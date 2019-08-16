Argentina - A Buying Strategy For The Second Largest Daily Market Crash In History

Excluding a Venezuela scenario, it all boils down to whether you like being a owner of various Argentinian assets like land, real-estate, utilities, roads, banks, oil, etc.

We don't know what will happen in Argentina long-term, but we can mitigate the unknowns by having a clear strategy and an open mind.

Be greedy when others are fearful and be fearful when others are greedy!

The above is one of the most popular investment quotes, but surely the least followed one. After this week's +50% international market decline we can say that there is blood on the streets in Argentina (ARGT) and that one should be greedy.

However, when it comes to investing, things aren't that easy. One has to carefully assess their portfolio exposure, strategy and check what can go wrong and determine whether the the market overreacting?

When it comes to Argentina, it is practically impossible to answer the above question with objectivity as we don't even know what will be the economic agenda of the (likely to be) future president Fernandez. However, fellow contributor from Argentina Martin Maas, made an excellent overview of where the market might be wrong in assessing the investing risk and reward.

My focus is more on an investment strategy and how to play this kind of intriguing situations. I discuss the following subjects in the video:

1:08 Explaining the +50% daily market crash

3:03 The macro view on investing in Argentina

7:07 My investment strategy and thesis

If you enjoyed the presentation, please subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.