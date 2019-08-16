Global Self Storage Value Just Got More Attractive

Summary:

In June of this year, I published an exclusive SeekingAlpha article titled Buying Properties At A Steep Discount which documented the deep discount to valuation at which shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) were trading at the time of publication.

Since that time, the market gave us an accumulation opportunity and have subsequently appreciated slightly from $3.91/share on the date of publication to $4.24/share at time of this writing. However, SELF’s shares remain stubbornly and steeply discounted to the liquidation value of the underlying properties as was explained in the June article. Yesterday, Global Self Storage announced Q2 earnings. The Q2 report was broadly in line with my expectations. The report further strengthens my thesis presented in the June article . In this article I will provide an update on the thesis that is updated for the Q2 numbers as well as provide additional commentary on the results and prospects for the year ahead.

Highlights/Lowlights of the Q2 Report:

While revenue and NOI both rose year over year, FFO and AFFO both declined due primarily to increases in Property Taxes and increases to General and Administrative expenses. While the property taxes can be protested, they are largely outside of management’s control. Ultimately, these taxes are an imbedded cost of doing business that gets passed on to customers in the form of rental price increases. I would expect rental prices at the property in Illinois to be increased in the coming quarters to bring margins back into line.

On the other hand, the increase in General and Administrative costs are under the control of management. According to the 10Q:

“General and administrative expenses increased from $921,752 during the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $1,110,639 during the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $188,887, or 20.5%. The increase in the general and administrative expenses during the period are primarily attributable to increased employee compensation expenses, including stock-based compensation and a provision for taxes of our taxable REIT subsidiary.”

The report was generally positive. My biggest concern with the Q2 report is that thus far in 2019, the company is growing expenses at a faster rate than revenues, a trend that will not be sustainable. The impact of the property tax issue will be level out rental rates are increased and as you get into 2020 with YoY comparisons to 2019. The tax impact may be mitigated to some degree if tax protests are successful. But increased G&A expense is impacted largely by factors under management control including but not limited to compensation increases and restricted stock grants.

Figure SEQ Figure \* ARABIC 1 Analysis of G&A Expenses, from SELF 2019 Q2 10Q

The “Home Office” expenses are on track to increase $400K for fiscal year 2019 which is a substantial 20% increase. Ownership and Management will need to hold the line on compensation increases, grow revenue faster, or some combination of the two. Growing revenue faster than expenses should always be a goal and I’m expecting management will make some headway to enable 2020 comparisons that are much more favorable.

On a positive note, revenues and NOI both increased. See the 10Q for the details. Revenue increase was primarily attributed to new income from the Merryville, Indiana expansion project as well as increases in rental and occupancy rates. The NOI increase has a direct positive impact on the valuation thesis. More on this later.

Figure SEQ Figure \* ARABIC 2 Net Operating Income for Same Store Properties

A few other items that I noted in my read of the Q2 10Q:

Total Liabilities decreased primarily due to principle payments on the Note Payable. (see balance sheet) The previously announced Millbrook property expansion is now underway. This will add 16,500 SqFt of new climate controlled storage to the portfolio. Revenue from that expansion should begin to impact NOI in 1H of 2020. A $900,000 payment due to Tuxis at commencement of the Millbrook expansion project was already reserved on the balance sheet under accrued expenses which means it had already been accounted for. Management announced that they are seeking to add a new revenue stream by marketing management services sold to partners or other operators. No guidance was provided. More commentary on this later.

How does SEFL’s Q2 Report Impact the Under-Valuation Thesis?

First, I refer the reader back the prior article for a description of the valuation methods. For the purposes of this update, I will stick to the Cap Rate Multiple method and will assume a Market Cap Rate of 7.5% which is conservative relative to the average Cap Rate of 6.5% reported by the 2019 Self Storage Investment Forecast by Marcus and Millichap.

In Figure 3, I compare simple CapRate Multiple Valuations for Q2-2019 vs Q1-2019. In short, NOI increased and Long Term Debt Decreased QoQ. There was also a small decrease in number of shares outstanding due to forfeitures of 4637 shares of restricted stock. The outcome is that Valuation per share increased $0.24/share QoQ using this method.

Figure SEQ Figure \* ARABIC 3 SELF Valuation Exercise - Source: Complied by Author based on publicly available information.

SELF’s shares remain undervalued at a 29.2% discount and there remains an attractive opportunity to accumulate even though share prices have appreciated since the June article. The figures above do not assume any improvements in rental rates, occupancy rates, or additional capacity coming on line from the Millbrook expansion. Further, the CapRate is above the average in the Marcus and Millichap report. All of this is an attempt to be conservative in the analysis. Are there risks? Absolutely. There are a number risks documented in the 10Q. But at the current share price, you’re buying a dollar for 75 cents and that helps to mitigate those risks.

Question: How will the addition of 16,500 SqFt of Climate Controlled storage at Millbrook impact total valuation?

The Millbrook facility currently advertises a rate of $160/mo for an 8x8 climate controlled unit. The facility was reported at 95% occupancy. At a stabilized 90% occupancy, the expansion would add $160 per month / 64 sq ft * 12 months * 16500 sq ft * 0.90 = $445,500 incremental annual revenue. Since this is an expansion to an existing SELF operated facility, the incremental Op-Ex to generate this revenue will be minimal and a high percentage should fall through to NOI. This expansion is an excellent use of capital will add incrementally to NOI beginning in 2020.

A few words on Third-Party Management Platform:

Management announced that they have begun to market a Third Party Management Platform. Given that 82% of storage properties are not managed by a REIT, I can understand the attraction and I don’t doubt that there are Mom & Pop properties within the states that SELF currently operates in that could benefit from professional management. Question is how will SELF differentiate itself from a crowded field of existing operators currently offering such services. Public, CUBE, ExtraSpace, all of the big boys offer management services. Rates are negotiable but generally around 5% of revenue from my experience. For example, if someone were to buy SELF’s 11 properties and hire one of these management services, the Q2 quarterly management fee for the 11 properties would have been approximately 5% * $2148687 = $107,434. Compare this number to the $554,635 in General and Administrative expenses associated with the home office that SELF recorded in Q2. I will leave it to the reader to form their own opinion as to whether there is an opportunity there.

Bottom Line/Summary:

Global Self Storage continues to grow top line revenue and Net Operating Income. The Q2 results increased the valuation discount from Q1. SELF’s stock should be trading between $5.50 and $6.00/share and is a buy IMHO. Expansion projects will bring additional capacity available in the next 9 to 12 months which will be accretive in 2020. Would like to see Management work on lowering Op-Ex and growing revenues at a faster rate than expenses. If this company were an LLC investment fund it would be running much leaner. The underlying properties remain a very attractive acquisition target at the current stock price. There would be considerable synergy/value-add that could result for an acquirer. Whether or not current management will sell is an open question. If management does nothing but operate the current properties and execute on expansion projects the under-valued thesis remains in tact. I remain long and will accumulate on weakness while waiting for the valuation gap to close. In the mean-time, SELF pays an attractive 6.5% dividend while waiting for that outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.