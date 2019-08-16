Dale: Worst Global Economic Data Of My Career

"My alarm bells are sounding," says Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale, calling the data so bad this "the worst data week of my career."

Data out of China and Europe continues to signal Quad 4 (an environment typified by growth and inflation slowing on a rate of change basis in each of those economies).

It’s become impossible to ignore. The deteriorating economic data we warned about ahead of time continues to signal that the world is in Quad 4 (growth and inflation both slowing).

In fact, Chinese and European data released earlier this week is so bad that Hedgeye Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale calls it "the worst data week of my career."

My alarm bells are sounding. And I deal with probably as much data as anyone doing this professionally,” Dale explains in this video. “The Chinese policy makers are going to do what they can to massage this or hide this from the public eye, but I’ve been saying this all along: there’s not one data point to suggest that China stabilized in June. All these indicators that are so very relevant to monitoring the pace of global economic activity and they continue to be at their worst in June, July and even August.”

