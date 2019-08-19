The Dollar Is The Best-Looking Beast In A Very Ugly Barn

The dollar is the world's reserve currency. The US greenback is the foreign exchange instrument of choice for central banks, monetary authorities, governments, and supranational institutions when it comes to their reserves. While the euro, Japanese yen, and gold are also assets governments hold, the dollar has long held the position as the foreign exchange asset of choice.

The dollar index is not far below its recent high, even though the US central bank took the step of reducing the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at its July meeting. Even an accelerated end to the Fed's balance sheet normalization program has not sent the dollar appreciably lower.

It turns out that the US currency is the best-looking beast in the barn when it comes to world foreign exchange instruments. It is the cleanest shirt in a dirty laundry basket, and at the risk of being labeled a sexist, the prettiest a class of very ugly girls. More than a decade of accommodative central bank policies and more on the way have weighed on the value of all fiat currencies. While the dollar is strong compared to most other foreign exchange instruments around the globe, that strength is a mirage. The full faith and credit of the US government that backs the dollar is on the decline. The reason so many market participants are running to the dollar and US government bond market these days, is because they offer the best choices in an awful market across almost all asset classes.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) replicate the price action in the dollar index on the up and the downside. It is looking like the index could become a lot more volatile in the coming days, weeks, and months.

The dollar index sits near the highs

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on July 31. The very next day, US President Trump escalated the trade dispute with China by slapping a 10% tariff on another $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US. China retaliated by devaluing its currency, and the US designed them a "currency manipulator." Meanwhile, the ECB had told markets that interest rates in Europe were likely to head lower before the Fed meeting or move to tighten the screws on the Chinese over trade. The market appears to agree that the Fed did not go far enough at the July meeting given the trade issues and weakness in the European economy. When it comes to the dollar, the collection of events sent the dollar, a reserve currency and safe-haven, to a new high at 98.70 on the dollar index.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the September dollar index futures contract shows, the index dipped to a low at 96.98 after the new peak but came storming back and was around the 98 level at the end of last week.

More Fed cuts may not weigh on the greenback

The market now expects that a 50-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate is in the cards for short-term US rates. Many market participants expect that the rate will drop by 75 basis points to 1.25%-1.50% by the end of 2019. However, if other rates around the world continue to decline, the gap between the US and other rates will continue to keep a bid under the US currency.

If the Fed acts to cut the short-term rate to that level, they would only have a limited amount of room to trim rates if recessionary pressures continue to build before reaching the pre-December 2015 low at zero percent. The Fed could follow Europe and Japan into negative territory, but that would be a significant event for the global financial system. It is more likely that the US central bank would rev up the engine on quantitative easing once again to battle recessionary pressures if "crosscurrents" and "uncertainty" continue to push the Fed to become even more accommodative over the coming months. Trade, Hong Kong, Brexit, and a host of other issues could create the conditions for accelerated rate-cutting action by the Fed. If the rest of the world is on the same path, the dollar index may hold and continue to make new highs as it is the best horse in a stable of nags when it comes to the foreign exchange market.

Gold tells a currency story

Central banks around the world hold gold as part of foreign currency reserve assets. Gold is a metal that central banks can either buy or sell; they cannot print more gold to provide stimulus. Therefore, gold has become the most significant barometer for the value of currencies around the world.

Gold broke to the upside after the Fed indicated that rates would decline in the US as it moved above its critical level of technical resistance at the July 2016 post-Brexit high at $1377.50 per ounce. Since then, the price of the precious metal has continued to make great strides on the upside, reaching its latest peak at $1531.40 in dollar terms on the continuous contract. On the active month December futures contract, the yellow metal reached a peak at $1546.10 on August 13 and was at over the $1525 level at the end of last week. At the high at $1531.40 per ounce, gold gained $153.90 or over 11% from the breakout level, which is now technical support. The all-time peak for gold in dollar terms is at $1920.70, the 2011 high, which remains over 25% above its most recent high. However, in other currency terms, gold is closer to a record peak or has already reached that lofty level.

As of the end of last week, gold in euros was trading at 1356, around 21 euros below the 2012 peak at 1376.87 per ounce. In Swiss francs, the yellow metal was at 1472, just under 13% below its record level at 1662.51 in 2012. Gold has already reached new all-time highs in Australian and Canadian dollars, Chinese yuan and Russian rubles, and most other world currency instruments.

Gold is telling us that all foreign exchange instruments are losing value as the price of the precious metals continues to climb in the next leg of a bull market that started in the early 2000s.

The strong dollar is not good for the U.S. economy

While many US administrations advocated for a strong dollar, the Trump administration has done the opposite. The President has stated that a strong dollar weighs on the profits for US multinational companies as it makes US exports less competitive on global markets. The stronger dollar works against the President's initiatives to level the playing field for international trade. The bottom line is that a rising dollar would likely weigh on US economic growth and cause recessionary pressures to rise over the coming days and weeks.

Peter Navarro, the administration's chief trade advisor, proposed that the US should intervene in the currency markets to devalue the dollar. The President rejected the initial proposal. Meanwhile, if the Fed does not act fast enough to lower interest rates, President Trump could reconsider that rejection. The Fed continues to be in the President's crosshairs as he has repeatedly blamed the central bank for the gap between US rates and others around the world that have supported the value of the dollar and pushed the dollar index to new highs. President Trump has not been shy in his criticism of his appointee, Chairman Jerome Powell.

UUP for the long side and UDN for the short side - trade the dollar index

Gold is a barometer that is telling us that a currency crisis is brewing. The yellow metal is not singling out the dollar or any other world foreign exchange instrument. Instead, it is commenting on the value of all fiat currencies. The bottom line is that fiat currencies derive value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender. A continuation of the ascent of gold in all currency terms is a telltale sign of declining currency values.

If we are about to experience problems in the global currency markets, volatility is likely to increase, perhaps dramatically. The dollar should remain the best of the worst, but we could begin to see wide swings in the dollar index. The Presidential election in 2020 is kicking into high gear, and it is likely to be the most contentious in history. The opposition party will offer a progressive agenda that could shift the nation from capitalism to a more socialist approach. The bottom line is that we should expect a wider price variance in the dollar index over the coming months. Volatility can be a paradise for traders who look to profit from wider price ranges.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN move with the ups and downs of the dollar index. Both of the instruments hold positions in the dollar index to replicate the price action on the upside when it comes to UUP and the downside in the case of UDN.

UUP has net assets of $304.36 million and trades an average of 690,132 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The dollar index rose from 96.98 on August 6 to 98.205 on August 15, an increase of 1.26%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP moved from $26.40 to $26.71 per share or 1.17% as the product replicated the price action in the dollar index.

The UDN product has net assets of $40.82 million, trades an average of 35,614 shares each day, and charges the same 0.75% expense ratio as UUP. The dollar index dropped from 98.70 on August 1 to a low at 96.98 on August 6, a decline of 1.74%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.32 to $20.61 or 1.43%. UUP and UDN could attract a lot more action over the coming weeks if the currency market becomes volatile.

The takeaway from the action in the interest rate markets and gold these days is that the fallout of recent moves could be a global currency crisis. I expect to see a lot more price variance in the foreign exchange arena in the coming weeks and months. The dollar may be the most attractive global currency, but that is not saying much these days.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.