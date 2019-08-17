Fractional Banking Vs. Fractional Thinking - The Continuing Saga In The Silver Market

The governments and banks of the world care as much about silver as any other metal and a lot less than they care about gold.

Conspiracy theorists claim that there is a big hand over the silver market to depress prices. They are foaming at the mouth these days with the price of gold above $1500 per ounce and silver struggling at the $17 level. I have one thing in common with those who believe the world's governments and leading financial institutions work in concert to sell silver to prevent the price from running away on the upside. We all believe that silver is an asset that should trade at a significantly higher price.

I have been intimately involved in the silver market for almost four decades, which is a short-time given the precious metal's role as a hybrid between a currency and a commodity throughout history. In the 1980s and 1990s, I worked as a trader for one of the world's leading precious metals trading companies. I rose within the ranks to run that business for Philipp Brothers which was a division of Salomon Brothers, the company that became part of Citigroup. In 1995, together with three other traders at the firm, we bought a mother lode of silver. We invested over $1 billion of the firm's capital in the silver market and amassed a long position of approximately 250 million ounces. One of the traders was Andy Hall. Mr. Hall was my boss at the firm at the time. Approval for the trade came from the company's board of directors including the man from Omaha, Warren Buffett.

I learned a lot about the silver market in the 1980s and 1990s, but the purchase of one-quarter of one billion ounces taught me more than a few lessons about liquidity in silver. Most markets suffer from a degree of manipulation at times. In silver, short-term spoofing to lift or depress prices was a common occurrence in the silver market, but it did not change the path of least resistance of prices. While illegal today and unethical in past years, spoofing prices by placing bogus orders did little to impact the long-term price path of the silver market.

I believe that governments and financial institutions care as much about the silver market as other markets. While governments manage the price levels of currencies in the interest of stability, they do not do the same in the silver market. In my role as the chief trader in the 1990s, I had extensive dealings with central banks, monetary authorities, and governments around the globe. Never did I witness any coordinated buying or selling to influence prices in the silver or gold market for that matter.

JPMorgan is the world's leading banking institution. Many of the conspiracy theorists point to JPMorgan as the leading market manipulator. Yes, JPMorgan has a dominant position in the silver market because of its customer base. No, the bank does not participate in any coordinated actions to prevent the silver price from moving higher. And, JPMorgan does not hold any massive long or short position that carries substantial price risk. JPMorgan is a custodian for massive amounts of silver. As a financier of mines around the world, the bank provides hedging and financing services. As a depository in the bullion market in the UK and US, its vaults hold massive amounts of silver, just as they hold enormous currency positions as a custodian. When it comes to currencies, the bank practices fractional banking. JPMorgan, HSBC, and other leading banks lend out a fraction of deposits to finance loans. The silver market works the same way. The financial institutions lend a fraction of holdings to finance production and conduct arbitrage operations in the market where they lend in the long term and manage the risk in a match-book where they borrow short term.

Many of those who expose conspiracy theories point to regulatory prosecutions against individual traders and times when the banks have exceeded position limits. Those events occurred, but they are the exception rather than the rule. The conspiracy crowd point to statements by the late Bart Chilton. The Commissioner at the CFTC investigated the silver market during his tenure at the regulator. I knew Bart well. Throughout the years I had him on my radio show, and he invited me on his show "Boom and Bust." We respected each other's opinions. The Commissioner did not believe that a vast conspiracy hung over the silver market. Instead, he thought that the speculative nature of silver trading led to short-term manipulation and attempts to corner the market. Whenever I see the conspiracy crowd citing Commissioner Chilton, the quotes are often out of context. Bart took a reasonable and measured view of activities in silver and many other commodities futures markets.

The bottom line is that institutional activities in mobilizing silver holdings on a fractional basis have been used by those who are practicing fractional thinking. Selective presentation of the operations within the silver market can lead to inferences of widespread manipulation. Those implications cannot be further from the truth, but they sell newsletters, podcasts, and raise the profile of those exposing theories.

I am a silver bull. If the price of gold continues to rise, as I think it will, I believe silver will eventually move even more on a percentage basis. Aside from buying physical silver, silver mining shares are likely to go along for the bullish ride in the silver market and should outperform the metal over the coming weeks and months.

Conspiracy theorists in silver have been around for a long time

Silver has a long and storied history dating back thousands of years. In the 1500s, the Spanish Empire became the wealthiest in the world. Explorers discovered a mountain of silver in Bolivia. A massive amount of the precious metal made its way to Spain, which led to inflation and the decline of the Empire. One of the leading issues of the 1898 Presidential election in the US was a debate over backing the US dollar with gold or silver. William Jennings Bryan favored silver, and he lost the contest to William McKinley who advocated a gold standard. In the US, Presidential Executive Order 6102 signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 forbid "the hoarding of gold coin, gold bullion, and gold certificates within the continental United States." The rationale behind the order was to remove the constraint on the Federal Reserve, which prevented it from increasing the money support during the Great Depression. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 had required gold backing of 40% of Federal Reserve notes, which is US legal tender.

In 1965, French President Charles de Gaulle announced his intention to exchange all of France's US dollar reserves for gold at the official exchange rate. In 1971, with inflation rising and the potential of a run on the gold market looming, President Richard Nixon ended gold's convertibility, and the dollar became a fiat currency. The move closed the gold window at the Federal Reserve which prevented other countries from exchange dollars for the yellow metal.

In the late 1970s, Nelson and Bunker Hunt believed that the world's currencies faced a crisis, and they amassed a silver position on the COMEX futures market. The brothers deployed a pyramid strategy in the silver market. They purchased futures and used margin credits to buy more. The price of the metal rose to $50 per ounce, but at that point, both the government and leading banks and trading companies involved in the silver market decided that they were attempting to corner the market.

The Hunts got cheated - no argument there

The last significant manipulation in the silver market took place in the 1970s through 1980. The Hunt's pushed the price of silver higher, but a group of dealers and traders in cooperation with the US government decided to stop the ascent of the price of the metal. In a meeting of the board of governors of the COMEX, the member-owned exchanged put in place a liquidation only rule. The Hunts had been pushing the price of silver higher with their daily purchases. When they could not buy any more of the metal in the futures market, the price dropped like a stone. Many of the members of the board of governors, including the head of the precious metals department at Philipp Brothers, knew that the move would cause the price of silver to drop. Banks and traders sold silver short, and the Hunts watched as their massive fortune in the silver market turned into dust.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of silver dropped from a high at $50.36 in January 1980 to $10.80 per ounce in May of the same year. The Hunt brothers were left holding the bag as the dealers and traders pocketed windfalls. At that time, a wink and a nod from members of the COMEX board of governors led to a very profitable year for the silver traders on the inside. The move was a massive conspiracy, and it gave birth to the many theories that continue to float around the market today, forty years later.

The governments and banks of the world care as much about silver as any other metal and a lot less than they care about gold

After the Hunt conspiracy to send the price of silver lower, the world changed. In the 1980s, computers were machines of the future. Price discovery gave an advantage to traders who were in the pits in the silver futures market and those who were present at the silver fixings in the London bullion market. The rise of technology put price screens in front of an ever-expanding number of market participants. Today, price dissemination occurs in a matter of nanoseconds. Moreover, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Dodd-Frank legislation and an increase in regulations in Europe have levied capital charges on risk positions at financial institutions. The potential profits from a massive silver position could never justify the capital cost for JPMorgan or any other US or European banking institution.

When it comes to governments, silver is not a reserve asset; gold has that role. Silver is both an industrial and precious metal. Central bankers and governments around the world do not view silver as anything more than another commodity these days. The price of the metal could move back to $5 or explode to $50 as it did in 2011 and most would not bat an eye. A runaway bull market on the upside would undoubtedly raise eyebrows. Many market participants would interpret a price explosion as a sign of inflationary pressures, particularly if silver moved higher in concert with gold and other commodity prices. However, a move in just gold and silver could and should shed some concerns over the global foreign exchange market. Since gold has already rallied in all currency terms, it is a significant comment on the value of fiat currencies. In many ways, the central banks of the world created the current environment and bull market in gold. Over a decade of monetary policy stimulus has had a long-term impact on the value of foreign exchange instruments. The bottom line is that the legal tender that has backing from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the currency has declined. As purchasing power falls, it creates the perfect environment for a rise in the prices of means of exchange that central banks cannot inflate by running the printing presses. Those exchange instruments are gold and silver. There could come a time when the governments decide that the two precious metals move to a level that threatens the global financial system. However, we are not there yet at current prices.

Central banks around the world continue to be net buyers of gold. The two leading buyers are China and Russia. The trade and currency war between the US and China are bullish for gold as China looks to gold as a reserve asset instead of US dollars or US government debt securities. When it comes to Russia, the Putin government's relations with the US and Europe has deteriorated. Russia does not have a similar position in the global economy as China. Gold hoarding by the Putin government is another sign of political bifurcation in the global political and financial landscapes.

Gold is the asset in the spotlight; silver is a speculative afterthought. However, a significant rally where an expanding herd of buyers look to exchange assets, dollars, and other western currencies for silver could cause policy changes and regulatory and market intervention in the silver market. However, at $17 per ounce, the only conspiracy going on in the silver market these days is the one dancing in the heads of a small group with a loud voice.

Fractional banking and massive positions have led to fractional thinking and wild theories that do not hold water

As the conspiracy theorists pour-over warehouse stock data and the weekly commitment of traders' reports looking for signs that will support their thesis, they run into the same names over and over. When the price of silver fails and suffers a decline, it is always an ah-ha moment for the group. They point to the data they claim as irrefutable evidence. They dismiss logic and embrace irrationality. For some members of the group, it is easier to blame others for a loss when the price of silver declines. For others, it is a chance to sell a newsletter, an article, or to stand on a soapbox and receive some notice.

JPMorgan, HSBC, and a handful of other financial institutions hold dominant roles in the gold and silver market as bankers. Bankers employ a fraction of their holdings to conduct business. If JPMorgan holds 500 million ounces of silver as a custodian (for argument's sake), it is likely that the vast majority of the metal will not move from its vaults in the coming weeks, months, years, and even decades. Therefore, lending 20% of the metal to finance mines or conduct arbitrage operations on the COMEX futures market or in the London over-the-counter forward market is a logical operation. Selling slightly deferred futures or forwards against long-term purchases from producers or buying long-dated maturities from other dealers or market participants is the bullion banking business. Funding those shorts with custodial holdings under a fractional banking operation is the bullion banking business. For financial institutions, it is a profitable business, but it involves regulatory capital charges against their balance sheets. Jamie Dimon and other CEO's in the financial community would never allow these operations to grow to a size that would threaten the overall business. Moreover, banks undergo stress testing, which requires risk to be kept to a minimum.

Now the conspiracy crowd will argue that the US and other governments are involved, which protects the banks when it comes to manipulating the price of silver. I counter by saying, how many employees have come and gone from the government and private sector over the past decades that would readily testify to a widespread environment of manipulation? I am not talking about traders who violated regulations and laws to profit by spoofing the market. I am talking about the ubiquitous price manipulation that the crowd continues to cite. The bottom line is that not one person has come forward with any hard evidence.

Fractional banking makes the names of the leading institutions prevalent when it comes to market risk data. Fractional thinking draws the line between fantasy and fact for those who continue to promote the idea of a grand scheme to manipulate the silver market. I would excuse the mistake for those who do not understand how the market operates. However, there are many theorists out there who know better. They are the real manipulators in silver as they bias market participants with wild theories and lies that besmirch reputations and mislead the public with a wild goose chase.

If gold continues to rally silver is bound to follow - silver mining stocks will likely outperform the metal

I believe that silver is inexpensive at its current price. The silver-gold ratio that dates back over 5000 years tells us that silver is cheap compared to the price of gold. If gold continues to move higher as fiat currencies lose value, a herd of buyers will eventually turn to the silver market.

Companies involved in extracting silver from the crust of the earth tend to outperform the price of the metal during bull markets. Junior mining companies that explore for silver are highly speculative but typically attract significant buying when the price of silver takes off on the upside. Individual companies carry idiosyncratic risks when it comes to management decisions and specific mining properties. Therefore, I prefer a portfolio of junior mining shares to mitigate those risks.

The top holdings of the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $84.14 million and trades an average of 283,954 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. The price of nearby COMEX silver futures rose from $14.245 during the week of May 28 to its most recent high at $17.49 last week, a rise of 22.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ rose from $6.77 to $10.80 per share or 59.5% as the junior mining ETF returned over a double percentage gain compared to the silver futures market.

Think rationally in the silver market as it is a highly speculative commodity, which means that it is prone to high levels of price variance. The conspiracy theorists are selling excuses and offer a unidimensional explanation of the ups and downs of the silver market. Silver will move higher and lower on the back of sentiment, and not market manipulation at the current price level. At $50 or $100 per ounce that could change. However, if gold continues to rise, silver is likely to follow as it is the yellow metal's little brother with a long and exclusive relationship that dates back thousands of years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver