Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend

We believe Exxon's dividend is safe but that growth could be muted for at least the next few years - relegating the stock to our Income Safety Portfolio.

While this may create opportunities, it comes at the expense of accepting higher volatility that's sometimes driven not by fundamentals but by geopolitical risks.

The stock price of most energy companies are highly correlated to the rise and fall of oil and gas prices.

One of the top three energy companies in terms of revenues, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is part of "big oil' or the "supermajors" in the global oil and gas space. Exxon boasts the one of the most diverse portfolio of assets across the entire oil and gas value chain - Upstream, Downstream, and Chemicals. In upstream, the company’s activities encompass exploration, development, and production, with presence in ~41 countries. The segment produces ~3.8 million oil equivalent barrels of production per day and is by far the largest contributor to earnings at 60%, or $14.2 billion in 2018.

In the downstream segment, Exxon operates as an integrated refiner as well as manufacturer and marketer of fuels, lube basestocks, petroleum products and finished lubricants, with facilities spread across 25 countries. It ranks No. 1 in basestocks and No. 2 in finished lubricants.

Source: XOM Investor Presentation March 2019

Exxon’s chemical business operates technologically-advanced facilities across 16 countries, producing a variety of high performance products such as polyethylene and paraxylene. The segment sells ~27 million tons of chemical product sales per day and contributed $3.4 billion in earnings in 2018.

Source: XOM Investor Presentation March 2019

Integrated business model creates significant cost savings: The majority of Exxon’s upstream, downstream and chemical facilities are integrated, creating significant cost savings through shared resources, interconnected facilities, and coordinated operating practices. For example, in North America, the upstream business produces oil and natural gas produced in the Permian and is transported via integrated midstream assets to refineries and chemical facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast and in the Midwest, where higher value and finished products are produced.

The integrated business model also is being undertaken outside the U.S., in places such as Singapore, where the project will use proprietary catalyst and process technology to upgrade refinery residual products. In addition to cost savings and improved margins, integration also enables the production of high-value products.

Aggressive capital spending program to double earnings by 2025

After years of poor capital allocation focused on high-cost assets in developed markets, Exxon has embarked on an aggressive reinvestment program focused on low-cost, high-return assets in frontier markets. The company plans to spend ~$30 billion a year through 2025 (much higher than other big oils such as BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT)), with the majority of it (~74%) to be spent on its core upstream business while downstream and chemical businesses will account for ~14% each, with average project returns of ~20% for upstream and downstream, and 15% for chemicals.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor presentation

The program is expected to drive an increase in earnings of $4 billion from 2019 to 2020 alone, cumulative cash flows increase of $24 billion, while return on capital employed is expected to double to 15% relative to 2016-2018 average of 7%. This ambitious program also should enable Exxon to regain its top spot among the big oils.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

Five growth pillars in upstream – Permian production to cross 1 moebd by 2024: As mentioned earlier, Exxon’s bulk (74%) of capital spending will be on the upstream business, which will add ~2.5 moebd, increasing the total volume to 6.4 moebd by 2025. Permian shale will be the biggest contributor to volume - (1.0 moebd) through 2024, while deepwater exploration and development in Guyana and Brazil will deliver >900 kbd (kilo barrels per day) by 2025. New LNG projects in Mozambique and Papua New Guinea will add more than 25 mta of capacity by 2025, though news came out on Thursday that Papua New Guinea wants to renegotiate their agreement with Total (TOT) - which could derail these expansion plans - or at a minimum - decrease their economic benefit to XOM.

Though late to the Permian, Exxon ramped up its rigs in the basin through the Bopco deal in 1Q17 and several other acquisitions since then. Currently, the company is the largest operator in the Permian, operating 48 rigs (as of March 5, 2019) with plans to increase the count to 55 by Dec. 31. Driven by the continued ramp up in rigs, production at the Permian rose by 129,000 moebd, up 89% year-over-year, which drove Exxon’s 2Q19 upstream volumes 7% year-over-year to 3.9 moebd.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

Guyana and Brazil – deepwater plays with excellent project economics: Both Guyana and Brazil breakeven at $35-$40/barrel brent oil price, making them competitive with most U.S. shale oil plays that average $50/bbl to breakeven. In Guyana, Exxon discovered the Liza oil field in 2014 with ~3.0 boed (billion oil equivalent per day) and has since expanded the recoverable resource to 5.5 boed. The project breaks even at $35 a barrel brent prices. Phase 1 development (Liza) will begin in 1Q20, with subsequent phases expected to start in 2022, 2023 and 2024/25, by which time the project will produce 750 kbd (thousand or kilo barrels per day).

In Brazil, Exxon acquired a significant portion in the prolific pre-salt oil fields, where oil lies below a layer of salt. Break even for this project is slightly higher at $40-$45 brent prices.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

Four downstream projects underway in downstream - focus on Permian integration: Exxon also continues to invest in higher-value fuels and lubricants along with downstream integration. The Beaumont hydrofiner and Rotterdam hydrocracker will add to its production of ultra-low-sulphur diesel gasoline (which is gaining prominence due to regulatory requirements) while increasing the company's ability to handle light oil by 250 kpd at Beumont. A cost-efficient 1.0 Mbpd JV pipeline also is underway, which will further aid in integration.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

These downstream projects will capitalize on the growing downstream business, primarily driven by economic activity. Category wise, fuel oil is the only one expected to decline through 2025 due to low-sulfur standards, while chemical feedstocks, distillates, lubes and gasoline are expected to report strong growth.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

In the chemicals business, three new projects (including 1.3 million tons of high-density polyethylene - Exxon’s key chemical product used in packaging - were put into service in 2018, driving 6% sales growth. Projects under development include four U.S. Gulf Coast industrial chemicals (olefin derivative) projects and two new stream crackers (facilities that convert Naptha and LPG into lighter hydrocarbons such as ethane) including 1.8 Mta, the world’s largest ethylene cracker in a JV with SABIC. Exxon’s chemical business enjoys significant competitive advantages owing to its feedstock benefits - the company receives feed from its own facilities - and integration with upstream production and refining facilities.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

Growing global population and improving standards of living particularly in emerging markets continues to drive demand for chemical products. Global demand for chemicals will grow ~45% over the next decade, as per Exxon Mobil’s own estimates. Key drivers by category include an expanding middle class driving the need for packaging and consumer goods (polyethylene), automotive and appliance markets (polypropylene), and polyster growth (paraxylene). As per HIS estimates, these three chemicals grow roughly 1.5 times GDP.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

Dividend growth could slow in the near term

Exxon has been able to grow its dividend over the past 37 years, though the growth has slowed in recent years (5% over 2014-18 vs ~7% over 2009-2018). However, the annual dividend growth remains well above other big oils. With huge capex planned over the next few years, the company’s ability to deliver this consistent dividend growth could come under pressure.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

However, once the vast new project portfolio fully comes online (expected in 2024/25), the growth could pick up. The dividend growth in the near term also could be maintained if the oil price environment is favorable ($60/bbl) as it allows the company to generate free cash flow of ~$190 over 2019-2025, of which $100 billion could be paid out as dividends with the rest available for investment in increasing capacity. In terms of dividend yield, Exxon’s ~5.0% is largely in line with the peer group, but given the vast investments in portfolio and the resulting potential uptick in earnings post completion, would make Exxon an attractive dividend play.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Another way Exxon could return cash to shareholders is through share buybacks. To go back in history, Exxon had been one of the big proponents of share buybacks, spending ~$210 billion over a decade before stopping them in the 2014/15 oil crash. While other big oil companies have restarted share buybacks, Exxon has fallen behind as it weighs its priorities on investments vis-à-vis buybacks. With highest spends among big oil, we believe Exxon may not be starting share buy backs any time soon.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

Industry overview

Oil will continue to play a key role in global energy mix

Despite energy efficiency improvements and proliferation of electric vehicles, oil will continue to play a key role in the global energy mix. While commercial transportation and chemical feedstock will be the key drivers of oil, growing electricity demand will be the main driver for natural gas. In terms of geographies, emerging markets such as China and India, with growing middle class and the need for mobility, will be key demand drivers over the coming decade.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

While the demand is expected to be modest across both oil and gas, the depletion nature of this business requires significant new supplies. The International Energy Agency estimates the amount of new oil and natural gas supply is 555 billion barrels and 2,100 trillion cubic feet, respectively, through 2040, requiring $21 trillion of cumulative oil and natural gas investment.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

To fill this depletion and ramp up their upstream business, big oil continues to invest heavily in new oil assets through greenfield projects as well as through acquisitions. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total led the acquisition spree during the 2015 crisis, getting bargain deals in the U.S. shale, primarily Permain, while Exxon Mobil entered the game later (2017). Outside the shale, big oil also is betting big on low-cost, high-return assets in frontier markets such as Guyana and Brazil.

Results

2Q19

Exxon reported better than expected second quarter earnings, driven by strong performance from the upstream business, partially offset by weaker downstream and chemicals businesses as well as higher corporate and financing charges. Net income surged 33.2% sequentially to $3.1 billion, or $0.73 per share, driven primarily by a 13.4% jump in upstream earnings as a result of higher crude prices (Brent +$5.63 and WTI +$4.93 resulting in liquids realizations increasing by $5.09), offset partially by a 64% dip in chemicals earnings due to lower margins amid higher downtime/maintenance.

On a year-on-year basis, net income fell 21% due primarily to poor performance from downstream (-38%) and chemicals (-79%) due to higher downtime/maintenance. However, upstream business jumped 7.3% on $500 million from Alberta tax rate change, though lower liquid prices more than offset a 7.2% jump in upstream volumes. Overall, oil-equivalent production was up 7% YoY to 3.9 million barrels per day, with liquids up 8% (driven by Permian Basin growth) while natural gas volumes increased 5%.

Despite strong operating performance, free cash flow was negative in the second quarter on continued higher spending on growth projects, primarily upstream. Cash flow from operations was $7.2 billion, up $1 billion from the first quarter, but free cash flow was a negative $0.8 billion on capex of $8.1 billion during the quarter, reflecting investments in the Permian basin.

Source: XOM 2Q Earnings Release

Outlook

Notwithstanding the near-term weakness in earnings on challenging market conditions, Exxon Mobil’s heavy investments in building its portfolio will deliver strong results over the next few years, with 2020 being the inflection point. Management guides for earnings of ~$36.7 billion by 2025, almost doubling from the 2017 figure of $19.7 billion, and above previous cycle peak earnings of $35.5 billion in 2014. This significant uptick in earnings could enable Exxon to increase dividends as well as re-start its share buyback programs.

Source: XOM 2019 Investor Presentation

In the third quarter 2019, performance is expected to be muted and in line with second quarter, as lower maintenance in downstream and chemicals will be offset by narrowing Permian crude differentials in downstream and the absence of non-U.S. tax advantage of $500 million in the upstream.

Source: XOM 2Q19 Earnings Presentation

Our Take on Expectations

Unfortunately, the stock prices of many oil and gas companies, including Big Oil or Supermajors, tend to move in tandem with the rise and fall of oil and gas prices. It doesn’t seem to matter that many integrated energy companies can smooth out earnings by profiting in one area of the supply chain while another part of the supply chain is being pressured.

Investing in a company like Exxon Mobil, therefore, should be paired with expectations of higher volatility than that of many other types of companies and in sectors other than energy. However, as a dividend play, we still like the prospects of a fully-integrated mega-cap company like Exxon, but do see dividend growth being limited in the short term.

We rate the stock a buy at current prices, which is providing a dividend yield of roughly 5%. With the pullback today, we believe the stock is slightly undervalued but don't expect much upside until oil and gas prices stabilize or the company resumes its historical dividend growth above 5%.

2019 dividends are forecast to be $3.43 while 2020 is expected be $3.55 – only a 3.6% increase. There's the potential for share buybacks, which would be another form of return of capital, but we don't see any meaningful increase in dividend payments until 2022.

We are moving the stock from our Dividend Growth portfolio to our Income Safety portfolio.

