IMPACT Silver Corp. (ISVLF) CEO Fred Davidson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fred Davidson

Thanks, Jerry. I'll talk about the operations and maybe you can after that get into what we’ve been doing in terms of the financial markets place. With the price of silver being as low as it was in the first half of the year, we ended up having to take on a different strategy and that involve going to higher grade material, there is less submit [ph], of course, and it's what I hesitate to call is high grading. And the process that we were able to -- same time address our costs. And the combination of it was that we’ve got very close to a breakeven situation even at the low price in the $14 range.

That strategy held us in good stead, but the simple fact is we're here to do more than just that and we still try to go ahead with limited drilling and soil and geochemical analysis of rock jet [ph] sampling etcetera. In that very exciting area they’re the [indiscernible] or valley of gold.

Revenue for the period was $2.8 million. Yes, it was a drop. That is a direct result of the price of silver benefiting, at the same time it was offset to a degree with the higher head grade that we’re running through at the time. We are able to really bring our operating costs down from $3.8 million, down to $3 million and the mine operating loss which is we think as a critical number, we’ve reduced to the point where it's only $200,000 as opposed to over $700,000 for the comparative period in 2018.

The net loss was $2.8 million, but of that -- $2.1 million of that were non-cash expenses and one of those included a one-time write-down as we reduced our land position net one term write-down was reflected in the income statement. As I say for $1.7 million should probably explain a little bit of the strategy behind that. Taxes rise fairly dramatically in Mexico on concessions the longer you hold them. And what we've been doing is slowly backing off on our position in our land position to aim more of the strategic targets and release those which are lower grade possibility.

Cash position at the end of the quarter was $0.8 million. And after a serious review with the number of possible investors and coincidently with a fairly dramatic change in the price of silver, we undertook a series of private placements. And Jerry maybe you could talk about that.

Jerry Huang

For sure. Thanks, Fred. It was quite fortunate for us to be able to do a non-brokered financing in the middle of a summer [indiscernible]. So coinciding that with rise in silver prices, impact as always been one of the more leveraged place in the sector for a small cap producer with -- I don’t think there's too many companies out there with 95% exposure revenue, no equivalence to silver. So we were fortunate to be able to initially set to do a $1 million over subscribe that $1 million, the million then it was increased to 1.95. And we’ve significant amount of over allotment and demand, which then we were able to disclose and discuss with the exchange to increase to nearly $4.95 million in total in four different tranches. So we just only think all the investors who came out and support us, we certainly do have to apologize for anybody who had to cut back because there were certainly significant amount of demand from brokerage houses and retail investors alike. This is the end of the day only our fifth financing in the company's history. So we were well oversubscribed and we will go over obviously with some of the use of proceeds and highlights. We, investors concerning look for the next few quarters.

Fred Davidson

Jerry -- I appreciate that Jerry. As I said, our strategy is very much to remain solvent to avoid debt. And there was a degree of frustration amongst all of us that we may be sort of breaking even in terms of operations in the field, but we were doing what we really think this property needs and that is the serious expenditure to test the real potential of the property. And the over 5,000 now what workings that we’ve discovered in over 52 old [indiscernible] as they call them there, but in fact mills that go right back to the Spanish conquistadors.

So, Jerry, do we have any questions?

Jerry Huang

For sure. Fred, I mean, we had a few questions from the investors over the period, last few weeks, starting off with the first one. Fred and team, congrats on the $5 million raise. Excellent share price performance off late. Though the quarter results were tough, this quarter in Q2, will investors see better numbers if stay -- silver stays at the $17 ounces for a while?

Fred Davidson

Well, yes. That one I can say. We managed to do what we did with silver prices were below $15 for the entire quarter. And that obviously is an uncomfortable number for everybody and we cut back our cost as a result of that. At $17, it begins to look attractive. We will be incurring additional costs, I can caution everybody because we are going to roll up our sleeves and make some things happening there and that includes some underground development work, we will be doing some CapEx to upgrade some of the equipment to improve underground productivity. But more than that, we are going to start working [indiscernible] start working again, if you will, one this huge property we've got going forward.

Jerry Huang

Excellent. Question to Fred. The land package was reduced significantly last quarter. I mean, if the market needs to run, we know there are other silver companies out there with capital interest in the area, can we -- because it can impact reacquire these assets and will we be able to? And what if they were staked by other competitors before we are able to and can you tell us how valuable these assets would have been?

Fred Davidson

Yes, it's a valid question. As I mentioned before, the reason we reduced our property this is a second time we've done it is to reduce the tax impact. And the tax impact is substantial $2.5 million range at the moment. So we reduced our size, but we did it selectively on those areas that we had perhaps done a first pass on and decided it was less favorable for purposes of mineralization. We were selective on what we did. As for the properties them self, yes, there may be some competition coming in. that’s always a concern we've got. We ultimately plan to restate them or reacquire some of the properties when we have to determine how and when we do that. But the simple fact is to access most of these properties you literally have to go right through our mill safe to get there. And it means that anybody coming into the area is ultimately going to have to work with us if they did come in, when we don't intend to, but too many coming in actually.

Jerry Huang

Okay. Next question, despite the current financing, investors know from the last few quarters there has been operational cuts in tonnage reductions at the mill resulting in lower ounces produced. Without taking silver prices are we seeing that being stopped or are we going to see -- still see operational efficiency improvements and higher ounces right now?

Fred Davidson

No, we’ve got some good operational efficiencies and hence the advantage of this sort of experience, if you will, we are able to cut back costs. And although on a cost per ton basis, it's still fairly high. And a cost per ounce basis, it's been reduced. And the objective in the longer term is to keep us a little leaner, than we have been in the past. There's always that propensity to add a body here and there and it adds up. So we are going to keep that run as tightly as possible. Two, we are going to look at some efficiencies as I mentioned, for instance, of the Guadalupe Mine where we previously used [indiscernible]. We’ve now reopened the shaft. The shaft is much cheaper. It's literally a rock throw away from the mill and our holing costs will be down substantially. We are going to be doing more drilling. One for giving us a comfort level that we can increase our throughput, but still maintain the great. And the other side is, as I mentioned before, we literally -- didn't literally really stop, but we came very close to coming to a halt in terms of our expiration. And that's not doing justice to this property and the end result is we're intend to spend some serious time and effort on that over the next year.

Jerry Huang

Okay. Excellent. Question five, do we have any updates on the Capire DMS plant and the study?

Fred Davidson

We do. At this point in time, we haven't done the news release. We hope to have that out shortly. It's been basically -- we’ve been jammed time wise with the financings we're doing. And we didn't want to distract from those nor from the quarter. So that that release will be coming out I’m sure probably within the next week or so. I think personally was positive, but it's very early stage at this point in time.

Jerry Huang

Great. On the news release flow, Fred and team, what are the immediate plans that impact on the expression side with is new capital?

Fred Davidson

Well, we are cranking up the expiration that will generate expiration results. We will be doing some more on the DMS, which will generate some information on it and its impact upon the Capire deposit. We are looking at a number of targets, which I think personally will be quite interesting. They’re the auto, the gold, copper target in the -- in that very steep valley that we have. We are looking at some prime silver targets that we with a limited budget we had over the last two years, pop one or two holes in just to determine if they were silver bearing and a couple of them were exceptionally good grades. We are going to be pursuing the San Ramon even more because we're again seeing potential there, and it's going to require a hefty development going in there. But at the same time with the continuation of supply of over 12 years from San Ramon is always an attractive thing to look for. And the other side is that the Guadalupe, the historic mining area that we were working in, is adjacent to an area where the predecessor wasn’t able to mine because they didn't have the concessions. We've now got those concessions and obviously we intend to chase those as well. So we've got a pretty full plate and I think over the next two years actually we will be probably producing a fair degree of information on what we are doing going forward.

Jerry Huang

Okay. Then lastly I think one of the investors brought in discussion on potential joint venture opportunities was mentioned in recent press releases, where on this reduced land package of impact do you see that happening, and what kind of companies will be interested in JVs?

Fred Davidson

Well, right now the juniors are out of the market anyhow. We are looking for more professional groups with some serious money that can address areas that we literally haven't got into over the last 12 years. And there is still a significant amount of the property where we haven't even already walked over. That’s part of our frustration is that, yes, we’ve got to spend money, but even with the money we're raising on the sort of dollar per hectare, it is extremely low. And there is no substitute for doing some serious time on a project and we’re looking for partners at the more senior level who see this -- see the same potential we do. And as you remember, Dr. Oliver came in and looked at, he recognize the strategic and structural excitement that we have there and I think going forward it should be very interesting with the people that we're talking to right now.

Jerry Huang

Great. That’s all the question we have from investors this quarter, Fred. Thank you everyone for joining us in reviewing our Q2 2019 financial and production results for IMPACT Silver Corp. We look forward to our next quarter's call with everyone. If you have any questions or like to submit questions for our next conference call, please visit our website at www.impactsilver.com or call us at area code 604-681-0172. Thank you for your continued support of IMPACT Silver Corp. Have a great day.

