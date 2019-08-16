Extra Space Storage: Fast Growing REIT In Recession-Resistant Industry

With a yield currently near 3% and a five-year dividend CAGR over 10%, EXR is currently an attractive REIT for the uncertain future.

With a potential recession looming and interest rates near all-time lows, fewer areas of the market are likely to offer sustainable growth in the near future.

Background

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is a self-administered and managed REIT operating in two primary segments - self-storage operations and tenant reinsurance. Currently, the business operates over 1,100 locations including 878 wholly-owned stores. Since 2015, the stock has seen strong growth from ~$53 per share to its current level of $119.15 per share. More impressively, the company has managed to grow its dividend at a CAGR of 18.3% during the same time period, with a current yield of right around 3%.

Despite the strong performance of the company, there is still plenty of room to run. In a future environment of lower for longer interest rates and a possible recession, EXR is poised to continue thriving. Storage facilities are generally considered recession-resistant, and lower interest rates allow for more favorable financing terms. This combination of factors will likely lead to continued outperformance for the company going forward, while also continuing to reward investors with a sustainable and growing dividend.

Recessions and the Storage Industry:

Source: CNBC

This past week saw an inversion of the 2-year and 10-year yield curve. This is significant, as an inversion of the 2/10 yield curve has successfully preceded every major recession the United States has had since the 1960s, with the last inversion coming in 2007.

Regardless of the fact that some prominent economists such as Janet Yellen, former chair of the federal reserve, have publicly doubted the accuracy of the prediction in this particular situation due to low global inflation and interest rates leading to a naturally flatter yield curve, it can always be beneficial for investors to add quality companies in recession-resistant industries to their portfolio.

One industry that has historically offered strong growth in economic expansions and stability during downturns has been self-storage.

Source: creatingwealththroughselfstorage.com

As you can see from the graphic above, self-storage occupancy rates have remained strong through the past three recessions, with levels remaining over 75%.

There are several reasons for this, one being that the self-storage market is based on life events, such as moving or getting married, not economic conditions.

Another is that during recessions, renters tend to downsize to smaller, more affordable units with less space. This creates the need to store their excess things, with storage unit rent being generally less expensive than the additional square footage of an apartment would be.

Along this same line is the increased affordable housing crisis in several major cities has forced many to live in smaller houses or apartments, creating the need for additional storage.

EXR is well-positioned to benefit from these factors going forward, should the next recession arrive in the near future.

Growth

Source: 10-K

Over the past five years, Extra Space Storage has produced solid financial results, fueled by aggressive expansion. Total revenue has grown at a CAGR of 16.4% from FY14 to FY18, while FFO growth has been 15.52% during this same time period. This equates to FFO per share growth at a CAGR of 13.41%.

Source: 10-Q

The results for the first six months of 2019 have also been solid, with total revenues up 8.8% YoY, with FFO up 3.86%. FFO for the six months per share came in at ~$2.31 compared to $2.26 last year. This should give EXR the ability to continue growing its dividend, which has grown at a CAGR of ~18.3% over the past five years, from $1.45 in 2014 to $4.63 in 2019, assuming no further increases.

Dividend increases going forward won't likely be at this level, but they should still be substantial.

Data Source: 10-K

As shown in the table above, based on the first half results of EXR and the historical second half performance of the company, FFO is likely to come in for the full year around $668 million.

Based on the current number of shares outstanding, this equates to FFO of around $4.94 per share. Assuming no further dividend increases for the year, the current forward payout ratio works out to around 72%. This is in line with what it has been over the past five years, with an average payout ratio of 71.44%, excluding the outlier year of 2017 in which a large sale of property and issuance of new shares skew the FFO for the year.

Going forward, the long-term dividend CAGR is likely to settle in somewhere in the range of 8-12%, so long as management can achieve a similar return on assets as they are now.

With a current yield near 3%, a long-term CAGR of 8-12% would make EXR one of the more attractive dividend-growing stocks compared to other companies operating in defensive industries.

Balance Sheet/Valuation

Data Source: 10-K

As shown in the table above, EXR has maintained an Interest Coverage Ratio of well above four since 2016. This means that the company's debt service payments are well covered for the foreseeable future.

This is further confirmed by the BBB issuer credit rating and stable outlook assigned to EXR by S&P global back in July. In its notes, S&P outlined the company's positive operating results as well as ability to navigate the influx of other self-storage companies because of relatively cheaper expansion costs due to the economies of scale EXR possesses relative to smaller competitors.

From a valuation standpoint, EXR is currently trading at around 24 times FY19 FFO. While this is higher than the average self-storage REIT of between 18 and 20, many of EXR's competitors such as Public Storage (PSA) are more established, slower-growing companies.

If FFO/share growth moderates to a more reasonable 10% CAGR over the next five years and the valuation compresses to the industry average of 20 times FFO, the 2024 share price would likely end up somewhere around $160, representing a price CAGR of around 7.2%. This could be higher or lower depending on several factors, including how far interest rates fall and what multiple the storage industry has five years from now.

For the current growth and recession resilience of EXR, the return potential and current valuation seem fair.

Risks

The storage industry is highly competitive, with self-storage spending at an all-time high.

Source: sparefoot.com

This increased competition and availability of storage units could serve to put downward pressure on rent, reducing EXR's profitability. Additionally, while self-storage has fared well during past recessions, there is no way to predict how it will do during the next recession.

Other risks for EXR and the self-storage industry include demographic preference changes in regards to storage or technological innovation rendering storage facilities obsolete.

Conclusion

Facing a possible recession, with global interest rates likely to remain low for the foreseeable future, only a handful of companies are poised to continue to deliver strong earnings and dividend growth. Extra Space Storage offers an attractive opportunity for investors to benefit from a fast-growing company in a recession-resistant industry. EXR's strong FFO growth, sustainable payout ratio, and solid balance sheet should allow it to continue outperforming the broader market through the uncertain economic times ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.