Macy's: Real Estate Card Still Valid, Needs To Be Played

Management needs to step up operational execution or increase the pace of real estate closures, as an activist might be welcome.

Difficult times for Macy's (M) continue although the retailer is faring better than most peers as I have two theses on the company now. One is that of the hidden value of the real estate, which either could be monetised or provide a structural benefit in the form of rent subsidy of the operating subsidiaries. The second thesis is that many retail players will go bankrupt ahead of Macy's, which creates pressure in the near term but provides less competition in the long haul, although the continued carnage has been deeper and quicker than thought by many.

Second Quarter, Stagnation Eats Into Margins

Macy's managed to report second quarter comparable sales growth of 0.2% a deceleration from the 0.4% reported for the entire first half of the year as, adjusted for inflation, actual volumes are down. Reported sales fell by 0.5% for the quarter to $5.55 billion through some net store closings.

While the second quarter is typically a slow quarter, it is noteworthy that adjusted earnings fell from $219 million to $88 million on an annual basis, with adjusted EBITDA down from $566 million to $402 million, more or less three percentage points down on an annual basis.

This is attributed to a slow start of the second quarter and related to that higher inventory levels and lower pricing. While the company is reiterating the flat net sales guidance for the year, and positive 1% comparable sales growth, margins are seen lower. Hence, adjusted earnings are now seen at $2.85-3.05 per share, some twenty cents less than originally seen. Gains on asset sales are seen at $100 million, or $0.25 per share.

Important to note, the guidance does not include a 4th tranche of tariffs on goods from China. On the bright side, the extent of the full year guidance cut suggests the pain is only seen in the second quarter. Another important note, the adjusted earnings guidance does include asset gains, which is not really conservative, suggesting that the regular operations should really report earnings of a minimum of $2.60 per share.

Valuation Talks

With shares plunging to $16 again, earnings multiples look very compelling at just 5-6 times, yet the outlook for the company remains outright dismal. With 309 million shares outstanding, the market value has shrunk to just $5 billion as buybacks have been halted for a while to boost the financial position of the firm. Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) has fallen to $4.01 billion, down from $4.47 billion this quarter last year. So, while the dividend yield approaches 10% and costs $475 million a year, this remains manageable given the earnings power, although payout ratios are creeping up.

With $2.9 billion in EBITDA reported in 2018 seen down to perhaps $2.5 billion this year, leverage ratios remain manageable, although continued deleveraging is required by retaining earnings, halting buybacks, and delivering on asset sales.

The upside simply has to come from the real estate, which is valued at $6.5 billion on the books. Three years ago, Starboard valued this at $21 billion, and ever since, some modest deals have been done, although one can question if that valuation still holds any merit. In this article from fellow author Prudent Finances, the value is pegged at $15.5 billion, or $9 billion more. This is equivalent to more than $29 per share on top of the current book value.

The question is, if this can be achieved, what liquidation costs will be in terms of closing stores and deleveraging on distribution, purchase power, and internal organisation, and if management is willing to do this. The alternative is to simply run the business and report the current great earnings/cash flows (in relation to the current valuation), although these earnings are somehow fake as well.

After all, Macy's has a huge advantage compared to its peers. Let's look at a peer which has not owned much of its real estate and rents out at similar locations. The competitors would have to pay, let's for sake of simplicity, say, a 5% yield. With $15.5 billion in realistic real estate value, that is $775 million in rent, while Macy's only pays interest on $4 billion in net debt, or about $200 million with a similar interest rate. The difference of $575 million is huge, more than 2% of sales, which represents a huge subsidy in this market to Macy versus "new" peers.

As has been evident with just approximately $1.5 billion in asset sales since the real estate card has been dealt, management is not very proactive or active with asset sales, as unlocking could take lot of time unless something dramatic happens. Asset sales are really helpful here as the limited earnings power is not enough to deleverage with earnings down while the dividend is maintained. This might be the time to buy back shares, but Macy's cannot, while it was spending billions at $60 just a few years ago. Hence, a multi-billion real estate transaction now could really make a difference.

Final Thoughts

This is not an easy battle as the secular e-commerce trend alone is joined by headwinds from trade, tourism, inflationary pressures as well as emergence of discounters across the fashion and retail market at large. Yet I do think that Macy's is stronger than many peers, simply for the real estate structure which provides a huge benefit to the business. In fact, without the subsidy of very low book value of the real estate, the business is not earning any money at all, or at least hardly any. It seems very clear that there is value to be made if the operations can be wind down at a quicker pace, and the organisation can adapt to new realities, yet management's willingness to execute on asset sales is disappointing.

Even now, the value continues to emerge, and I am happily adding some shares given the dividend yield, although only because of the backing of the real estate position as some real execution on the business or acceleration of asset sales is required.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.