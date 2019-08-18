Do Not Bet Against Negative Rates In The U.S.

I have been involved in markets since the early 1980s, and until the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, had never even considered negative interest rates. As a commodities trader, I am well-accustomed to markets that move to backwardation. When deferred prices are lower than nearby prices in a raw material market, it is often a sign of a fundamental imbalance where demand is higher in the short-term than supplies. Backwardation often drives nearby prices appreciably higher as consumers scramble to source requirements.

An example of extreme levels of backwardation in a commodities market came in the immediate aftermath of Iraq's incursion into Kuwait in 1990. The price of nearby oil jumped and almost doubled in price while the price for deferred delivery dates remain unchanged or moved lower. At some points on the forward curve, the price differential reached $20 per barrel for nearby versus deferred delivery of the energy commodity.

In the world of money, interest rates have historically made the future value of cash higher than the present value. Meanwhile, the emergence of negative rates of interest in Europe and Japan turned that concept upside down.

As central banks are now going back into easing mode and a trade and currency war between the US and China intensifies, we cannot rule out the potential for a period of negative interest rates in the United States. While unlikely, the US central bank may, at some point, need to consider slashing the Fed Funds rate to unprecedented levels on the downside. The previous low has been a zero rate of interest, but that record may not stand in the long-term given the monetary policies of other nations around the world.

If the current trend holds, the demand for gold could outstrip supplies in the short-term. Those products that hold physical gold bullion would likely outperform gold mining shares. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) holds 100% of its net assets in gold bullion and should reflect the current spot price of the metal over time. Negative interest rates that lead to backwardation in the gold market could cause products like IAU to outperform other gold-related assets.

Europe and Japan set precedents

At first, it was difficult to conceptualize the meaning of negative interest rates. When rates slip lower than zero percent, the value of money declines. Keeping money in the back comes at a cost or a storage charge. Borrowing money means that when it comes time to repay the loan, the borrower owes the lender a lesser amount.

Negative interest rates encourage borrowing and spending but punish saving and lending. When it comes to monetary policy stimulus, going negative was all the rage in Japan and Europe in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Rates in the United States only fell to zero percent. Europe and Japan followed the US by slashing interest rates in the aftermath of 2008 when it came to both short and long-term rates. Quantitative easing programs started under former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

When the US began hiking rates in December 2015 and ended QE, the other central banks did not follow. It became clear that the Fed overshot its hawkish reaction to economic growth when the stock market declined during the final quarter of 2018. Now that the Fed is going the other way, Europe and other world central banks are going along for the ride on the downside. This time, they are starting from a much lower level.

A new era in interest rates

As the ECB prepared to cut the short-term interest rate from the negative forty basis point level, Switzerland stands as an example for the rest of Europe to follow. The Swiss short-term rate is already at negative 75 basis points, and it is starting to look like the race on the downside is on for the first government to put up a rate at a negative level of a full percentage point.

At the same time, the rate differentials between the US and other countries could widen even as the Fed lowers rates. The US only reduced the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points, but last week New Zealand cut by 50, and India by 35 basis points. With no bottom in sight, the next move by the ECB could take the short-term rate to negative 65 points or lower. Moreover, a return of quantitative easing that includes corporate as well as government debt issues will push rates to even lower levels further out along the yield curve. It is starting to look like we are entering a new era where global rates of interest fall to unimaginable levels.

Not much room to battle a severe recession in the U.S.

Some analysts and even members of the FOMC warn that there is not much room on the downside to trim the Fed Funds rate now that it stands as 2.00-2.25%. However, there is growing talk about the potential for negative interest rates in the United States. The Fed is worried about contagion over economic weakness in China and Europe. However, the contagious impact of negative rates has set a precedent that the US is likely to follow during a severe downturn in the economy.

If the central bank policies in Europe, Japan, and other parts of the world have taught the Fed anything, it is that there could be no bottom for rates and no limit to the amount of quantitative easing to stem recessionary pressures. Debt levels in the US and around the world are out of control, and the printing presses keep operating when it comes to monetary accommodation. The price has been a systematic devaluation of all currencies. While the foreign exchange market measures the values of one nation's legal tender against others, the value of all fiat currencies is dropping against the oldest currency in the world, gold. The yellow metal has made a comeback. While gold broke to the upside in June following the Fed's pivot towards lower rates, it has appreciated since the early part of this century in all currency terms. Gold is a market that is telling us that the value of government-issued money is declining. The pace of deterioration has picked up. In more than a few currencies, gold is at an all-time high. In dollar, euro, Swiss franc, and other currencies, it appears to be heading in that direction.

Trade and currency wars could be devastating

The trade dispute between the US and China became a trade and currency war over the past week. After a moratorium at the G20 meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi, markets remained stable for around one month. At the beginning of August, the leader of the US became frustrated with the progress of trade negotiations after one session in Shanghai and slapped a 10% tariff on another $300 billion of Chinese goods flowing into the US. China retaliated by canceling purchases of Us agricultural products and devaluing its currency. The US then designated China as a currency manipulator. While the move was symbolic, it was another shot over the bow in what is now an economic war.

Further escalations will weigh on the Chinese economy. With 1.4 billion people, a deeper slowdown in economic growth will ripple across the globe like a tsunami. At the same time, China faces political pressure at home when it comes to Hong Kong. In Europe, it is starting to look like the UK will divorce from the EU without any agreement. Trade and currency wars around the globe and the uncertainty over Brexit could trigger the next significant economic crisis with consequences similar to 2008. Moreover, the 2020 Presidential election in the US will be a divisive political event. With the nation divided, the US has not been as close to a civil war since the 1850s.

The world's central banks will address a meltdown with even more liquidity, and negative rates will become a global norm rather than an exception. The world needs to be careful with what becomes typical behavior as negative rates may become a trigger for economic disaster.

Gold is back - watch the forward curve for clues about dollar rates

The price action in the gold market in all currencies is screaming that the yellow metal is one of the few assets that offer financial safety these days. Gold's rise in all currencies could be the harbinger of economic crisis.

The forward curve in gold in US dollar terms is in contango. Deferred prices are higher than nearby prices. Contango is a function of interest rates, storage costs, and insurance.

Source: COMEX/RMB

The term structure in the gold market shows that prices for the yellow metal are progressively higher from August 2019 through June 2025 delivery. What could happen to the curve if US interest rates go into the negative? Storage and insurance will still be costs, but the negative rates of interest could send the yellow metal into backwardation where deferred prices are lower than those for nearby delivery. At the same time, a continuation of falling interest rates will increase the demand for the yellow metal as a safe harbor against economic travails. Higher demand for physical bullion and falling interest rate could trigger a gold rush, the likes of which the world has never witnessed. Lower deferred prices would impact gold mining companies that could experience lower prices when they attempt to hedge future production. Even gold futures could trade at a significant discount to the prices of physical bars and coins.

If rates are heading lower and into negative territory in the US and to even lower than current levels around the world, buying physical gold coins and bars is the optimal approach to the market. For those looking to find shelter in ETF products, only those that hold the physical metal offer optimal hedges. The top holdings of the iShares Gold Trust include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund summary for the product states:

The investment seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of gold. The Trust seeks to reflect such performance before payment of the Trusts expenses and liabilities. It is not actively managed. The Trust does not engage in any activities designed to obtain a profit from, or to ameliorate losses caused by, changes in the price of gold. The advisor intends to constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in gold. An investment in physical gold requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation, warehousing and insurance of the metal.

The IAU ETF product is highly liquid with net assets of $14.13 billion and over 20.4 million shares changing hands each day. The expense ratio of the product is 0.25%. Each share of IAU represents 1/100 of an ounce of gold. The price of nearby COMEX gold futures appreciated from $1266 per ounce during the week of April 22 to a high at $1531.40 during the week of August 12. Gold futures moved 20.96% higher since late April.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, IAU appreciated from $12.12 to $14.61 or 20.54%; the difference is the expense ratio and associated costs for the ETF product. IAU is a paper gold product available to anyone with a standard equity account. The ETF holds the physical metal and eliminates some of the problems that can arise with direct investment in coins and bars.

Do not bet the house against negative rates in the United States. The central bank has proven that it is prepared to take any action to stimulate the economy when the environment dictates emergency action. Negative rates may be the last resort for the current members of the Fed, but the world is becoming a lot more used to them these days. Falling rates around the globe are rocket fuel for the gold market. The current rally could be just the beginning of a bull market that takes the price of the yellow metal a lot higher than most market participants think possible.

The author is long gold