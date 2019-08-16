Mid-Con Energy Partners: Cost Improvement Progress Is Being Offset By Weak Oil Prices

The fall in oil prices since Mid-Con's end of July report has more than offset the projected benefit of the cost reductions on its 2020 results though.

Mid-Con has managed to reduce the operating expenses at its acquired properties significantly, resulting in a $1 per BOE reduction in company LOE in my model.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has made good progress in reducing its lease operating expenses at its recently acquired Oklahoma properties. However, weak oil prices have more than offset the impact of the lower expenses on Mid-Con's financials.

Mid-Con's common equity remains an option on higher oil prices, with fairly limited intrinsic value until WTI oil can sustain $60+. I continue to expect that Mid-Con's main focus in the current market environment will be on whittling down its credit facility debt.

Good Progress With Lease Operating Expenses

Mid-Con demonstrated strong progress with reducing its lease operating expenses at its recently acquired Oklahoma assets. Mid-Con's lease operating expenses would have been over $26 per BOE if it hadn't been able to reduce its Oklahoma lease operating expenses.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

Instead, Mid-Con managed to reduce its operating expense from $36 per BOE to $21 per BOE at its recently acquired Oklahoma assets. This helped Mid-Con keep its overall lease operating expenses to $23.56 per BOE, slightly lower than the $24 per BOE that I assumed that it would be able to achieve. I am now assuming that Mid-Con can reduce its lease operating expenses to $23 per BOE going forward.

Looking Ahead To 2020

I have assumed that Mid-Con ends up averaging around 3,600 BOEPD in production during 2020, while spending $9 million in capital expenditures. With oil prices in the low-$50s, Mid-Con's focus will probably continue to be on debt reduction over growth.

At roughly $52 WTI oil in 2020 (around current strip), Mid-Con would generate around $63.8 million in revenue including hedges. I have assumed that its oil differential narrows to around negative $2 due to its increased proportion of Oklahoma production.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,182,600 $50.00 $59.1 Natural Gas 788,400 $2.50 $2.0 Hedge Value $2.7 Total $63.8

With lease operating expenses of $23 per BOE, Mid-Con would end up with around $56.6 million in cash expenditures during 2020. This results in around $7.2 million in positive cash flow at $51 WTI oil, although helped by its hedges.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $30.2 Production Taxes $5.2 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $3.0 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $9.0 Total $56.6

Debt And Valuation

In this scenario, Mid-Con may be able to reduce its credit facility debt to around $55 million by the end of 2020. This would be approximately 2.8x its unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (or 2.5x its EBITDAX with hedges).

Mid-Con's credit facility situation looks decent even at low-$50s oil. However, with the $40 million in preferred units ranking ahead of the common units, the common units still have limited value. Mid-Con's credit facility debt plus its preferred units combine to equal 4.8x Mid-Con's projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (or 4.2x its EBITDAX with hedges). With many upstream companies valued at 4.0x EBITDAX or less, Mid-Con's common equity remains an option on higher oil prices, despite the progress it has made in reducing operating costs.

At $60 WTI oil instead, Mid-Con would be able to generate around $28.3 million EBITDAX without hedges and around $13 million in positive cash flow if it kept production around 3,600 BOEPD. At that oil price, there is a case for valuing Mid-Con's common units at $1 with a 4.0x to 4.5x EBITDAX multiple.

Mid-Con may also be able to generate value through organic production growth or acquisitions (and reducing LOE at its acquired assets). I think it will be fairly cautious about additional spending though, given its continued efforts to reduce its credit facility debt.

Conclusion

Although Mid-Con has made good progress with reducing its lease operating expenses, its common units still have little value at current oil prices. A $1 per BOE decrease in lease operating expenses has the same effect on Mid-Con's unhedged financials as a $1.20 per barrel increase in oil prices without hedges and close to a $3.50 per barrel increase in oil prices with its 2020 hedge position. However, 2020 oil strip prices have gone down by around $4 since the end of July, explaining why Mid-Con's common unit price is heading towards its lows again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.