Agricultural Commodities Post The August WASDE Report

On Monday, August 12, the US Department of Agricultural released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The August report comes at a time when the growing season across the fertile plains of the US and the northern hemisphere is entering its final weeks. The fall harvest is right around the corner.

The kneejerk reaction to Monday's WASDE report was bearish as the prices of most agricultural commodities declined. The trade and currency war between the US and China continue to distort prices. The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a significant exporter of wheat around the globe. China is a nation with the second-leading GDP and the most mouths to feed. With 1.4 billion people, China is a significant part of the demand side of the equation for agricultural commodities, and the trade war has caused the Asian nation to retaliate against US producers.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds many of the agricultural futures contracts that move following the monthly WASDE report.

Sal Gilberte's take on the USDA's report

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products including the CORN, WEAT, SOYB, and CANE instruments for his take on the August WASDE report. Sal told me:

The August 12 WASDE report, released in conjunction with the prevent plant acreage report, was a surprise to most in the trade and seems to indicate price volatility in grain prices will remain for many months to come. Field reports and weekly crop progress reports do not mesh with the August WASDE report's estimated increases in corn yields nor in the projected acreage for both corn and soybeans being so high. The strong post-report downward corn price reaction was also surprising given the fact that world corn production is still projected to be below world corn usage, and global corn inventories are still projected to decline by over six percent year on year. Each successive WASDE report from this point onward should more accurately reflect this year's true production as the harvest gets under way and projections begin to be replaced by actual numbers.

If Sal is correct, we can look forward to lots of volatility in the primary grain markets over the coming weeks and months as the final data trickle in when it comes to the 2019 growing season. Moreover, the ups and downs of the trade and currency war between the US and China will continue to cause variance in the commodities that feed the world as we move forward towards the 2019 harvest and the 2019/2020 crop year in the southern hemisphere.

Soybeans fall, but the report is not that bearish

The USDA told the soybean market:

U.S. oilseed production for 2019/20 is projected at 111.5 million tons, down 4.5 million from last month mainly due to a lower soybean production forecast. Soybean production is forecast at 3.68 billion bushels, down 165 million on lower harvested area. Harvested area is forecast at 75.9 million acres, down 3.4 million from the NASS June Acreage Report led by reductions for Ohio and South Dakota. These States account for almost half of the national reduction. The first survey-based soybean yield forecast of 48.5 bushels per acre is unchanged from last month but 3.1 bushels below last year's level. With lower production partly offset by higher beginning stocks, soybean supplies for 2019/20 are projected at 4.77 billion bushels, down 3 percent from last month. U.S. soybean exports are reduced 100 million bushels to 1.78 billion reflecting reduced global import demand, mainly for China. Soybean ending stocks are projected at 755 million bushels, down 40 million. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2019/20 is forecast at $8.40 per bushel, unchanged from last month. The soybean meal and oil price forecasts are also unchanged at $300 per short ton and 29.5 cents per pound, respectively. Changes for 2018/19 include reduced soybean crush, reflecting lower domestic use and exports of soybean meal. Soybean ending stocks are projected at 1.07 billion bushels, up 20 million. This month's 2019/20 global oilseed supply and demand forecasts include lower production, trade, and stocks compared to last month. Lower soybean, rapeseed, and peanut production are partly offset by higher sunflowerseed output. Rapeseed production is lowered for the EU mainly on a lower area and yield for France. India's soybean and peanut harvested area is reduced due to slow planting progress to date. Ukraine's sunflowerseed production is forecast higher, as timely rainfall in late July and early August boosted yield prospects. Global 2019/20 oilseed exports are reduced 3.0 million tons mainly on a 2-million-ton reduction to soybean trade. China's soybean imports are lowered 2 million tons to 85 million reflecting lower soybean meal crush in 2019/20. With crush also lowered in 2018/19, China's protein meal consumption growth is forecasted flat in 2019/20. Global 2019/20 soybean ending stocks are lower relative to last month due to lower stocks in the United States and China.

Lower soybean stocks in the US and China and lower US production did little to support the price of the oilseed futures following the August WASDE report.

Source: CQG

New-crop November soybean futures moved a bit lower to just below the $8.80 per bushel level as of Friday, August 16. The beans followed corn and wheat futures lower in the aftermath of the August WASDE report.

Corn tanks on larger than expected supplies

The USDA told the corn market:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. corn outlook is for larger supplies, reduced exports and corn used for ethanol, and greater ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels, up 26 million from the July projection as a decline in harvested acres is virtually offset by an increase in yield. The season's first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 169.5 bushels per acre, is 3.5 bushels higher than last month's projection. Today's Crop Production report indicates that Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota are forecast to have yields below a year ago. Of the major producing states, only Missouri is forecast to have yields above a year ago. Corn used for ethanol is reduced 25 million bushels to 5.5 billion. Exports are lowered reflecting U.S. export competitiveness and expectations of increasing competition from Argentina, Brazil, and Ukraine. With supply rising and use falling, ending stocks are up 171 million bushels to 2.2 billion. The season average corn price received by producers is lowered 10 cents to $3.60 per bushel. This month's 2019/20 foreign coarse grain outlook is for larger production, increased trade, and greater stocks relative to last month. Ukraine corn production is projected record high, reflecting increases to both area and yield. Cool temperatures and timely rain during reproduction are expected to boost yield prospects. EU corn production is raised, as increases for Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria more than offset declines for Poland, France, and Germany. Barley production is raised for Argentina and Russia, but lowered for Turkey, the EU, and Kazakhstan. Major global coarse grain trade changes for 2019/20 include corn export increases for Ukraine and Serbia, with a partially-offsetting reduction for Russia. For 2018/19, exports for Argentina and Brazil are raised for the local marketing year beginning March 2019, based on larger-than-expected shipments during the month of July. Corn imports for 2019/20 are raised largely reflecting increases for the EU and Indonesia. For China, corn feed and residual use is lowered based on lower forecast protein meal consumption. Foreign corn ending stocks are higher relative to last month, mostly reflecting increases for China, EU, Ukraine, and Turkey partially offset by reductions for Argentina and Indonesia.

Higher ending stocks and more supplies sent corn prices lower following the release of the WASDE report. However, as Sal Gilberte pointed out, "Field reports and weekly crop progress reports do not mesh with the August WASDE report's estimated increases in corn yields nor in the projected acreage for both corn and soybeans being so high." The September report has a potential for significant adjustments that could move the corn futures market.

Source: CQG

The price of new-crop December corn futures on the CBOT tanked following the bearish August WASDE report falling from a close at $4.1725 on Friday, August 9 to the $3.81 per bushel level at the end of last week.

Wheat follows corn lower

The USDA told the wheat market:

The outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat this month is for greater supplies, increased use and higher ending stocks. U.S. wheat production is raised 59 million bushels to 1,980 million on increased winter wheat and other spring wheat production as indicated by the NASS August Crop Production report. Estimated food use for the 2018/19 market year is lowered 5 million bushels to 955 million based on the latest NASS Flour Milling Products report. Food use for the 2019/20 market year is also lowered 5 million bushels to 960 million. Feed and residual use is raised 20 million bushels to 170 million on greater wheat supplies and more competitive prices. Projected 2019/20 U.S. wheat exports are raised 25 million bushels to 975 million on lower exportable supplies from key competitors, notably the EU, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Ending stocks for 2019/20 are raised 14 million bushels to 1,014 million, down 5 percent from the previous year. The season-average farm price is lowered $0.20 per bushel to $5.00 on updated NASS prices, lower U.S. corn prices, and reduced wheat price expectations for the remainder of the market year. Foreign 2019/20 wheat supplies are reduced 4.5 million tons, primarily on lower production in several major competing exporters. The production declines are led by a 2.0-million-ton reduction for Turkey on both an updated harvested area estimate as well as a lower yield. EU, Kazakhstan, and Russia are lowered 1.3 million tons, 1.0 million tons, and 1.2 million tons, respectively. These reductions are based on harvest results confirming yield losses due to hot and dry June conditions in winter wheat regions and expanding dryness in the spring wheat areas of Russia and Kazakhstan. Moldova production is also down 0.2 million tons. Partly offsetting is a 0.5-million-ton production increase for Argentina and a 0.2-million-ton increase for Ukraine. Projected 2019/20 global exports are down 0.5 million tons led by a 1.0-million-ton reduction for Kazakhstan and 0.5-million-ton reductions each for the EU and Russia, all on the smaller crops. Partly offsetting is a 0.7-million-ton increase for the United States and 0.5-million-ton increases for both Argentina and Ukraine. Projected 2019/20 world consumption is 2.0 million tons lower on both reduced feed and residual use and food and industrial consumption. With supplies falling more than use, global ending stocks are revised 1.1 million tons lower to 285.4 million tons, but remain record large.

The prospects for record stocks caused the price of wheat to follow corn to the downside following the release of the August report. The KCBT-CBOT spread at a historically high level was a clue that wheat futures were due for a correction.

Source: CQG

Active month September CBOT wheat futures moved lower from $5 in pre-WASDE trading on August 9 to the $4.7025 per bushel level last Friday. The September KCBT-CBOT spread was at a 76.5 cents discount for KCBT wheat, which continues to be a bearish sign for the grain futures. The spread traded up to almost 90 cents during the week.

Cotton higher and the animal proteins tank

The USDA told the cotton market:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. cotton outlook includes higher beginning stocks, production, exports, and ending stocks. Production for the 2019 crop is raised 2 percent to 22.5 million bales, on NASS's first survey-based production forecast. The survey indicates slightly higher area and yield compared with last month's expectations, resulting in the largest crop in 14 years. Beginning stocks are raised 250,000 bales due to lower-than expected 2018/19 exports. Exports for 2019/20 are raised 200,000 bales this month, and ending stocks are raised 500,000 bales to 7.2 million. The 2019/20 season-average price for upland cotton is forecast at 60 cents per pound, down 3 cents from last month. Lower projected world cotton consumption largely accounts for a 2.0-million-bale increase in 2019/20 global ending stocks from the July forecast. Beginning stocks are higher, largely due to a 500,000-bale decline in 2018/19 consumption. Production in 2019/20 is forecast 200,000 bales lower this month, but higher beginning stocks and a 1.2-million-bale decline in projected consumption are more than offsetting. Consumption is lower in China, India, and Uzbekistan.

Higher stocks and lower consumption were initially bearish for the price of cotton futures. However, the market snapped back after the selling because a sub-60 cents per pound price is at the lowest level in over three years and could be at the bottom end of the pricing cycle for the commodity that is also taking direction from the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

Source: CQG

The December cotton futures contract moved from 58.84 on August 9 to the 60.12 cents per pound level as of August 16. Even though the WASDE report was not bullish for the fiber, a bit of positive news on trade last week and the low level of the futures caused the market to drift higher to the 60 cents per pound level.

The USDA told the animal protein markets:

The forecast for total meat production in 2019 is raised from last month as increases in broiler and turkey production more than offset declines in beef and pork production. Broiler production is raised on June production data and the expectation of a continued higher proportion of heavier weight birds in the slaughter mix. Forecast turkey production is also raised on recent production data and higher expected slaughter in the fourth quarter. The decline in beef production largely reflects a slower pace of cattle slaughter in the third quarter and lighter expected carcass weights through 2019. The pork production forecast is reduced on a slower expected pace of slaughter during the third quarter. For 2020, the red meat and poultry production forecast is raised on higher expected beef and poultry production forecasts. The beef production forecast is raised from the previous month on a higher expected pace of first-half marketings. However, the 2019 calf-crop estimated in the July 19th Cattle report implies lower-than-previously expected marketings in the latter part of 2020. Continued growth in average bird weights is expected to result in higher forecast broiler production in 2020. Turkey production is raised slightly. Forecast pork production is unchanged from the previous month. For 2019, the beef import forecast is adjusted to reflect June trade data; the import forecast for 2020 is unchanged. Beef export forecasts are unchanged for both 2019 and 2020. The pork import forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are lowered on slowing import demand. The pork export forecast for 2019 is adjusted based on June trade data. No change is made to the 2020 pork export forecast. The 2019 broiler export forecast is reduced on recent trade data, but the 2020 forecast is unchanged. No changes are made to 2019 and 2020 turkey trade forecasts. Fed cattle prices are raised for 2019 on current price strength. The 2020 price forecast is also raised. The 2019 hog price forecast is lowered on recent price pressure, but the 2020 price forecast is unchanged from last month. The broiler price forecast for 2019 and 2020 are lowered on larger forecast supplies. The turkey price forecast for 2019 is raised; no change is made to the 2020 turkey price forecast.

Beef and pork prices fell in pre and post-WASDE trading as we are moving towards the end of the 2019 grilling season. The WASDE was not all that bearish for cattle or hog futures, but seasonality appears to be the factor that is driving prices to new and lower lows.

Source: CQG

October live cattle futures moved significantly lower in the aftermath of the USDA report. On August 9, October live cattle futures closed at $1.0680 and were trading below $1 at 97.85 cents per pound on Friday, August 16.

Source: CQG

October feeder cattle futures moved from $1.3825 on August 9 to $1.3285 per pound last Friday. The price of beef moved significantly lower in the aftermath of the August WASDE report.

Source: CQG

October lean hog futures moved from 66.875 cents per pound on August 9 to 62.00 cents as of August 16. Hogs had already dropped from over 80 cents in late July.

The top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund include:

DBA has net assets of $393.61 million and trades an average of 334,812 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

DBA fell from $15.75 on August 9 to the $15.07 level at the end of last week, a decline of 4.3% on the back of the bearish reaction in agricultural futures market to the August WASDE report.

The USDA will release its September WASDE report on September 12, which will provide a more robust view on production as the agricultural markets in the northern hemisphere will be heading into the 2019 harvest season at that point.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.