Bandwidth: Investors Should Look To Take Some Profit After Recent Strength

With the stock and valuation reaching recent highs, now could be a good time to take some well-earned profits off the table.

Despite being the number two player in the CPaaS market, Bandwidth (BAND) remains an attractive long-term investment. The company reported revenue growth of 18%, with their CPaaS revenue growing 20% during the quarter. The company announced a large new customer contract win as well as raising guidance for the year. Even with the strong quarter, management guided to Q3 slightly below expectations, though full-year guidance remains healthy as there is likely a nice ramp of the new contract in Q4.

Shares were up just over 5% the day after earnings, despite an initial pop of nearly 15%. The company continues to expect a nice revenue ramp throughout the year and investors appear to have full belief in this outcome. However, after the strong earnings report and initial pop in the stock price, it appears investors were willing to take some profits off the table. At these levels, BAND continues to trade near all-time highs, and with revenue growth not looking likely to accelerate meaningfully, investors should take a deeper look at valuation.

In addition to a revenue beat during the quarter, gross margins also surprised to the upside, leading to a nice earnings beat. Despite full-year guidance being raised by less than 1%, Q3 guidance was softer than expected, which could lead to another quarter of revenue beat. I would be hesitant to build up a full position at these levels, though would look opportunistically for any dips in the stock to add to my portfolio.

Valuation remains reasonable considering where current revenue multiples are for other leading software communications names. Even with the stock at near all-time highs, this name continues to be a long-term hold, and investors should continue to add to their position when the stock goes through periods of weakness.

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, helps provide the software necessary to enable communication between businesses and consumers. The old, classic example of this was Twilio's (TWLO) relationship with Uber (UBER). TWLO helped provide the software platform to enable UBER to send their users a text message that their ride arrived.

CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech-savvy consumers and the increasingly tech-friendly businesses. The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers, and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications and also focuses on different messaging APIs. With the communication features being delivered via the cloud, there is no on-premise hardware necessary, and the software functionality provides for easier updates and improvements, building on an enterprise's global communication. The continued shift towards moving resources and applications to the cloud in addition to replacing legacy communications companies provide a significant industry tailwind for BAND.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Q2 revenue grew 18% during the quarter to $56.8 million, coming in ahead of consensus expectations of $55 million and above management's previous guidance range of $54.8-55.3 million. The company continues to experience strength with their CPaaS revenue, which grew 20% to $48 million and represented nearly 85% of total revenue. CPaaS revenue growth improved from the 16% growth during last quarter and demonstrates the company's ability to maintain strength in their current customer relationships, as noted by the 113% dollar-based retention rate, which was better than 111% last quarter. BAND also added 116 net new active CPaaS customers during the quarter as they continue to demonstrate leadership in ramping new contract and expanding their sales force.

Gross margin during the quarter expanded nicely to 50% compared to 47% in the year-ago period. Strength in gross margin was led by CPaaS gross margins expanding to 48% compared to 45% in the year-ago period. CPaaS companies typically have lower margins compared to typical SaaS companies because of the telecom connectivity expenses related to operating the business. As the legacy communication technologies continue to decrease in size and impact, which will naturally help BAND's gross margins over time as the company's software strategy will generate higher margins due to the lower hardware expenses associated with revenue.

The revenue beat during the quarter combined with margin expansion helped generate an EPS loss of $0.04 compared to consensus expectations for a loss of $0.17.

Management expects Q3 revenue of $58.4-58.9 million which was lower than consensus expectations of ~$61 million. With the full-year guidance slightly raised, this implies growth in Q4 will be stronger than initially expected. However, this makes sense given the company announced a five-year multi-million dollar deal with an S&P 500 company that will utilize all of BAND's voice services. I believe this contract is a great addition and likely led to the stock's outperformance post-earnings.

Full-year guidance now includes CPaaS revenue of $201.8-202.8 million (up slightly from $201.5-203 million) and total revenue of $234.8-235.8 million (up slightly from $233.5-235.0 million). Even with the new contract addition announced during the quarter, management raised guidance by less than the revenue beat during the quarter. While I believe this is just conservatism on behalf of management, bearish investors could poke at the idea the company may not have as strong of a second half of the year as previously expected.

Valuation

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including BAND, Twilio, Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and have revenue growth rates well above the market average.

Management's raised revenue guidance of $234.8-235.8 million may imply some conservatism depending on the timing and speed of the new S&P 500 company contract win. Of the total guidance, ~85% is made up of the more recurring CPaaS revenue stream. Assuming revenue only slightly beats the full-year guidance and ends up the year at ~$240 million, the company would have a growth rate of ~17-18% for the year.

The CPaaS market continues to grow rapidly and with BAND being one of the leaders in the industry, there is room for revenue to continue growing double digits for many years. Using the above $240 million assumption for 2019 and extrapolating another 15% growth in 2020, we could see next year's revenue ending at ~$275 million.

With a current market cap of ~$1.8 billion, cash of ~$200 million, and no debt, this implies an enterprise value of ~$1.6 billion. Using these assumptions, BAND currently trades at ~5.8x 2020 revenue, nothing terribly expensive in today's market. However, BAND's revenue growth is well below some of the faster-growing software companies in the market, and it is challenging to believe their revenue multiple will expand closer to 10x. If the company continues to grow revenue 15%+ with strength in CPaaS in addition to continued success within enterprise companies, we could see their revenue multiple expand closer to 8-9x.

Assuming a slight multiple expansion to ~8x 2020 revenue and 15% revenue growth during 2020, we could expect to see shares trade closer to $85-90 (this also assumes relatively flat share count). While this implies only ~10% upside from current prices, this valuation seems to be appropriate. Additional upside could come from three areas. BAND could continue to grow revenue at a faster pace, thus providing a larger base to use for the multiple. The company could also see their multiple expand greater than my assumptions. Finally, the company could repurchase some of their shares over time.

While the stock is trading near all-time highs, investors should continue to hold onto this name for the long term. TWLO's growth rate remains far superior, however, their valuation is much higher than BAND's. At ~5.8x, a reasonable 2020 revenue estimate, the stock is not overpriced but not cheap either. For now, I remain sidelined on valuation and look to wait for a better entry point. I am not bearish on the name as the company should be able to continue growing revenue 10%+ for many years to come in addition to multiple expansion. The next time the stock goes through a weak trading period, I would look to add to my position.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth.

