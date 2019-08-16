Canada Goose: The Right Time To Buy This Growth Champion

Though the retail sector is down sharply, it's a good time to buy Canada Goose when it shares a few of the broader sector's problems.

Macy's deep-discounting problems, however, don't have any read-through to Canada Goose. International buyers are still gobbling up the company's luxury products, especially in China.

Shares tanked more than 7% anyway, due to a broad Germany recession pullback as well as poor earnings from Macy's.

Canada Goose (GOOS) is back with a vengeance. Following a weak fourth quarter, in which its revenue growth cratered due to high inventory levels, the company has achieved blistering ~60% y/y revenue growth this quarter, cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing luxury brands in the retail sector. While many other retail names are showing signs of sales weakness and citing macro-related pressures, Canada Goose stands out among the pack.

Despite the company's strong earnings release, it was not immune to the broader woes hitting the retail sector - and the market overall, driven by concerns over Germany's slowing economy. Canada Goose followed suit alongside most of its retail comps in falling sharply:

Data by YCharts

In my view, now is an excellent time to buy Canada Goose, as one of the only true "growth stocks" in the retail sector that has showed relative immunity to global macro headwinds. Though many consumer-facing companies have cited economic and political tension in Greater China as one of the key risks in fiscal 2019, Canada Goose's CEO has gone so far as to say the chaos in Hong Kong has had little to no impact on sales.

Indeed, Asia was Canada Goose's strongest-performing region in Q1 by far, with revenue tripling (albeit from a smaller base) versus just 16% y/y growth in the U.S.:

Figure 1. Canada Goose regional growth commentary

Source: Canada Goose 1Q20 earnings release

Aside from strong growth in Greater China and Asia overall, another key growth driver for Canada Goose is its recent efforts to diversify its product lines beyond its traditional parka and fluffy winter gear. These products have performed well so far in the spring season - the company reported that non-parka revenue "nearly doubled" and rose to one-third of total direct-to-consumer sales.

All signs point to the fact that Canada Goose is recovering smoothly from a seasonally weak fourth-quarter (in which not much happens for the company anyway). The company has also affirmed its earlier FY20 outlook that calls for "at least 20%" y/y revenue growth and "at least 25%" y/y growth in net income - which, as I pointed out last quarter, appears quite conservative given the fact that the company grew revenues at 59% y/y this quarter, and adjusted net income at north of 60% y/y last quarter.

The key point here: Canada Goose fell on sector weakness despite the fact that it doesn't share the problems that are weighing down on the rest of the retail sector. That, in my view, makes a sector-driven drop a perfect time to buy this stock.

Q2 recap: growth returns; margin declines are only optical

Let's now dive into Canada Goose's latest earnings results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Canada Goose 1Q20 results

Source: Canada Goose 1Q20 earnings release

As previously noted, Canada Goose's revenue growth soared back to 59% y/y, clocking in at C$71.1 million and massively beating Wall Street's expectations of just C$41.1 million (which would have signaled a revenue decline).

Of course, much of this revenue beat can be attributed to timing, as a large portion of Canada Goose's sales are made to third-party resellers and the company can bill for large shipments that haven't yet been sold to end customers. Customers in the company's two biggest regions of growth (Europe at 80% y/y growth and Asia at 3x growth) ordered shipments earlier than usual, pulling forward demand from Q2 into Q1.

We may see some of the offsetting effects next quarter, but we also have no reason not to believe that end-customer demand in Q1 also held up well. Though we can't see Canada Goose's partner inventory levels, we can use the company's own DTC (direct-to-consumer) channel results as a proxy for overall market traction for Canada Goose. The company noted that DTC revenues increased 50% y/y to C$34.8 million (a 49% mix of this quarter's revenues, even despite the earlier timing of wholesale shipments).

DTC revenues grew at only 29% y/y in Q4, so results picked up plenty of steam in Q1. Unlike the wholesale channel, DTC revenue streams aren't affected by timing, so we have plenty of evidence that end-customer demand for Canada Goose is strong.

In addition to the contribution from non-winter gear, CEO Dani Reiss also noted in his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call that the company succeeded in driving sales of out-of-season gear, and without the traditional deep discounting that flags customers' attention (and in Macy's (M) case, caused it to bleed margins and miss earnings):

We also saw strong out-of-season demand for our fall and winter sales. At a time of year, when the only way that most outerwear brands can get attention is through discount promotions and clearance sales, we had great engagement from fans looking to get ahead of the coming season."

On paper, it seems that Canada Goose suffered a major drop in gross margins to 57.5%, down 650bps from the prior-year quarter. However, the company flagged two genuine reasons behind the decline: first, the greater mix of lower-margin, non-winter gear, and second, the earlier timing of international wholesale shipments. On a like-for-like basis, however, Canada Goose reported that wholesale gross margins "within each category of customer" were comparable to levels seen last year.

Gross margin declines notwithstanding Canada Goose also drove impressive operating margin expansion this quarter. With the company reducing selling, general and administrative expenses to just 81% of revenues (down 20 points from 101% in the year-ago quarter), Canada Goose was able to drive a 530bps improvement in operating margins to -38.7%. Note that it's typical for Canada Goose, which is highly seasonal, to produce heavy losses in the first quarter. Fiscal Q3 (from September through December) is its biggest quarter, producing nearly half of its revenues last year and more than two-thirds of its overall net income.

Key takeaways

In short, there are many positive results coming out of Canada Goose's first quarter, but here are the key highlights to flag:

Strong growth was driven by earlier wholesale shipments timing, but DTC revenues also saw accelerating growth, suggesting healthy end-customer demand.

Canada Goose's efforts to expand beyond parkas and into non-winter gear are progressing well.

China and Japan are performing incredibly well, leading to 3x revenue growth in Asia and bucking the trend seen at other companies.

It's obvious that Canada Goose stands apart from the rest of the battered retail sector, and investors should use the temporary dip as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.