Maxis: Positive On Diversification Away From Mobile But It Will Take Time

The uninspiring low single digit decline in Maxis' service revenue guidance for FY2019 is due to the weakness in the company's core mobile business.

The fiber broadband business grew revenue and fiber connections for 2Q2019 and Maxis is collaborating with property developers to secure future subscribers, but competition in the broadband space is intensifying.

Maxis has a five-year transformation plan to achieve service revenue in excess of RM10 billion in FY2023 by growing its enterprise business by three times in the next five years.

Malaysia-listed telecommunications services company Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] is currently trading at 13.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, slightly above the stock's historical 3-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 13 times. I don't think this is justified, given a weak guidance of a mid single digit decline in normalized EBITDA for FY2019, increased capital expenditures to support its five-year transformation plan, and declining prepaid revenue.

Maxis is one of the three major mobile services operators in Malaysia alongside Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK] and Celcom. It has the second largest mobile subscriber base after Digi at approximately 9.5 million, but ahead of Celcom.

I am positive on Maxis' five-year transformation plan to diversify away from its core mobile business and grow its enterprise business, but this will take time. Also, this will come at the expense of higher capital expenditures in the next few years and lower margins (albeit on a higher revenue base) in the future with a larger share of revenue contribution from the enterprise business.

I recommend an entry price of RM4.79 for Maxis pegged to a forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 times, one standard deviation below its historical 3-year average forward EV/EBITDA. Maxis also offers a trailing 3.7% dividend yield. I also prefer to wait for more clarity on the progress of Maxis' transformation plan, specifically the growth in enterprise revenue, before considering to initiate a position in the stock.

Five-Year Transformation Plan With Focus On Growing Enterprise Business

Maxis has a five-year transformation plan in place to move from being a consumer-focused and mobile-centric telecommunications services operator in 2019 to becoming "Malaysia's leading converged communications and digital services company" by 2023. The company targets to achieve service revenue in excess of RM10 billion in FY2023, representing a 24% increase over RM8.1 billion of service revenue recorded in FY2018.

Maxis explained why it is important for a company to transform from a mobile pure play to a converged communications player at its 1Q2019 results briefing on April 26, 2019:

Operators who can deliver converged fixed and mobile options are ideally positioned to not only compete but to win. Enterprises are adopting network delivered and cloud converged services, ICT services rather, to cater to the demand for higher productivity, flexibility and efficiency. Customers today demand end-to-end solutions to be always on, safe and secure and to be able to access these experiences on any device and consumed as a service with complete peace of mind and at predictable costs.

Maxis' five-year transformation plan and revenue target will be largely driven by growth in the enterprise business segment with the provision of converged solutions such as fixed connectivity, managed services, cloud services, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. The enterprise or information & communications technology market (RM20-25 billion) in Malaysia is estimated to be approximately 10 times the size of the domestic mobile market (RM2.5-3 billion), according to research by Gartner (IT) and IDC.

In Malaysia, Maxis estimates that one in two companies already subscribe to Maxis' mobile connectivity services, so it is natural of Maxis to want to extend its market leadership in mobile to enterprise and cross-sell information & communications technology and converged solutions to its existing enterprise clients. With that in mind, Maxis has targeted to grow its enterprise business segment by two times in three years and three times in five years.

To support the company's growth plans for the enterprise business segment, Maxis has budgeted an incremental capital expenditure of RM1 billion per year for the next three years (on top on the base annual capital expenditures of RM1 billion). It also hired Mr Paul McManus to head its Enterprise & Wholesale business in August 2018. Paul McManus was formerly Managing Director & Lead Executive for the Journey to Cloud business in Australia & New Zealand at Accenture (ACN), and Executive Director and Global Head of Enterprise Mobility and IOT at Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) (OTCPK:TTRAF).

Notably, the enterprise business is expected to have lower margins compared with Maxis' core mobile business, but this will be offset by the lower capital intensity and higher proportion of variable costs associated with the enterprise business.

At the company's 1Q2019 earnings call on April 26, 2019, Maxis elaborated on some of the new initiatives put in place to drive the growth of the enterprise business:

An example of these firsts in Malaysia is the launch of Maxis narrowband IoT service. This introduced a number of the future features lowering the cost for users to deploy and improving the life cycle management of devices through longer life and as a result lower power consumption requirements. This new offering is very complementary and delivers many new features that will come as part of the next generation 5G networks, albeit tailored for low bandwidth applications and services. This is particular important for the adoption of smart city based initiatives where everything is connected, whether these are environmental sensors, traffic monitoring or smart lighting, to name just a few applications. This has already borne fruit with the recent announcement of a smart cities partnership between the state of Penang and Maxis to accelerate the adoption jointly for these new innovative technologies for the benefit of the state and citizens...In addition, we recently launched our first convergence offering for business and government customers with the introduction of our new MaxisONE business broadband solution, which brings voice-over IP hosted telephony solutions that when combined with the Maxis mobility offerings promises to deliver significant cost benefits for customers in reducing their telephone call charges. This is just the start as we see significant potential to unlock value for Malaysians as a result of converged fixed mobile collaboration and cloud offerings. The buildup in Enterprise's capacity and capabilities is already translating to growing sales, pipelines and new products and services and some very positive feedback from our customers.

Fiber Broadband Business Growing Well But Competition Is Intensifying

Apart from its enterprise business, the fiber broadband services business is another key growth area and an important part of Maxis' plans and strategy to diversify away from its core mobile services business. Maxis' edge in the fiber broadband services is its first-mover advantage, being the first mobile operator in Malaysia to have nationwide commercial fiber offerings with access to 3.3 million homes, made possible by the multiple fiber access agreements signed with Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] and Sacofa.

In 2Q2019, Maxis recorded 30,000 net additions to take the total number of fiber connections to 310,000 (of which the bulk or 276,000 are home or residential users and the remaining are business fiber customers), and its home fiber revenue grew 7.5% QoQ to RM86 million as consumers upgraded to high speed fiber broadband plans.

To further grow and reinforce its leadership in fiber broadband services, Maxis is partnering with other companies, more specifically property developers, to secure future customers. In July 2019, it was announced that Maxis was appointed by property developer Gamuda Land as the preferred connectivity and solutions provider to deploy 5G network infrastructure and services in Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Land’s latest township development. This is not the first time that Maxis has worked with Gamuda Land. In 2018, the company was the provider of MaxisOne Home fibre plans for Gamuda Land’s twentyfive.7 township in Kota Kemuning, Selangor.

Maxis commented on the strong growth momentum of its fiber broadband business at the company's 1Q2019 results briefing on April 26, 2019:

Yes, we're really happy with the momentum of fiber since we launched fiber nation and we've also launched new fast speed higher-speed broadband lines this week. We're encouraged by all the fundamentals. We're encouraged by the fact that we are capturing new market in terms of fiber and geographic markets. We're also happy that the significant amount of our fiber customers are now becoming converged customers...So we're very happy with the current trend and of course we'd like to see this continue for as long as possible...And as we have declared it, we are willing to extend our access agreements to all the fiber in the country, which would also help us in the future.

While the growth momentum for Maxis' fiber broadband business is strong, competition risks are looming. In August 2019, Celcom launched its new high-speed fiber broadband service plans, Home Fibre Gold Supreme 100Mbps for RM120 a month and Home Fibre Gold 30Mbps for RM80 per month. This is at a discount to Maxis' current RM129 and RM89 monthly charges for its 100Mbps and 30Mbps fiber broadband plans respectively. There is a possibility that a price war will start in the fiber broadband space and hurt Maxis' profitability and subscriber growth in the near-term.

Weakness In Mobile Contributing To Lackluster FY2019 Guidance

Maxis is guiding for a low single digit decline in service revenue and a mid single digit decline in normalized EBITDA for FY2019. This is largely attributable to the termination of U Mobile’s networking sharing agreement impacting the postpaid mobile segment and competitive pressures affecting the prepaid mobile business.

Postpaid revenue declined 3.7% YoY from RM1,009 million in 2Q2018 to RM972 million in 2Q2019, despite the number of postpaid subscriptions increasing by 10.8% YoY to 3.1 million for 2Q2019. This was largely because of the decline in wholesale revenue resulting from the progressive termination of Maxis' 3G RAN (Radio Access Network) sharing agreement with U Mobile by June 30, 2019. In October 2011, U Mobile signed a 3G RAN sharing agreement with Maxis to offer 3G mobile coverage for its clients using Maxis' radio access network. U Mobile has since acquired its own spectrum and decided not to rely on Maxis anymore.

Prepaid revenue decreased 7.4% YoY to RM791 million for 2Q2019, and the number of prepaid subscribers also decreased 4.9% YoY to 6.4 million. Prepaid APRU declined slightly from RM42 per month in 2Q2018 to RM41 per month in 2Q2019. Prepaid revenue also dropped -0.8% QoQ in 2Q2019, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of prepaid revenue decline.

The weakness in Maxis' prepaid mobile segment is due to a couple of factors affecting the industry at large.

Firstly, an increasing number of prepaid mobile subscribers have been reducing the number of phones they use, doing away with the need for multiple prepaid SIM cards, a phenomenon referred to as SIM consolidation.

Secondly, the users and buyers of prepaid SIM cards in Malaysia are largely migrant foreign workers. The Malaysian government has been intensifying enforcement actions against illegal immigrant workers with the target of reducing the number of foreign workers in the country from 6 million to 4 million.

Thirdly, prepaid mobile ARPU has been stable or declining slightly as mobile operators including Maxis have to offer cheaper entry level prepaid mobile plans and discounts on IDD (International Direct Dial) rates to retain its prepaid mobile subscribers.

Lastly, there is also a proportion of prepaid mobile subscriber migrating to postpaid plans.

Valuation

Maxis trades at 13.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM5.46 as of August 15, 2019. This is slightly higher than the stock's historical 3-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 13 times.

I recommend an entry price of RM4.79 pegged to a forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 times, one standard deviation below its historical 3-year average forward EV/EBITDA.

Maxis also offers a trailing 3.7% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Maxis include a faster-than-expected pace of prepaid service revenue decline, lower-than-expected pricing of its fiber broadband service, higher-than-expected operating costs, and a failure to execute well on its new strategy to diversify away from mobile and grow the enterprise segment.

