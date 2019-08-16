Peabody Energy: The End Game

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has just released an investor presentation that looks like all is well even though the coal market is soft, and the market consensus on BTU is mostly “strong buy” with a consensus 12 month target of $34.50. So is this a good time to take a stake in BTU? The fact that the share price has more than halved in the past year (52 week high/low of $44.71/$17.20) might be cause for pause. Here I suggest that there is a big negative story about BTU (and the coal industry in general) which explains why the share price is tanking. While in general investor presentations give guidance about the big story for a company, in the case of BTU I suggest that the company spins a story that belies the real situation.

Peabody Energy’s latest earnings call (Q2 2019) saw an interesting exchange in the Q&A section. Matthew Fields from Bank of America said “I don’t mean to sound rude here, but you guys have spent about $1 billion on share repurchases over the last year and the stock has gone from $40 to $20.” This mirrors my thinking. Peabody talks a lot about returning cash to shareholders and a big part of that is share buybacks. I’m not sure I understand how “returning” $1 billion via share buybacks has helped ongoing shareholders. Buybacks work for investors interested in the long term who benefit by owning more of the company as it becomes more valuable. Executive VP and CFO Amy Schwetz’s answer was heartfelt. She didn’t address the $1 billion of share buy backs, but she did point to paying down $0.5 billion of debt and addressing liabilities in terms of pension and retiree healthcare. And she indicated (unspecified) reclamation. CEO Glenn Kellow chimed in “I’d add the acquisition of Shoal Creek.” Amy then talked about reinvesting in the business and also dividend policies (see below) and ended up saying that she is proud of the actions taken to provide value to shareholders. She seemed genuinely puzzled about why the actions have not produced a good outcome for the share price, which has fallen ~55% over the past 12 months. The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL), which covers 26 global coal industry companies has done slightly better (~30% fall over 12 months). Peabody represents 3.72% of the KOL holdings.

12 month performance of BTU and KOL, including the S&P500 for comparison. Source: NASDAQ

Which leaves me to ask, “What would the BTU share price be if there had been no buybacks?” A hint to management’s view is that BTU plans to double down on buybacks in the next 2 quarters… presumably hoping it will help share price recovery.

Peabody announced a $0.145 quarterly dividend payable in September, with dividends up 26% since the company re-listed. This dividend payment (~$15.1 million) is insignificant in comparison with the March 2019 BTU supplemental dividend of $1.85/share ($192 million), ~10% of the current share price!

It is clear that neither large direct cash dividends nor share buybacks have stemmed the dramatic fall in the share price (and hence valuation of the company) over the past 12 months. So something else must be going on.

My reading of the situation for Australian coal exports (notwithstanding a boom period recently) is that key markets, including China, India, South Korea and Japan are all showing signs of pulling back from coal imports. The US is a disaster with CEO Glenn Kellow reporting that year-to-date thermal coal contribution of just 24% of the US power generation mix. The bigger picture is that coal is in trouble.

There are two elephants in the room for coal: climate change and competition with dispatchable renewables on price

Elephant 1: Climate change

Peabody’s Q1 2019 report clearly articulates the consequences and costs of climate related events to their own operational bottom line due to severe cold and flooding primarily in the Powder River Basin. Flooding across the US in Q2 again contributed to a 6% decrease in year-to-date production from the Powder River Basin.

BTU termed these problems “Unusual near term challenges to coal industry logistics chain in multiple regions”. Extreme environmental events in Australia (wet weather, train derailments), US (extreme cold and flooding) and Mozambique (cyclone) (at the same time!) were indicated as presenting challenges to the coal logistics chain in their Q1 reporting.

The difference between Peabody Energy’s avoidance of any discussion about emissions and how major mining company BHP (NYSE:BHP) approaches this issue is stark. BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie recently stated “We require a considered and orderly transition to a lower carbon world, in which resource companies like BHP have both critical expertise and a key role to play.” The indications are that BHP may exit its thermal coal assets.

Meanwhile company directors are increasingly aware of their responsibilities and they are becoming knowledgeable about how to avoid climate lawsuits.

Finally an emerging threat to coal mining is the problem of finding an insurer, as increasingly insurance companies refuse to provide coverage.

Elephant 2: Price competition with dispatchable renewables

Just about anywhere in the world there are stories of existing coal plants being unable to compete with new renewable energy projects (wind or solar) that provide dispatchable power. In a recent news feed Australian energy provider Alinta Energy lays out its current trajectory, indicating that will have closed down its major coal plant long before it is due for closure. Australia is significant because the Federal Government has actively tried to promote coal. A similar story about accelerated closures applies in Europe, the US and many Asian countries.

The Q2 report goes the closest I’ve seen to BTU management acknowledging that they have a serious problem with renewable energy and gas, although it was a throwaway comment in the Q&A about : “.. day-in day-out competition versus gas and renewables”.

My take: There is no investment case for coal any more

For those who can get behind the paywall, you will see that I started writing about BTU 5 years ago and with 35 articles I tracked its demise into bankruptcy and beyond. Fortunes have been made in the re-emerged BTU, including by the senior management who were rewarded with extraordinary remuneration during the bankruptcy period. Unfortunately shareholders who thought they were invested in a secure energy stock, got nothing. Think carefully whether you want to be an investor that shares a similar fate in the current embodiment of BTU.

BTU went bankrupt because they made some disastrous investment decisions and got deeply into debt at a time when the need to decarbonise was starting to be understood. Coming out of bankruptcy, BTU has been very cautious about getting into too much debt and it has set the bar high for acquisitions. What BTU has not done is to begin to address the world that it now lives in. You won’t find any mention of the elephants in the room (eg climate change, even when it significantly affected Q1 earnings for BTU itself and there were more climate-related consequences in Q2).

This isn’t the place to address the competitive landscape for coal in detail, but it needs to be acknowledged that major changes are afoot in relation to emissions reductions and in particular exit from coal is a major discussion point. The Paris climate agreement plan at the end of 2015 was to limit global temperature rise to less than 2C with a goal of just 1.5C temperature rise. Since then it has become clear that 1.5C rise is likely to be a critical threshold, which is spelled out in a recent IPCC report, which indicates that coal use has to be eliminated by 2050. The conjecture at the moment is how quickly this can be achieved. The COP process, which involves essentially all nations, requires each nation to address how it will address emissions reductions.

Positioning BTU and the coal industry

I’ve read enough Peabody reports to be alert to statements that don’t necessarily accurately indicate the true state of affairs, or they avoid the obvious.

Six recent examples give a flavour of how one needs to be careful that one doesn’t come away with a false impression. There is a lot more for a careful investor to consider.

The latest presentation and Q2 reporting make the following statements:

1) “Nearly 1,000 GW of HELE plants in use or under construction” A report from The Australian Institute “Deconstructing the case for coal” clarifies that the terminology used about HELE plants creates misunderstandings, especially when considering HELE plants under “active development” (includes “pre-construction”), which may never be built. For example, The Australian Institute reports suggests that Japan has 1 (not 40) HELE plants under construction.

2) Including CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage) technology in a slide on CO2 reduction coal technologies gives an incorrect impression. It is true that the slide included the word “Potential” in describing CO2 reduction, but there is no evidence that CCS Technology is a realistic commercial possibility at this stage or any time soon.

3) In a slide concerning US thermal coal it is indicated that Peabody sells coal to regions that (currently) generate more than 40% of electricity from coal. This is hardly a surprise. There is a lot an investor would like to know about the massive decline in coal consumption in the US in 2019.

4) BTU shows 63% increase in global coal generation capacity between 2000 and 2018. While this is no doubt true, it does not give a true indication of the current environment for global coal.

5) Selective reporting of facts. In Q2 the seaborne met segment led the company with $86 million of adjusted EBITDA contributions excluding North Goodyella project costs ... which amounted to $28 million for Q2. So the real contribution of the Australian met coal segment in Q2 was $58 million.

6) The Powder River Basin is a mess with falling production and complex bankruptcies.The proposed JV with Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in the Powder River Basin is a defensive measure by two major competitors to provide cost synergies. A headline figure of $820 million pre-tax net present value, and $120 million/year for the first 10 years of the JV sounds big, but what tonnage and cost structure is this based on? For BTU PRB production in 2018 was 120.3 million tons sold for $1.428 billion, while for 2019 Q1 + Q2 50.3 million tons were sold for $0.5699 billion, with guidance for 2019 in the range 105-115 million tons. Margins are tightening and coal sold is decreasing for both ARCH and BTU in the Powder River Basin, so I’m not sure that drawing a straight line on savings each year for the next 10 years works for me.

It is a brave coal company that thinks things won’t have changed dramatically well before the end of the next decade. If the past decade is any guidance, all bets are off. I note that in its 2017-2021 business plan on exit from bankruptcy, BTU projected 129 million tons to be sold from the Powder River Basin in 2019 (see above for the likely numbers).

Facts are important, but so is context.

Peabody Energy may be the most professional, best capitalised pure play coal company in the world, but the fact is that, notwithstanding that it’s revenues for Q2 2019 were $1.15 billion (12.2% less revenue than for Q2 2018), the time is coming when coal will no longer be a product and this means the end of Peabody Energy. It is very clear that BTU has no plans to be anything other than a coal company. How long this will take depends on how you read the tea leaves, but the end is coming fast. Peabody makes a big thing of diversity in its markets, but the key countries with significant coal sales by BTU (US, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, China, South Korea), all have headwinds for coal imports (or in the case of Australia and US, local consumption). Diversity doesn’t help much if all markets are facing diminishing imports (especially India and China) or local consumption.

This is why the share price halved in the past 12 months, and also why I expect the BTU share price to keep going down, buybacks notwithstanding. When I started drafting this article last week I planned to predict that the BTU share price will go below $20 in the near future. The fact that it sits at $18.79 now reflects some madness in the market. The share price may go above $20 again, but the trend is unrelenting and down.

It is interesting to read that Guillermo Fonseca, the CEO of major Columbian coal company Cerrejon (owned jointly by BHP, Glencore (OTCPK:OTCPK:GLNCY) and Anglo American (OTCPK:OTCQX:NGLOY)) has a different approach to Glenn Kellow, Peabody Energy’s CEO. Fonseca is clear that the decline for coal is terminal and he is sanguine that his primary markets in Europe are further down the path to extinction than are Peabody’s Asian markets (but by how much?). For Fonseca, what was a vague future disappearing market has become the present. The signs are there that terminal global decline is happening.

Those with an eye to the future energy scene (as well as combating climate change), might look at what is happening to solar stocks, which are reflecting massive investment in the renewables area. Interesting are Invesco ETF (TAN), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and for those with appetite for risk Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH). TJ Roberts provides excellent information about Enphase.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay attention to the energy and transport space. If my commentary helps you to view possible investment in BTU from another angle please consider following me. And of course discuss these issues with your financial advisor.

