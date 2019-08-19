A Recovery In Natural Gas: Time To Start Nibbling

The nearby NYMEX natural gas futures market will post the sixth consecutive month of lower prices if it remains below $2.239 per MMBtu on the final trading day of August. The energy commodity has moved lower in the last eight out of nine months.

Last November, the low level of natural gas inventories in storage around the United States led to a price explosion on the upside. The price rose to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu as the energy commodity moved into the peak season for demand, with only 3.247 trillion cubic feet in storage for the winter months. Natural gas had not traded above the $4 level since December 2014, and the high was the peak since February of that year.

Meanwhile, the rally that caused more than a little financial pain for the bears ended in tears for the bulls. Any market participant that bought natural gas on a dip since November likely would up scrambling to sell a long position at a loss.

The most recent low came on August 5, as the price reached $2.029 per MMBtu, the lowest level since May 2016. With the summer coming to an end sooner rather than later, and only thirteen weeks left in the 2019 injection season, this could be the perfect time to begin buying call options and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL). Both the price action in natural gas and the stock market have created bargains that offer an attractive risk-reward profile now that we are in the second half of the final official month of the summer season.

Natural gas bounces- A bullish reversal in an oversold market

After falling to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu on August 5, the natural gas futures market has been slowing climbing reaching a high at $2.267 per MMBtu last week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September futures highlights, the natural gas market put in a bullish reversal on August 13 when the price traded below the previous day’s low and closed above its high. The technical pattern set the stage for the recovery rally. Natural gas posted gains during each session that followed the bullish reversal. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher in oversold territory and continue to point to a recovery. Open interest at 1.342 million contracts seems to be peaking as it is likely that some market participants with short positions will look to close out risk as the price rises. Daily historical volatility has edged lower to below 26% as the price stopped falling. Meanwhile, the next test on the upside is at the August 2 high at $2.333 per MMBtu. However, the critical level of technical resistance is at over the $2.50 level, which was support in 2017 and 2018 and has turned into resistance in 2019. The price of September futures settled at $2.20 on Friday, August 16.

Another small injection

On Thursday, August 15, the Energy Information Administration reported a lower than expected injection into storage across the US for the week ending on August 9.

Source: EIA

The market was looking for an injection of around 56 billion cubic feet into inventories in last week’s report. However, the EIA reported that stockpiles rose by 49 bcf, which provided support for the price of the energy commodity. Stocks stood at 2.738 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on August 9, which was 15% above last year’s level, but still 3.9% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

In the aftermath of the release of the report last Thursday, the price of September natural gas futures on NYMEX rallied.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the September futures moved from lows at $2.151 before the release to a high at $2.267 per MMBtu in the aftermath. The price settled at $2.232 on Thursday and moved slightly lower by the end of last week.

The injection reflects a continuation of hot temperatures across the US, increasing the demand for natural gas to power air conditioners during the summer season. The weather forecasts for the coming week is for a continuation of warmer than average conditions over vast areas of the United States.

Supplies going into next winter will be nowhere near a record level

With approximately thirteen weeks to go before the start of the 2019/2020 withdrawal season in mid-November, natural gas stocks need to rise by an average of 39.2 billion cubic feet to reach last year’s peak at 3.247 trillion cubic feet. It is a safe bet that the energy commodity will go into the peak season of demand for 2019/2020 will higher stockpiles of natural gas than last year.

Meanwhile, to reach the four trillion cubic feet level, injections would need to average 97.1 billion cubic feet each week, which is unlikely. The odds favor 3.5 to 3.7 trillion cubic feet in storage across the US in mid-November.

Last year, the low level of stocks caused the price of the energy commodity to rise to almost $5 per MMBtu. While that is unlikely this year, the uncertainty of the coming winter season should cause the price to rise from the current level on peak season futures contracts over the coming months. It is possible that the price will fail and retest the low from early August and could even put up a sub $2 print. I would view any move to that level as an opportunity to add to a long position that I would begin to accumulate around the current prices.

Time to start nibbling on the long side

Natural gas remains at a low price level when it comes to the peak season contracts on the NYMEX futures exchange.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve out to the coldest months over the coming winter season shows that the price peaks at $2.56 for the January 2020 contract as of Friday, August 16.

Source: CQG

The chart of January 2020 natural gas futures shows that they peaked in December 2018 at $3.2450 per MMBtu even though the price traded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu last November. Meanwhile, the uncertainty of the weather that could cause significant drawdowns in stocks during the 2019/2020 winter season should generate at least one considerable rally before the cold weather descends on the United States starting around the Thanksgiving holiday.

At below $2.60 on the January futures contract as the heat of summer continues to bear down on the US, it may be an excellent time to consider dipping a toe into the natural gas market on the long side and beginning to build a long position.

Leave lots of room to add in call options and GASL

I have been looking to buy natural gas call options for the coming winter season in the December through February contracts with strike prices below the $3 per MMBtu level. While the price has moved a bit higher, volatility declined, which offsets some of the costs as the primary determinate of option premiums is implied volatility. I would only nibble on these options on the long side over the coming week, leaving plenty of room to add on any further price weakness throughout this month. It is never a good idea to put all of one’s eggs in one basket in the natural gas futures market.

I will also begin to nibble on a long position in the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) which has fallen victim to lower commodity and stock prices. GASL holds a leveraged position in the shares of many of the leading natural gas producing companies in the US, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $31 million and trades an average of 285,125 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.04%. The price action in the natural gas futures market and the stock market has decimated the value of the GASL product.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates the reverse split-adjusted price of GASL shares moved from $43.40 on April 23 to a low at $7.88 last week. GASL was trading at the $9.19 per share level on Friday, August 16.

GASL is a highly volatile instrument as its leverage will cause losses if the price of natural gas-producing stocks remains static or move lower. However, a recovery rally would cause the price to rally significantly from its current level. I will be leaving plenty of room to add on a long position. Instead of a price stop, I will use a time stop with a duration out to sometime in December. Over the coming week, I will be nibbling like a bird on GASL and futures call options, rather than eating like an elephant.

I am still rooting for a new low in the natural gas futures market so that I can load up for the coming winter season at much lower prices. However, now that we are in the second half of August, it is time to begin to think about the withdrawal season, and risk-reward favors small long positions.

