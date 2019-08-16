NextEra Energy: This Compounder Is Working And We're Buying

This is a value investment in that it is a compounder; a company that invests in itself.

The stock looks set to run higher from present levels on the back of continued solid performance.

Shares of clean energy stock NextEra Energy (NEE) look set to continue their run higher. As such, the team at BAD BEAT Investing has been buying and we think you should, too.

Although shares pulled back a few points after the company's most recent quarterly results, the stock continues to motor ahead. We think this stock represent a good momentum name to consider for growth as a medium-term hold. The chart shows clear momentum, and performance is strong.

Take a look at the one-year chart:

Very nice momentum. We are not saying you have to jump in right here right now, you can certainly wait for a pullback, but we believe shares are moving higher and should approach $250 next year barring market chaos. Let us discuss.

This is a Florida-based renewable energy company. When it reported this week it registered strong earnings growth in earnings during Q2 after the adjusted net income topped $1.13 billion up from $989 million in the same quarter for the previous year. This equates to EPS of $2.35 up from $2.08 in the previous period. That is decent growth.

In the second quarter of 2019, NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light unit posted a net income of $669 million or $1.37 in EPS after adding more than 100,000 new customers from the previous second quarter. Last year, the company acquired Gulf Power, which added $58 million in net income or $0.12 per share in the recently concluded quarter.

On the other hand, NextEra Energy's resources segment saw a net income of $448 million or $0.93 per share of the adjusted earnings, which represents a 12% year-over-year growth. Can this growth continue?

More demand for clean energy

The company's management noted that NextEra Energy witnessed an overall growth of about 13% in adjusted earnings on a year-over-year basis and expects continued growth of mid-high single-digit annually through 2021. The company continues to capitalize on the growth of the clean energy market in the US as more people embrace measures to curb climate change.

The corporate sector is also becoming more involved. Some companies now are nearly 100% reliant on clean energy for their operations. According to reports on how the corporate sector is investing in clean energy, at least 20 of the Fortune 500 companies have committed to powering all their operations with renewable energy. This could play a crucial role in expanding the addressable market for clean power. The demand is evidenced in the company backlog.

That said, with the out years showing growth, we should be mindful of risks.

A few risks

While energy from fossil fuels like coal continue to witness a rapid decline in the market share, this decline is not all attributed to the increasing use of renewable energy. In fact, renewable energy could face a potential slowdown in growth rate in the coming years if what industry experts are suggesting turns out to be true.

According to reports, the main force behind the declining usage of coal power and the subsequent closure of several coal plants in the US is natural gas. Natural gas is cleaner and less harmful to the environment when compared to dirty coal. Furthermore, due to the current fall in natural gas prices, it has become more competitive to renewable energy sources from a pricing perspective, and it is still more reliable.

Solar and wind power rely on sunlight and strong winds, which makes them relatively unreliable. Because of this, natural gas is now tipped to be a real force in the power industry in the coming years.

As such, companies operating in this sector, including NextEra Energy could face a significant slowdown in growth rate, unless they widen their clean energy net to include and significantly capture natural gas.

Nonetheless, the industry will still experience considerable growth. And this, coupled with NextEra Energy's recent pullback in stock price, should be enough to capture the attention of investors.

Valuation

The valuation here is tricky because from a straight hindsight valuation viewpoint, shares of NextEra Energy are currently trading at an unfavorable P/E ratio of about 63 times. But its P/B ratio of 1.58 times is relatively in line with industry averages while its P/FCF (price to free cash flows) is more accretive at 8.9 times. The company enjoys a strong operating margin of 52.70%, which gives it the flexibility to adjust to adverse circumstances in the coming quarters.

Source: Author calculations relative to utilities sector; calculations based on last 12 months where applicable

Overall the value is about average, but the growth metrics are the reason to buy this name, in addition to the company reinvesting in itself. This is somewhat of a compounder, where gains are pumped back into the company, all while paying a decent dividend to shareholders.

Our take

Taken the current situation as a whole, NextEra is poised to grow both through its FPL unit and possible ex-Florida regulated operations for a number of years. Probably more exciting for future growth for the company and expansion of the multiple on the stock is the clear potential to grow in a mid-to-high single-digit rate for many decades by leading the US, then the world into a sustainable energy and renewable electricity future. The chart is strong. Performance is strong. Risks exist, but we think this is a good name to have in the portfolio.

