The Easy VIX: Right Now Market Cycles Are Just Noise; The Main Event Is Yet To Come

Markets are confused and sentiment is cycling very quickly. Are you familiar with the sword of Damocles?

For this 7-day sell interval (so far) including this morning’s 400-plus-point rally on the Dow, the decision is a few tenths of a percent to my advantage. No big deal.

The ETF basket (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, SSO) has gyrated wildly since; as of this writing on August 13, I remain in treasuries and out of the ETF basket.

Pre-opening August 5th, it was clear that the Easy VIX algorithm would scream “Sell” so I sold, and I posted a comment to that last article saying so.

In my last article I explained how psychology had shifted from risk-on to risk-off, and how a sell signal was imminent entering Monday, August 5th.

If you've been following me, I owe you an update. So I'll update the status of my sell decision of August 5th, but I'll also provide some perspective on where we are and the bigger move in stocks that I expect. Of course, as always, the big question is when.

In my last article I showed how the VIX futures curve had signaled a change in psychology from risk‑on toward risk-off over the course of the week ending August 2nd. On August 2nd I pointed out that the Easy VIX dashboard carried this note: "Proximity to Sell Signal - Imminent." Well, sure enough, the sell signal was clear as could be before the market opened on August 5th, and I posted a comment on that Monday indicating I had, in fact, sold my ETF basket (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, SSO).

Now, looking back, it's been a very volatile - no make that a crazy - interval. Stocks went south with a vengeance last Monday with their worst performance of the year; they rallied Tuesday before gapping down again late Tuesday afternoon, and then mostly rallied into the end of the week. Then, on Monday August 12th they drove south again for nearly another 400-point loss on the Dow, and this morning, August 13th, they took that back with a 400-plus point rise. Meanwhile, Treasuries rallied strongly, exhibiting their own volatility.

And the Easy VIX algorithm says, "Stay Out." Here is the dashboard shortly after 10:00 AM Tuesday:

The Easy VIX Dashboard

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: VIXCentral

So, what have I learned in the last two weeks? It would be easy to say that the markets are following headlines, but it's worse than that; it seems to me that markets are increasingly overreacting to headlines.

When J. Powell held his press conference and cut rates and announced the early end of balance-sheet tightening, markets had a tantrum because his word selection was wrong. When Trump announced $30 billion in new tariffs the market had another fit; by the way, $30 billion is 0.1% of GDP. Then on Monday August 5th markets had their worst day of the year, down almost 800 points on the Dow, because China was manipulating its currency. Apparently, most investors didn't consider that China would manipulate its currency. Today, the Dow is up 400 points because that $30 billion of new tariffs will be delayed or reduced.

Tracking the progression of the VIX futures curve is revealing. The next graphic shows how a contango risk-on sentiment at the end of July cycled to a backwardated risk-off shape by August 5th and then moderated but remained backwardated through this morning's rally on August 13th. When Powell's presser drove stocks down, the contango shape of the VIX futures barely changed, but the tariff announcement caused it to flatten. By the time China devalued the yuan, the curve had become sensitized and the curve became materially backwardated. Now, the delay of tariffs was not enough to undo the backwardation associated with risk-off sentiment.

Progression of the VIX Futures Curves

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: VIXCentral.com

The Bigger Picture

I'm of the belief that following headlines as a market-timing focus is a fool's errand but following the market psychology and its propensity to respond to headlines is very productive. And what I see in the discussion above is a market that has become highly sensitized to bad news. I have the feeling that any one of numerous possible events could send the market reeling.

The sword of Damocles refers to a Roman legend. In short, a king, teaching a lesson to Damocles, sat him on a throne and treated him like a king except for a sword dangling over Damocles' head suspended by a strand of horsehair. Life is good until . . . well, you know. I feel that way about the current market status. Consider the list of possible "swords."

Today the 30-year Treasury bond is trading at a yield of 2.14%, while the fed funds rate is 2.25%. If the Fed balks in its current path of incremental easing, markets could react very badly.

Markets seem to have made peace with a temporary stalemate in the trade talks, but escalation in any form can still pull stocks down hard. With all of China's troubles in Hong Kong and their economy, I wouldn't rule out some kind of military adventurism as a grey swan.

In an earlier article I pointed out how the velocity of money has been in a severe downward trend for a decade. That trend seems to be ending, and with easing money supply, a pickup in velocity will fuel some inflation and put the Fed in a bind.

Any one of us could add to the list, but none of us knows when the horsehair might break. That is why an early warning system is so important as a risk-mitigation tool. I've called four sell intervals on Seeking Alpha since early May and depending on whether trades were executed on the same day or the following day's open, the advantage for each trade has averaged 0.4% to 1.2% per interval. Those small advantages could add up over the course of a year, but the big picture is more compelling. Here is a graph of all the algorithm's ranked gains and losses since 2008.

Ranked Outcomes of Sell Intervals Since 2008

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: Fidelity and VIXCentral

All of the outcomes within the rectangle, between -5% and +5%, add to zero. You might say I've been lucky with the four calls since May; almost all those have been favorable. The real benefit comes from the one out of eight calls that happen to catch a severe downturn, the most productive of those saving more than 20%, but many saving between 5% and 15% compared to holding stocks through the downturn.

The algorithm is not intended to call a sell at every top or a buy at every bottom. It is designed to dramatically reduce the impact of major downturns while producing net break-even results for minor ones. It's the antidote to the sword of Damocles.

Finally, I'd expect the current sell interval to play out over coming days or maybe weeks, and I'll post a comment to this article when it does.

One more note . . .

