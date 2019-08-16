Canopy Growth: No Wonder The Founding CEO Was Fired

Another EBITDA loss above C$90 million will push the stock down to the $25 price target and likely lower.

A founding CEO being fired in a hot sector is usually not a good sign and the FQ1 results of Canopy Growth (CGC) reinforce that theory. The stock is plunging towards the 52-week lows and how Canopy Growth bounces around $25 will likely derive where the stock heads for the rest of the year. My previous research following the termination of CEO Bruce Linton had suggested this target was the likely outcome and this price might end up too conservative.

Image Source: Canopy Growth website

Where Did The Growth Go

After reporting March quarter net revenues of C$94.1 million, Canopy Growth reported a disaster of a June quarter with net revenues of only C$90.5 million. With competitors in Canada reporting record sales, Canopy Growth reporting a sequential revenue decline just isn't going to work.

The weak sales reinforce the Health Canada numbers that still show weak sales growth in the country. Apparently, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Aphria (APHA) took market share from Canopy Growth in the quarter. The companies had the following reported revenue numbers for the June quarter:

Aphria - C$128.6M (actual)

Aurora Cannabis - C$103.5M (preliminary)

Canopy Growth - C$90.5M (actual)

The concerning part of the equation for Canopy Growth is that Canadian cannabis sales slid from C$68.1 million to only C$61.2 million. The revenue dip was more pronounced, if not for the big jump in international medical cannabis sales to C$10.5 million, up from only C$1.8 million in FQ4. A lot of this revenue growth came from the purchase of German firm Cannabinoid Compound Company or C3.

If the revenue decline wasn't bad enough, Canopy Growth saw the gross margin collapse even further to only 15%. The lack of revenue growth clearly impacted margins and prices in the quarter causing gross margins to remain insanely low.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ1'20 earnings release

Where Did The Cash Go

Another concern is Canopy Growth burning a substantial portion of their cash balance in the quarter while not generating any revenue growth. The cash balance dipped to C$3.1 billion, a decrease of C$1.4 billion from C$4.5 billion in March for the following reasons:

Acquisitions of C 3 and This Works - C$431M

and This Works - C$431M Acreage call option - C$395M

Infrastructure spending - C$212M

Operating cash flows - C$158M

The other cash burn went to debt repayments. My guess is that the market was equally alarmed that the cash burn in the quarter was so substantial.

Combine this cash usage with an EBITDA loss of C$92 million and the market is finally realizing that founding CEO Bruce Linton was terminated for a valid reason. Typical of these situations, especially close to the quarter end, the firing is a signal of more bad results ahead.

Inventory Flood

Investors get tired of my warnings, but the June quarter numbers have all the signs of the market being flooded with cannabis inventory. Not only are the large Canadian cannabis companies massively expanding production, but also the companies are beating production targets.

A prime example is Canopy Growth in Q2. Only back at the end of June, the company forecast quarterly production at 34,000 kg and actually reached 40,960 kg in the quarter. In essence, the large cannabis company beat production estimates in the quarter by the amount of sales in the quarter for Tilray (TLRY).

Aurora Cannabis had a similar beat in the quarter. The company forecast having 25,000 kg available for sale in the quarter and now recently predicted along with providing preliminary FQ4 results ending up with production closer to 30,000 kg. The two leading cannabis companies by market cap exceeded production goals by up to 12,000 kg in the June quarter alone.

Tilray forecast the Canadian industry reaching a supply/demand balance in the next year, but the data from Health Canada suggests that plenty of inventory already exists in the system. Even the numbers from Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis suggest the industry giants harvested 71,000 kg in the quarter and only sold 25,000 kg.

The argument that supply woes still exist doesn't hold water when so much product is now just sitting in unfinished inventory. Health Canada placed the dried cannabis level at nearly 28 months of cannabis sales during May. For its part, Canopy Growth ended the quarter with C$247 million in work-in-progress inventory and only C$93 million in finished goods inventory.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Canopy Growth FQ1 results were horrible in just about every metric. The company went backwards in the quarter and now lacks a permanent CEO.

The stock hit $25 back during the market selloff in December and one should presume a retest of those levels. Even with the large cash balance Canopy Growth still has an enterprise value of $7.5 billion which investors will increasingly find rather expensive for such a sector disaster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.