Magenta Therapeutics: Valuation Remains Under Pressure With Lack Of Catalysts, But Promise Remains

Magenta has also had to dilute investors at disadvantageous prices.

In the article below, we take a closer look at 456.

Since IPO, Magenta has released promising efficacy data from their lead candidate, 456. The asset, however, is not without blemish.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) have quieted down quite a bit since heating up in the 1Q.

Introduction

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) first came on my radar in June of last year before it began trading on Nasdaq. I was interested by their broad, practice-changing portfolio and the breadth of experience amongst their management team.

Shares opened at $15 and began trading in late June. Magenta was very vulnerable to a very weak 4Q '18 for all of biotech, dipping to all-time lows of $5/share. Magenta began a rally in January that was fortified with promising data from lead agent, 456 on February 25. Notice that day's candle and the volume increase thereafter.

In early May, the company raised ~$56M in a public offering at $13/share (filed on April 29). Since then, share prices have been stagnant.

Capital Structure

Outstanding shares: 38,767,292

Cost per share: ~$11.50

Market capitalization: ~$446M

Cash & investments: ~$172M (as of June 30)

Debt: na

Enterprise value: ~$274M

MGTA-456

Background

456 attempts to improve upon "Step 3" of bone marrow transplants.

Source: Magenta

Magenta plans to test their portfolio primarily for inherited genetic diseases, blood cancers, and autoimmune diseases. We will first focus on their lead, program involving inherited genetic diseases or, more specifically, inherited metabolic disorders [IMDs].

Source: Magenta

Bone Marrow Transplants

Let's first review what Magenta is attempting to improve with 456.

Bone marrow transplants [BMTs] have changed lives, but are not without frequent and serious complications.

Although transplant can be curative in these diseases, between approximately 20 to 30% of patients with inherited metabolic diseases treated with transplant experience engraftment failure, resulting in severe complications, including death. Source: Magenta

IMD Data

456 aims to:

Speed engraftment (reduce hospital length-of-stay)

Reduce engraftment failure (improve healthcare costs)

Improve patient outcomes

(Engraftment = "achieving an absolute neutrophil (type of white blood cell) count of at least 0.5 × 10⁹/L for three consecutive days (normal range is 2.0 - 7.0 × 10⁹/L)." Low neutrophil counts require a patient to be isolated and hospitalized to avoid infection.)

To date, five patients have received 456 with BMT.

456 "demonstrated early and robust (5/5; 100%) primary engraftment in all patients with marked reduction in days of neutropenia (median of 1 day)," resulting in decreased length-of-stay:

Source: Magenta

Disease-specific outcomes were as expected.

In November 2018, Magenta revealed two negative outcomes in toddler patients (MPS1-2 & MPS1-3):

Both developed antibodies against MGTA-456, called autoimmune cytopenia. One died and the other is undergoing treatment.

Both complications are common for these types of patients (especially younger ones) and were deemed to be not related to 456:

MGTA-456 was well tolerated with only two infusion-related adverse events of grade 1 vomiting and grade 3 nausea as of 22-Mar-2019 datacut. All patients achieved primary engraftment. Two patients experienced skin-only aGVHD (Stage 1 and Stage 3) each resolved with steroid treatment. No patients have experienced cGVHD. SAEs of autoimmune cytopenia (NYSE:AIC) (not related to MGTA-456) developed in two evaluable patients which is a known complication reported in 20-56% of IMD patients and is more frequent in young patients undergoing HSCT. Of the two patients with AIC SAEs, one resulted in death at day +143 and the other required a second transplant. Source: Magenta

Magenta plans to, voluntarily, exclude patients <2 years old:

These cytopenias were determined to be unrelated to MGTA-456. Autoimmune cytopenia is a known and frequent complication of the transplant procedure, particularly in younger patients with non-malignant diseases, such as inherited metabolic disorders. In light of the elevated incidence of autoimmune cytopenias in young patients and patients with Hurler syndrome, we have voluntarily focused enrollment toward pediatric patients older than two years of age diagnosed with leukodystrophies. Source: Magenta

The company intends to test this asset in four pediatric different IMDs:

Source: Magenta

Blood cancers

Next, we will look at 456's potential in blood cancers, which are often treated with bone marrow transplant.

456 aims to:

Optimize engraftment

Improve survival

456 has been tried in 36 patients with blood cancers:

100% of patients engrafted in a median of 14 days, with 67 percent overall survival at 2 years in this high-risk disease setting. Source: Magenta

This data is significant, but only compared to historical control:

All patients engrafted at a significantly faster rate as compared to similarly treated historical controls (p<0.01). Source: BBMT

It's difficult to extrapolate this data too much at the moment, but it is, certainly, promising.

456 Summary

456 appears to be a promising candidate for IMDs and blood cancers. Given the severity of these patient's conditions, severe adverse events are to be expected. Excluding IMD patients < 2 years of age will likely aid in better outcomes for Magenta, but does slightly limit their target market. 456 seems to "do the job" and the improvements in patient outcomes will go far assuming the efficacy remains strong and the tolerability remains worthwhile.

Closing Thoughts

Due to a lack of catalysts and significant dilution, Magenta's valuation has dwindled for months now. This is despite promising data in their lead candidate, 456. Investors can look forward to the following events:

C100 IND-enabling data

C200 IND filing

MGTA-145 phase 2 data (myeloma & lymphoma)

MGTA-456 registrational study initiation

Additional 456 phase 2 data

Considering the potential of 456 and other pipeline candidates, Magenta appears conservatively valued at the moment with similar risks facing all speculative biotechnology investments (poor efficacy data; poor safety data; dilution; bankruptcy; clinical holds; regulatory setbacks; etc.).

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.