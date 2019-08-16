The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette, August 2019

Introduction

It's been kind of a rough week around oil patch this week. Heck, it's been a tough year. No, scratch that, it's been a tough few years to be completely honest. The Saudis flooding the market in 2014, created a supply overhang that took years to work off. Oil prices suffered as a result falling from over a hundred bucks a barrel mid-2014 to the middle twenties by 2016. Ouch, if you're (or were) an oil man or woman.

By some estimates, this cost a million people good paying jobs in the patch. I was one of them, the downturn brought an end to my nearly 40-year career in the drilling fluids business in mid-2015. My story since is happier than many, as I've found a lucrative consulting and teaching market for my experience and talent, not to mention a high-flying blogging career in Seeking Alpha, as the Fluidsdoc.

In this article, we will take a look at the macro environment surrounding oil and what the outcome of the trends we are seeing might have on it. We will start with a little primer on a commonly mentioned renewable and point out just some of its fallacies. Should be fun!

Notes from The Oilfield Almanac

One of the things we've recently discussed in one of our internal-only articles was the emerging silliness around renewables on the political front. In particular, many of the Democratic candidates running for President have endorsed an expensive fantasy called the Green New Deal. I am sure you've heard of it.

Fun facts about ethanol

In particular, ethanol is where they first point when describing how renewables will make our lives better. If this lunacy wasn't so sad, as a commentary of the general ignorance as to just what constitutes energy in our electorate, it would be funny. Sad and funny are often two sides of the same coin as the Greeks observed eons ago. Not much has changed since.

Source

The other day in an unusual tilt toward sanity, the EPA granted a significant number of RIN waivers to small refiners, causing a howl from the "Corn-patch." RINs, as you will discover if you follow the link, are renewable energy credits small refiners must buy from corn producers for not using ethanol in their blending to meet Renewable Fuels Standards, RFS. The RFS is a government program that takes money from one form of energy and gives it to another. A familiar setup, don't you think?

I wrote a fairly detailed article when I first joined Seeking Alpha. If you're interested in learning more about ethanol madness, give it a read. I will set it to free. One of the key things I point out in it is the absolute absurdity of using natural gas as a fuel to fire boilers to make ethanol... for use as a fuel substitute for gasoline.

Hydrocarbons Not Going Away Anytime Soon...

Just a quick note and I can't believe no one pointed out this error. Ethanol is certainly a "hydrocarbon." So in the title of the article linked above, I committed a silly, unforced error. My point was ethanol is a less energy-dense form of hydrocarbon than petroleum-based sources.

Estimates will vary, but one thing that separates the efficiency of ethanol from petroleum is the EROEI or Energy Returned on Energy Invested index of fuels. Nothing comes for free in the real world, right? Everything worth having has a cost. This brings me to the EROEI index. When you add all the energy inputs used to make ethanol together, you can then divide the output to see what the net gain or loss might be. I'll list a few just for fun.

Diesel used in tractors to till, plant, and harvest corn

Energy cost of the distillation plants themselves

Milling of the raw corn to get it to the liquor stage

What we are left with is a product that has an EROEI of 1.2-1.5:1 as compared with petroleum with an EROEI of 11:1.

So, if it makes any sense to you that we should use what is actually nature's perfect fuel-natural gas, to make ethanol for use as a fuel, you may want to stop reading.

Notes from the Gazette

The markets got a reminder this week just how sensitive it's become to perceptions of the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. A tweet here, a tweet there... sooner or later the market takes it to heart. Typically, these days, more sooner than later as the oscillations of the DJIA index below signify.

Source

The discussions we've had in the DDR recently is the likely outcome of this trade war which is starting to slow the world's economy. An event we care about because it impacts oil consumption negatively.

There are certainly too many balls in the air to say how and when this will finally be resolved, but one of the things favoring the U.S. is the strength of its economy. Particularly, as it is expressed in stock values. The U.S. index is off about 3% from all-time highs, whereas the Hang Seng (the Hong Kong index) is off about 20%. This impacts the "wealth effect" that high stock prices bring to holders. Advantage to the USA in this aspect.

Another relates to demographics. America has about 20% of its population entering a key age group. 30-40 is a key age range of household formation, with all that it entails. People in this age group are buying houses and filling them up with all kinds of stuff. There's a reason the stock price of Wayfair's (W) has gone from the low $20s to as much as $171 a share in the last four years. Americans buying stuff to fill up houses like mad. China, by comparison, has far fewer people in this range as a percentage of their population, about 13%. How big will that impact actually be on trade negotiations?

The "Nuclear Option." This is not to say either that the Chinese are toothless, they could start selling the $1.1 trillion of U.S. treasuries they own. This would drive down asset prices in the U.S. and drive up interest rates. Both of which would be bad for us. Of course, doing that would devalue their residual holdings in U.S. Treasuries, which would be bad for them. It seems all nuclear options are bad for everyone.

Oil

There's just too much of the stuff right now, perceptually anyway. Builds over the last couple of weeks have derailed the supply shortage narrative, at least temporarily. Losing that refinery up in Pennsylvania has aggravated this situation. This week's API and EIA reports showed modest builds in crude inventories when a modest draw was expected in each case. There are two major things on the horizon that have the potential to impact this scenario, outside of the global slowdown fear.

OPEC continues to hold down supply by browbeating members, and Russia into holding to agreed allocations. It's been marginally effective with members and Russian supply was temporarily curtailed by their contamination issue in Q-2. OPEC shipments are down about 1.5 mm BOPD since last year. The current agreement binds members to March of next year and will probably be extended beyond that.

Shale: The big counter-balance to that has been supply growth of light oil from U.S. shale. U.S. growth, primarily from shale plays, is up about 1.4 mm BOEPD. The question I've raised in recent articles is, what's happening to the rate of growth. There's no question since the start of the year, it's leveled off around 12 mm BOEPD. The most recent EIA Drilling Productivity Report shows a fall-off in both well productivity and completion activity. That should translate into a continued flattening of the growth rate of U.S. production and perhaps an inversion downward. We'll see about that over the next few reports.

Your takeaway

There are no clear messages being sent presently by the market other than volatility. The energy sector in which we focus has no firm bottom at present as new record lows are seen every day in oilfield equities across the board.

The good news is this scenario is untenable for long. In 2009, the inflection was massive stimulus from U.S. government entities and the strength of the U.S. consumer market. The market began its long climb shortly after the stimulus was put into place and have remained buoyed by consumer activity.

More good news for oil equity investors is that we have been beaten down so severely over the past 11 months, that our downside is limited. I've made the point that service company prices are now lower than the depths of 2016. It can't get a lot worse than that. As a percentage, Halliburton (HAL) is largely derisked at 17 and change from a year ago.

Will we slide into recession? It's hard to say. It's certainly more likely than it was before, and the yield curve has been a reliable predictor of this. We know that tremendous pressure is being put on the Fed (our Central bank) to lower interest rates. This is abnormal as inflation, the usual driver for this sort of exercise, is relatively absent. Who will benefit in that scenario?

In a low interest rate or deflationary environment, investors will look for yield. And, about the only place they will find it will be equities. The search for yield could easily drive the next market leg up as it did in 2009. Major oil companies like Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP (BP) pay great dividends and offer currently very attractive 6%+ yields at present. Internally, we have been strongly recommending to readers of the DDR that when these yields present themselves, they should be strongly bought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.