast a four-year revenue CAGR (’18-‘22E) of ~21-22%, with the company’s advanced products growing >40%+. In our opinion, this growth would more than demonstrate the value in the past decade of investing, which has been heavily focused on vertical and lateral direct to CPU/GPU/ASIC solutions. Along with strong estimated revenue growth, we see a declining contribution of operating expenses as a percentage of revenues in the coming years, which could lead to a 4-year EBITDA dollar CAGR (’18-‘22E) of >50%. Given the roll-up of small and mid-cap semiconductors over the last decade, we are hard-pressed to find a publicly-traded company with similar future growth prospects as Vicor, with high exposure to the data center, and potential for margin expansion in the coming years. This could suggest that a potential competitor, or future customer, may view Vicor as a potential acquisition target given its immediate accretion based on future year estimates.

Source: Grinder Capital Estimates

While we anticipate significant revenue growth in the coming years, the estimated 2023 market SAM for Vicor could equal ~$8B. Based on current consensus and Grinder Capital estimates this would suggest limited penetration of the company’s future opportunity by 2021. If we were to assume the company captured only 20% of the AI processor opportunity, it could generate annual revenues of ~$300m per year. Current penetration is nascent. In the Data Center 48V market, if the company can capture 10% it would suggest a potential annual revenue run rate ~$200m/year. Assuming only ~5% of the remaining SAM (~$4.5B) would equal annual revenue levels ~$225m/year. In total this could suggest a future path to annual revenues of ~$725m, with the call option upside of potential future licensing opportunities.

Source: Vicor Corporation, Sentieo Data and Grinder Capital Estimates

Using our estimated diluted EPS for 2021, based on recent share price of $29.45, shares are currently trading at ~17x versus comparable companies ~16x. However, based on 2020E diluted EPS estimates it would imply a current forward P/E of ~27x. We believe, by 2022, the company will command a premium forward P/E multiple, relative to the current median ~16x for comparable companies, given its forecasted growth at double the median level revenue between FY16-FY21E based on consensus estimates. We think 2021 consensus estimates may prove conservative, as we see this as the breakout year for the company. Given the significant projected growth in diluted EPS, revenues, and potential for significant margin expansion, we believe shares of Vicor could trade at a forward P/E multiple ~20x, representing a 25% premium to comparable companies. Based on our current FY22E diluted EPS projections, of ~$2.55, this would suggest shares could trade towards ~$51, or a potential gain of >70% from current levels. We see shares of Vicor as underappreciated, underfollowed, and undervalued based on current share levels and future expectations for growth.

Source: Grinder Capital estimates and Sentieo Data

Conclusion

We believe after a decade of investments in key technologies, Vicor is poised to now reap the benefits from this prior spending in the coming years. We believe the company’s vertical and lateral Power-on-Package technology which has nascent or no competition currently, and if protected by patents, could become a significant driver of future revenue growth. Given that many CPU/GPU/ASIC design decisions are made 18-24 months in advance, we see Vicor as well-positioned to benefit from increasing design win momentum, which will lead to future revenues.

In addition, we believe the multi-year transition to 48 Volts on the server motherboard, utilizing prior 12 Volt racks and motherboards, presents an opportunity for Vicor’s unique product offering. We expect more competition in this market from larger competitors, but see the innovative onboard solution from Vicor as a technically superior offering given it reduces board use, utilizes fewer power pins by a factor 10x, and increases the performance of the GPU/CPU/ASIC versus prior conventional designs, which risked up to ~30% energy loss due to last inch architecture.

We see the potential EBITDA margin expansion as a significant driver of future diluted EPS, as well as a key driver of the multiple, or multiple premium investors are willing to pay for the estimated growth in the coming years.

Our view is that shares remain undervalued at current levels, relative to future expectations, given the company’s anticipated high growth rate, with exposure to the data center, and potential future takeout, given historical trends in the semiconductor industry. While we see a path to higher valuations as an independent company in the coming years, we believe the investment story and future growth potential, suggest that future M&A interest is not out of the question.

Appendix

